Five new teams, including a new No. 1, in Observer Sweet 16 prep basketball polls

Five new teams join The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball polls this week, including a new No. 1 on the girls side.

After Cuthbertson was upset by Union County rival Weddington last week, Cuthbertson fell from the top spot to No. 4. The new No. 1 girl team is Shelby.

The Golden Lions (8-0) have three players averaging at least 15 points per game — sophomore Ally Hollyfield (15.3 ppg, 5.0 spg, 4.3 apg, 4.3 rpg), sophomore Maraja Pass (18.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.3 spg, 4.0 rpg) and junior Kate Hollifield (19 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.7 spg).

The Shelby girls are averaging 80 points per game.

There are four new teams in the girls poll: No. 12 Cannon School, No. 14 Concord Academy, No. 15 Lake Norman and No. 16 Victory Christian.

On the boys side, Carmel Christian, Cannon School and Westminster Catawba held on to the top three spots but there was plenty of movement below them, including one new team — United Faith’s Falcons — checking at No. 14.

▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are not included in the poll while they are on an athletic pause mandated by the school district. CMS teams are set to return to play Feb. 8.

Boys Sweet 16 Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 19-1 1 2. Cannon School (IND) 19-4 2 3. Westminster Catawba (IND) 10-1 3 4. Davidson Day (IND) 16-2 8 5. Weddingon (3A) 6-0 5 6. Cox Mill (3A) 4-0 6 7. Shelby (2A) 8-0 7 8. Victory Christian (IND) 16-7 4 9. Northside Christian (IND) 16-5 10 10. West Rowan (3A) 8-0 11 11. Charlotte Latin (IND) 11-3 14 12. Concord Academy (IND) 16-6 9 13. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 6-1 13 14. United Faith (IND) 13-3 NR 15. Kings Mountain (IND) 7-1 12 16. Lincoln Charter (1A) 8-0 16

Dropped Out: Charlotte Christian (IND, 8-5). Also receiving consideration: Crest (3A, 7-1); North Iredell (3A, 6-1); Hickory (3A, 5-1); West Stanly (2A, 7-0); R-S Central (2A, 7-1)

Girls Sweet 16 Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Shelby (2A) 8-0 2 2. Newton-Conover (2A) 8-0 4 3. Freedom (3A) 3-0 5 4. Cuthbertson (3A) 7-1 1 5. Carson (3A) 8-0 6 6. Hickory Ridge (4A) 7-0 7 7. Salisbury (2A) 7-1 8 8. Hickory (3A) 3-1 9 9. Ashbrook (3A) 6-0 10 10. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 7-0 11 11. Bunker Hill (2A) 6-0 12 12. Cannon School (IND) 11-5 NR 13. Providence Day (IND) 15-4 3 14. Concord Academy (IND) 13-1 NR 15. Lake Norman (4A) 4-0 NR 16. Victory Christian (IND) 9-4 NR

Dropped Out: Alexander Central (3A, 5-1); East Rutherford (2A, 4-2); North Rowan (1A, 6-1); Marvin Ridge (3A, 5-2). Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 5-1); Forest Hills (2A, 6-1); Foard (2A, 5-1); Community School of Davidson (1A, 4-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 5-1)