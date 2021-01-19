4 Observer-area teams in volleyball semifinals tonight. Here’s the schedule, how to watch

Providence’s Lucy Williams (13) watches her shot get past Ardrey Kell’s Sania McCoy (9) and Nicole Johnson (12) during their match at Ardrey Kell High on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Providence High School is one of four Observer-area volleyball teams to advance to the regional championship tonight.

The unbeaten Panthers will play unbeaten Green Hope from Wake County. Green Hope has won the past four 4A state tititles.

▪ In 3A, unbeaten Cox Mill (17-0) will host TC Roberson (16-1).

▪ In 2A, unbeaten Fred T. Foard (17-0) will play at West Wilkes (17-0).

▪ And in 1A, Mountain Island Charter (17-0) will host Bishop McGuinness (15-1).

Volleyball Regional Finals Schedule

Class 4A

West

Providence (17-0) at Green Hope (13-0), 7 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nRTYR2

East

Cardinal Gibbons (15-0) at Pinecrest (17-0), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Kzl9Ta

Class 3A

West

T.C. Roberson (16-1) at Cox Mill (17-0), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/392kXW1

East

J.H. Rose (13-2) at D.H. Conley (14-1), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2XRF8zt

Class 2A

West

Fred T. Foard (17-0) at West Wilkes (17-0), 6

Watch: https://bit.ly/3itu1G9

East

McMichael (16-1) at North Lenoir (12-0)

Watch: None scheduled

Class 1A

West

Bishop McGuinness (15-1) at Mountain Island Charter (17-0), 7 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3oZKEvQ

East

East Wake Academy (11-1) at Perquimans (17-0)

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sMi8QL

NOTE:



Finals are Saturday