Cuthbertson girls win 3rd straight NCHSAA 3A state cross-country championship

Cuthbertson’s girls won the NC 3A cross-country state title Saturday
Led by a top two finish in the individual race, Cuthbertson High’s girls won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship Saturday.

Cuthbertson won for the third straight season.

Madeline Hill ran a time of 18:11.91 to win the 3A individual championship, finishing ahead of teammate Alyssa Preisano (18:16.96). Cuthbertson’s Lillian Nasta was fourth.

Weddington’s Elizabeth Ritter finished sixth and Anna Ritter finished eighth.

Cuthbertson had 31 total team points, well ahead of Weddington (46) and Marvin Ridge (106).

Walter Williams High’s Ryan Motondo won the boys race (15:44.93), finishing ahead of a pair of Weddington runners -- Caden Townshend (15:48.47) and Wesley Larson (15:58.14).

Chapel Hill won the boys team title. Weddington was second and Cuthbertson fourth.

