Vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (2.5.21)

Ella Brannock, St. Stephens’ lacrosse: The Indians’ junior midfield/attacker scored 11 goals and five assists as St. Stephens beat Patton and T.C. Roberson.

Brannock had five goals and three assists in a 17-4 win at T.C. Roberson Jan. 25.

She followed that up with six goals and two assists in a 22-2 win over Patton Jan. 29.

Jordyn Case, Weddington lacrosse: The Warriors’ senior had seven goals, 10 assists, 19 draw controls and 14 groundballs to lead Weddington to wins over Lake Norman and Pinecrest.

Case had five goals, seven assists, won nine of 10 draw controls and had seven groundballs in a 23-8 win over Lake Norman Jan. 27.

Case, a Stanford University commit, followed that up with two goals, three assists, won 10 of 11 draw controls and had seven groundballs in a 18-5 win at Pinecrest Jan. 30.

Jordan Chadwick, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ junior midfielder had five goals, two assists, four groundballs and seven draw controls to lead Charlotte Catholic to wins over Cuthbertson and Wilmington Hoggard.

Chadwick had one goal and two assists in an 18-2 win over Cuthbertson Jan. 29.

The next day, Chadwick had four goals, four groundballs, and won seven draw controls in a 16-2 win at Hoggard.

Kate Demore, Marvin Ridge lacrosse: The Mavericks’ junior had five goals, three assists, a groundball and a draw control to help Marvin Ridge to a 16-2 season-opening win at Porter Ridge Jan. 28.

Noel Fong, Newton Conover soccer: The Red Devils’ senior midfielder had five goals and two assists as Newton Conover tied Bandys and beat Lincolnton.

Down 3-0 to Bandys, Fong scored three goals to help Newton Conover tie the Trojans 4-4 Jan. 27.

Two days later, Newton Conover (1-0-1) trailed 3-1 at Lincolnton, before Fong netted two goals to help the Red Devils win the game 4-3.

Landon Graden, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ sophomore had a goal and two assists to help East Lincoln to road wins at Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton.

Graden started his week with two assists in East Lincoln’s 2-0 win at Lake Norman Charter Jan. 25.

Two days later, Graden scored the game-winning goal in the 94th-minute (second overtime) to help the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over rival, Lincolnton. The goal was also the first score of Graden’s high school (varsity) career.

Ian Greene, Shelby soccer: The Golden Lions senior forward had six goals and three assists as Shelby beat East Gaston and R.S. Central in the opening week of the season.

Greene started his season with four goals and one assists in a 7-0 win at East Gaston Jan. 26.

The next day, Greene added two more goals and two more assists in a 10-1 win over R.S. Central.

Carter Holt, Hickory soccer: The all-state senior forward started his season with three goals and three assists in wins over Freedom and McDowell.

Holt opened his season with two goals and three assists in a 7-1 victory over McDowell Jan. 26.

Holt also scored a goal in a 3-0 win at Freedom Jan. 27.

Aadi Singh, Cox Mill soccer: The Chargers’ sophomore had four goals in Cox Mill’s wins over A.L. Brown and Jay M. Robinson.

Singh had two, second half goals, including the game-winner in overtime in a 4-3 season-opening victory over A.L. Brown Jan. 25.

Two days later, Singh had two more scores in a 5-1 win over Jay M. Robinson.

Jacob Woodard, Jay M. Robinson soccer: The Bulldogs’ senior forward scored all five goals in a 5-1 win over West Rowan Jan. 25.

Woodard, a four-year starter, spent the first three years of his Robinson soccer career as a defensive player, before being asked to shift to offense this season.

Robinson also lost 5-1 to Cox Mill Jan. 27.

Woodard is a University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy Eutectics’ signee.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 30.

