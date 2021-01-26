High School Sports

Sweet 16 HS Basketball Polls: shakeup introduces one new No. 1 and 14 new teams

The Observer’s Sweet 16 gets one of the biggest changes in its 38-year history this week.

This week, there are seven new boys teams and seven new girls teams due to the pause in athletics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. There has never been that much change to a single poll in the regular season before.

As we noted last week, the CMS teams will fall out of the poll while they are not playing and they will be eligible for inclusion when they return next month.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Carmel Christian (IND)18-11
2.Cannon (IND)17-45
3.Westminster Catawba (IND)9-16
4.Victory Christian (IND)17-510
5.Weddington (3A)6-07
6.Cox Mill (3A)4-09
7.Shelby (2A)6-012
8.Davidson Day (IND)13-215
9.Concord Academy (IND)14-5NR
10.Northside Christian (IND)14-5NR
11.West Rowan (3A)6-0NR
12.Kings Mountain (3A)6-0NR
13.Charlotte Catholic (3A)5-1NR
14.Charlotte Latin (IND)9-3NR
15.Charlotte Christian (IND)7-411
16.Lincoln Charter (1A)5-0NR

Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 3-0); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-0); Vance (4A, 3-0); West Charlotte (4A, 2-1); Myers Park (4A, 0-1); Independence (4A, 3-0).

Girls Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Cuthbertson (3A)6-04
2.Shelby (2A)6-05
3.Providence Day (IND)15-26
4.Newton-Conover (2A)6-08
5.Freedom (3A)3-09
6.Carson (3A)5-010
7.Hickory Ridge (4A)5-012
8.Salisbury (2A)3-113
9.Hickory (3A)3-116
10.Ashbrook (3A)6-0NR
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)5-0NR
12.Bunker Hill (2A)6-0NR
13.Alexander Central (4A)4-0NR
14.East Rutherford (2A)4-0NR
15.North Rowan (1A)4-0NR
16.Marvin Ridge (3A)4-1NR

Dropped Out: Vance (4A, 3-0); Independence (4A, 2-1); Mallard Creek (4A, 1-1); Providence (4A, 2-0); Myers Park (4A, 2-0); South Mecklenburg (4A, 2-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-1).

Note: Records through Monday’s games

