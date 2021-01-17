It’s time to vote for Charlotte Observer athlete of the week l 1.22.21

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote until Friday, when. a winner will be announced.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Cross Country: The Knights’ senior ran an 18:09.45 to win the 4A West Regional title by 1:26 over the field at Murray Mill in Catawba Jan. 15.

Allen’s time broke the Murray Mill course record by over a minute.

Allen, a Princeton University commit and the current valedictorian of her class, also helped her North Lincoln girls’ cross country team to the 4A West Regional team title the same day.

Allen also won the South Fork 2A conference title Jan. 6.

Bryce Anderson, Hickory Ridge Cross Country: The Ragin Bulls’ senior ran a personal-best 16:10.02 to finish fourth at the 4A Midwest Regionals at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville Jan. 16.

Anderson had to set a faster pace for himself in the second heat that featured just three teams.

Madison Cail, Providence Volleyball: The Panthers’ senior middle blocker came up big with 21 kills to help Providence win 3-2 at Northwest Guilford in the 4A West quarterfinals Jan. 16.

Cail also had 13 kills in Providence’s 3-0, second round win over McDowell.

Cail had eight kills in the Panthers’ playoff opening win over Jordan.

Providence travels to Green Hope for the 4A West Regional finals Jan. 19.

Jacob Jensen, Burns Swimming: The Bulldogs’ sophomore won the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley at a tri-meet with East Gaston and Shelby at Shelby Jan. 12.

Two days later, Jensen won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at a tri-meet with Shelby and South Point at Shelby Jan. 14.

Troy Keen, Marvin Ridge Swimming: The Mavericks’ freshman won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Southern Carolinas’ conference championships at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics’ Center Jan. 13.

Keen, who helped the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victory at the same meet, helped lead the Marvin Ridge boys’ swim team to a SCC team title.

Marissa Meyerhoefer, South Iredell Volleyball: The Vikings’ senior outside hitter helped South Iredell to a first round 3A state playoff win before her team’s season ended in a second round loss to T.C. Roberson last week.

Meyerhoefer, a University of North Carolina commit, had 163 kills and 231 digs for South Iredell..

Meyerhoefer earned the North Piedmont conference player of the year this season.

Olivia Rhodes, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Charlotte Catholic senior won the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Southern Conference championships at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics’ Center Jan. 13.

Rhodes, a Texas Christian University, also helped the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays to victory at the same meet.

The Charlotte Catholic girls’ swim team finished as conference runner-up.

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell Cross Country: The Knights’ senior ran a 15:47.30 to win the 4A West Regional title by 12 seconds over the field at McAlpine Creek Park Jan. 15.

Smith, who also won the SoMeck7 conference championship, Jan. 6, also led the Ardrey Kell boys’ cross country team to a 4A West Regional title..

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain Volleyball: The Mountaineers’ freshman outside hitter had 10 kills and 13 digs in 3-0 3A first round state playoff loss tto Marvin Ridge Jan. 12.

Songaila had 105 kills, 69 digs and 18 aces for the Big South conference champions (11-2 overall, 11-0 in Big South play) this season.

Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard Volleyball: The Tigers’ senior outside hitter had 37 kills and 45 digs in three playoff wins this week to help Fred T. Foard (17-0) advance to the 2A West Regional finals against West Wilkes Jan. 19.

Thao started her week with 14 kills and seven digs in the Tigers’ 3-0 playoff opening win over Owen Jan. 12.

Two days later, she had seven kills and 18 digs to help Fred T. Foard to another 3-0, playoff victory at R.S. Central.

Thao finished off the week with her most complete game with 16 kills and 20 digs to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 win over Patton in the 2A West quarterfinals, Jan. 16.

Thao has 174 kills, 147 digs and 32 aces for Fred T. Foard.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 16.

Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

