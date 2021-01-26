Sweet 16 HS Basketball Polls: shakeup introduces one new No. 1 and 14 new teams

The Observer’s Sweet 16 gets one of the biggest changes in its 38-year history this week.

This week, there are seven new boys teams and seven new girls teams due to the pause in athletics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. There has never been that much change to a single poll in the regular season before.

As we noted last week, the CMS teams will fall out of the poll while they are not playing and they will be eligible for inclusion when they return next month.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 18-1 1 2. Cannon (IND) 17-4 5 3. Westminster Catawba (IND) 9-1 6 4. Victory Christian (IND) 17-5 10 5. Weddington (3A) 6-0 7 6. Cox Mill (3A) 4-0 9 7. Shelby (2A) 6-0 12 8. Davidson Day (IND) 13-2 15 9. Concord Academy (IND) 14-5 NR 10. Northside Christian (IND) 14-5 NR 11. West Rowan (3A) 6-0 NR 12. Kings Mountain (3A) 6-0 NR 13. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 5-1 NR 14. Charlotte Latin (IND) 9-3 NR 15. Charlotte Christian (IND) 7-4 11 16. Lincoln Charter (1A) 5-0 NR

Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 3-0); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-0); Vance (4A, 3-0); West Charlotte (4A, 2-1); Myers Park (4A, 0-1); Independence (4A, 3-0).

Girls Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Cuthbertson (3A) 6-0 4 2. Shelby (2A) 6-0 5 3. Providence Day (IND) 15-2 6 4. Newton-Conover (2A) 6-0 8 5. Freedom (3A) 3-0 9 6. Carson (3A) 5-0 10 7. Hickory Ridge (4A) 5-0 12 8. Salisbury (2A) 3-1 13 9. Hickory (3A) 3-1 16 10. Ashbrook (3A) 6-0 NR 11. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 5-0 NR 12. Bunker Hill (2A) 6-0 NR 13. Alexander Central (4A) 4-0 NR 14. East Rutherford (2A) 4-0 NR 15. North Rowan (1A) 4-0 NR 16. Marvin Ridge (3A) 4-1 NR

Dropped Out: Vance (4A, 3-0); Independence (4A, 2-1); Mallard Creek (4A, 1-1); Providence (4A, 2-0); Myers Park (4A, 2-0); South Mecklenburg (4A, 2-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-1).

Note: Records through Monday’s games