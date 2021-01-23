Super 8! Fred T. Foard repeats as NCHSAA 2A volleyball champions, wins 8th title overall.

Fred T. Foard, from Newton, NC, is the N.C. 2A state volleyball champion -- again

Foard beat McMichael 3-0 at Cary’s Green Level High School to win their eighth overall state championship, and Foard has never lost in the championship round.

Saturday, Foard won 25-14, 25-11 and 25-22 and finished the season 19-0.

Championship MVP Michelle Thao had 10 blocks. Thao was also MVP of the 2019 state final.

“We knew they had some good players,” Foard coach Michelle Lombardi said, “and that was our focus. It’s really exciting to be here and it’s always a goal of ours to be here again. It feels really good to be back-to-bac state champions for 2A. I couldn’t be more proud of the team. This is really an awesome experience for myself and for the girls, to experience this as well.”

Foard won three straight 3A championships from 1995-97 and won back-to-back 3A titles in 2002 and ‘03. It also won the 2005 3A crown.