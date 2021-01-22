High School Sports
Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith wins NCHSAA 4A cross-country state title
Ardrey Kell senior Murphy Smith is a state champion.
Smith ran a time of 15:44.65 to win the N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 4A state championship Friday. He narrowly beat Cardinal Gibbons’ Wesley Haws (15:46.59). Myers Park’s Maddon Muhammad, son of former Carolina Panthers star Muhsin Muhammad (15:58.03) was third.
Cardinal Gibbons, whose volleyball team will play for a state title Saturday, won the 4A cross-country boys championship with 103 points. Hoggard was second and Myers Park third.
Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder, a senior, won the girls individual championship, finishing in 17:47.30, well ahead of teammate Vanessa Alder, who is a sophomore.
Hoggard won the team title, ahead of Panther Creek and Reagan.
