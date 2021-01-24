It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer HS basketball player of the week (1.29.21)

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the winner will be determined.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Tyler Arrington, Shelby Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 25 points and eight rebounds in wins over Crest and South Point to help the Golden Lions remain unbeaten at 6-0 overall through Sunday.

Arrington had 22 points and nine rebounds in a 68-66 win over Crest Jan. 20.

Two nights later, Arrington had 28 points and seven rebounds to help Shelby to a 77-59 win at South Point.

Arrington is averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for Shelby.

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior guard averaged 22.5 points per game to lead Lincoln Charter to South Piedmont 1A conference wins over Bessemer City and Christ the King.

Cogan had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 88-54 win at Bessemer City Jan. 19.

Cogan followed that up with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 69-51 win over Christ the King Jan. 22.

Cogan is averaging 22.2 points per game for Lincoln Charter (5-0).

A.J. Cook, Weddington Basketball: The 6-foot junior guard averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds, 4.5 steals, and two assists per game in wins over Marvin Ridge and Piedmont this week to help Weddington improve to 6-0 through Sunday.

Cook had 19 points, including a school-record seven three pointers, to lead the Warriors to an 89-28 win at Marvin Ridge Jan. 19. He also had six rebounds and four steals in the same game.

Cook followed that up with 20 points and five steals in a 76-25 win over Piedmont Jan. 21.

Cook is averaging 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for Weddington this season.

Zahra Douglas, Marvin Ridge Basketball: The 5-foot-8 sophomore averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead Marvin Ridge to wins over Southern Carolinas’ conference rivals, Sun Valley and Weddington.

Douglas had 18 points, including the game-winning basket in overtime to lead Marvin Ridge to a 60-59 win over Weddington Jan. 19.

Two days later, Douglas recorded a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 70-38 win over Sun Valley.

Douglas is averaging 15.2 points and nine rebounds per game for Marvin Ridge (4-1).

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior guard had 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds and two steals to lead the Warriors to a 61-51 upset win over Charlotte Christian Jan. 22.

Johnson also had nine points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 63-43 victory over Hickory Grove Jan. 19.

He had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 70-61 loss to Gaston Christian Jan. 18.

Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for Metrolina Christian (10-7).

Johnson also excels in the classroom where he boasts a 4.67 grade-point average.

Zoie Jordan, Central Academy Basketball: The Cougars’ sophomore point guard averaged 14.5 points, seven assists, and five steals as Central Academy split games with Anson County and Forest Hills.

Jordan had 12 points, six assists and five steals in a 33-31 victory at Anson County, which was the Central Academy girls’ basketball team’s first ever win at Anson County in school history Jan. 20.

Jordan followed that up with 17 points, eight assists and five steals in a 72-43 loss to Forest Hills Jan. 22.

Central Academy is 3-3 this season.

Grace Loftin, Newton Conover Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to win over Maiden and North Lincoln.

Loftin had 16 points, going 8-for-9 from the field, to go with nine rebounds and four assists in a 63-18 win over North Lincoln Jan. 19.

Loftin also had 17 points and 14 rebounds, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last two minutes to help Newton Conover secure a 59-42 win at Maiden Jan. 22.

Loftin is averaging a double-double at 15.4 points and 10 rebounds for Newton Conover (6-0).

Cole Seagle, North Lincoln Basketball: The 6-foot senior guard averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists to lead the Knights past South Fork 2A conference rivals East Lincoln and Newton Conover.

Seagle had 22 points, four steals and three assists to help North Lincoln to a 65-58 win at Newton Conover Jan. 19.

He followed that up with 19 points, three steals and two assists in an 81-70 win over East Lincoln Jan. 22.

Seagle is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and three steals per game for North Lincoln (3-0).

Isaiah Tate, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 6-foot junior point guard averaged 32 points and eight assists to lead the Mountaineers to wins over Burns and Forestview.

Tate had 35 points and 10 assists to lead Kings Mountain to an 89-65 victory over Burns Jan. 21.

The next night, Tate poured in 29 more points and had six assists in an 84-44 win at Forestview.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic Basketball: The 6-foot-4 freshman center had another big week, averaging 24.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and eight blocks per game to lead Charlotte Catholic to wins over Monroe, Piedmont and Sun Valley.

Thomas started her week with 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight blocks in a 53-13 win over Piedmont Jan. 18.

The next day, Thomas had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in a 66-35 victory at Sun Valley.

Thomas finished off her week with a triple-double, recording 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 51-37 win at Monroe Jan. 22.

Thomas is averaging 24 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks per game for Charlotte Catholic (4-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 23.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

