Three new teams join Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll. Major CMS shakeup to come.

Of the 32 teams ranked in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys and girls basketball polls, 13 are from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Last week, CMS decided to put sports on pause until Feb. 15. So this will be the last week, until then, that CMS teams will be included in the poll. And when they do return, they will not automatically jump back into the spots they hold now.

This week, Carmel Christian, a private, and 4A Vance girls maintain their grips on the No. 1 spots. Three new teams are in the polls. On the boys side, private Davidson Day and Crest are in at No. 15 and 16. The Hickory Ridge girls, who upset Independence to start the year, are in at No. 12.

Boys Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 15-1 1 2. North Mecklenburg (4A) 3-0 2 3. Ardrey Kell (4A) 3-0 3 4. Vance (4A) 3-0 4 5. Cannon School (IND) 16-4 10 6. Westminster Catawba (IND) 9-1 11 7. Weddington (3A) 4-0 7 8. West Charlotte (4A) 2-1 6 9. Cox Mill (3A) 4-0 9 10. Victory Christian (IND) 16-5 16 11. Charlotte Christian (IND) 7-3 8 12. Shelby (2A) 4-0 12 13. Myers Park (4A) 0-1 5 14. Independence (4A) 3-0 14 15. Davidson Day (IND) 10-2 NR 16. Crest (3A) 4-0 NR

Dropped Out: Forest Hills (2A, 3-1); Concord Academy (IND, 11-5)

Girls Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 3-0 1 2. Independence (4A) 2-1 3 3. Mallard Creek (4A) 0-1 4 4. Cuthbertson (3A) 4-0 5 5. Shelby (2A) 4-0 6 6. Providence Day (IND) 13-2 2 7. Providence (4A) 2-0 7 8. Newton-Conover (2A) 4-0 8 9. Freedom (3A) 3-0 9 10. Carson (3A) 3-0 10 11. Myers Park (4A) 2-0 11 12. Hickory Ridge (4A) 3-0 NR 13. Salisbury (2A) 2-1 13 14. South Mecklenburg (4A) 2-1 14 15. Ardrey Kell (4A) 1-1 15 16. Hickory (3A) 3-1 16

Dropped Out: Charlotte Catholic (3A, 1-2).