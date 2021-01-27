CMS to end ‘athletic pause’ earlier than planned. Here’s what it means for HS athletes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ COVID-19-related athletic “pause” is going to be shorter than what was originally planned.

After announcing a pause for sports that would expire Feb. 15, the district said Wednesday it will now allow swimmers to return Feb. 5, in time to compete in regional and state competition. Previously, the pause to Feb. 15 would’ve ended those swimmers seasons.

This move comes with a district announcement that it was revising plans for in-season high school sports, in alignment with the expiration of a directive from the Mecklenburg County Health Department. That directive — which encouraged residents to stay at home and use virtual work and school options as much as possible — expires Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Other in-season sports — basketball, cheerleading, lacrosse and soccer — can resume Monday, Feb. 8.

High school football teams can also begin practice on Feb. 8, when the N.C. High School Athletic Association will allow teams to host their first official practice. Previously, CMS teams would’ve been a week behind schedule with practices.

CMS will also allow out-of-season sports to resume skill development workouts no earlier than Feb. 15.

“The COVID pandemic has caused us to make many difficult decisions this school year, and pausing athletics and delaying the start of many arts and other enrichment programs are among the most painstaking,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said in a release. “Extracurricular programs are vital to the social and emotional health of our students. With confidence that community conditions have improved, we are pleased to resume athletic practices and competition and to begin offering arts students the opportunity to participate in after-school activities.”