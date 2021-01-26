The 2021 Charlotte-area boys HS soccer preview. Who are the top players, teams?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to move boys high school soccer from the fall.

Most area public school teams begin play this week.

Here is the 2021 Charlotte-area preview.

Team To Watch

Christ the King: The reigning 1A state runner-up returns a wealth of talent this season led by the dynamic duo of sophomore Drew Hansen (28 goals last year) and Ray Sastoque (16 goals, 11 assists in half a season (transferred)). The Crusaders have the firepower to be legitimate 1A state contenders again.

East Lincoln: The Mustangs have won 49 games in the last two years, including a 27-1 record last year, losing in the 2A state championship game. This year, East Lincoln will have to reload a bit, but have some key pieces to build around with senior goalkeeper Will White (27-1 as a starter, eight shutouts last year), back to lead the defense, while sophomore midfielder/forward, Blake Swanson (eight goals, 14 assists as a freshman) returns to power the Mustangs’ offense.

Hickory: The Red Tornadoes return six starters from a 3A state quarterfinalist squad that won 18 games, headlined by all-state seniors in forward Carter Holt (22 goals, 26 assists last year) and defender Ben Boston. Hickory has the experience to be one of top teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and into the 3A state playoffs.

Hough: The Huskies have averaged 21 wins per season over the last seven years. This year, coach David Smith has another veteran team with seniors like midfielder Evan Smith (17 goals, six assists last year) and goalkeeper Caden Johnson (eight shutouts) back to lead the way. The defending I-Meck 4A champions are always a threat to go deep into the postseason.

Myers Park: The defending Southwestern 4A champions have been a consistent winner under longtime coach Bucky McCarley. This season with six starters back, led by senior forward Matthew Guarda (15 goals last year, UNC Wilmington commit), and center midfielder Carter Hensley (Va. Tech commit), Myers Park has the coaching, experience and talent to repeat as conference champions and more into the 4A state playoffs.

South Mecklenburg: The Sabres returns 12 seniors from a team that won 19 games and advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals, going a perfect 12-0 in SoMeck7 conference play last year. Coach Eric White can lean on an experienced lineup with seniors like midfielder Chris Cushing and forward Zach Nnaji (13 goals) back to lead the offense. Meanwhile, South Mecklenburg should also be stout on defense with seniors Clark Hey, Daniel Martinez and junior Tyler Scott, back to lead a group that allowed only one goal in conference play last year.

Players To Watch

Ethan Baker, Community School of Davidson: The senior goalkeeper had 13 shutouts, allowing just 12 goals in 23 games (18-4-1) and will team with senior midfielder/forward Cade Owens (26 goals, 10 assists last year) to give the Spartans a dynamic offense and defense.

Hayden Barzoff, Porter Ridge: The Pirates’ junior center midfielder (six goals, five assists last year) is back to direct the Porter Ridge offense.

Bradley Bordner, Ardrey Kell: The Knights’ junior midfielder could have an immediate impact in his first high school season after playing for Charlotte Soccer Academy and Charlotte Independence U.S. Soccer Academy.

Ali Jaafar, Butler: The Bulldogs’ senior goalkeeper, a Pfeiffer University commit, allowed only nine goals in 10 appearances with 55 saves and three shutouts last season.

Andrew Kanney, Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars’ senior forward (8 goals, 10 assists last year) provides stability up top to the reigning 3A state runner-up team that returns only three starters.

Irvin Martinez, Fred T. Foard: The Tigers’ junior center midfielder/forward had 24 goals as a sophomore, part of a veteran team returning with seniors Carlos Erazo-Rojo and Erik Leal.

Gaston Moise, Union Academy: The Cardinals’ forward had 26 goals, 16 assists last year, accounting for 42 of his team’s 59 goals in 2019 despite being double and tripled-teamed regularly; had all six goals in a 6-4 scrimmage victory over Sun Valley recently.

Griffin Nixdorf, Pine Lake Prep: The Pride junior midfielder had a breakout sophomore season with 13 goals, 27 assists and will team with senior Calvin Brownewell (20 goals, nine assists last year) to give Pine Lake Prep a dangerous playmaking duo for what could be one of top 1A teams in the state, according to coach Paul Ebenhoeh.

Bennett Proctor, Providence: The Panthers’ all-conference, all-region midfielder/forward returns to power the Providence offense.

Collin Thomas, East Mecklenburg: The Eagles’ two-time all-conference, all-region defender (five goals, three assists last year) one of the rare, versatile players that will see time at center back and forward for his team.