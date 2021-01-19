High School Sports
4 Observer-area teams in volleyball semifinals tonight. Here’s the schedule, how to watch
Providence High School is one of four Observer-area volleyball teams to advance to the regional championship tonight.
The unbeaten Panthers will play unbeaten Green Hope from Wake County. Green Hope has won the past four 4A state tititles.
▪ In 3A, unbeaten Cox Mill (17-0) will host TC Roberson (16-1).
▪ In 2A, unbeaten Fred T. Foard (17-0) will play at West Wilkes (17-0).
▪ And in 1A, Mountain Island Charter (17-0) will host Bishop McGuinness (15-1).
Volleyball Regional Finals Schedule
Class 4A
West
Providence (17-0) at Green Hope (13-0), 7 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/3nRTYR2
East
Cardinal Gibbons (15-0) at Pinecrest (17-0), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/2Kzl9Ta
Class 3A
West
T.C. Roberson (16-1) at Cox Mill (17-0), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/392kXW1
East
J.H. Rose (13-2) at D.H. Conley (14-1), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/2XRF8zt
Class 2A
West
Fred T. Foard (17-0) at West Wilkes (17-0), 6
Watch: https://bit.ly/3itu1G9
East
McMichael (16-1) at North Lenoir (12-0)
Watch: None scheduled
Class 1A
West
Bishop McGuinness (15-1) at Mountain Island Charter (17-0), 7 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/3oZKEvQ
East
East Wake Academy (11-1) at Perquimans (17-0)
Watch: https://bit.ly/3sMi8QL
NOTE:
Finals are Saturday
Comments