High School Sports

Talking Preps: Masks or no masks? Plus big games and under the radar stars

Should high school basketball players wear masks while playing?

The Talking Preps crew will discuss live Monday night (Feb. 1) at 7 p.m. And replay is available immediately after.

Also: Myicha goes ‘1-on-1’ with Jay M. Robinson’s Daevin Hobbs; Randall and coach Rick break down some of the area’s underrated stars, including a pair from Fuquay-Varina and Charlotte Elite, and we talk about a week of big games.

Make sure to tune in live and submit any questions in the comments.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service