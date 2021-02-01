High School Sports

Five new teams, including a new No. 1, in Observer Sweet 16 prep basketball polls

Five new teams join The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball polls this week, including a new No. 1 on the girls side.

After Cuthbertson was upset by Union County rival Weddington last week, Cuthbertson fell from the top spot to No. 4. The new No. 1 girl team is Shelby.

The Golden Lions (8-0) have three players averaging at least 15 points per game — sophomore Ally Hollyfield (15.3 ppg, 5.0 spg, 4.3 apg, 4.3 rpg), sophomore Maraja Pass (18.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.3 spg, 4.0 rpg) and junior Kate Hollifield (19 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.7 spg).

The Shelby girls are averaging 80 points per game.

There are four new teams in the girls poll: No. 12 Cannon School, No. 14 Concord Academy, No. 15 Lake Norman and No. 16 Victory Christian.

On the boys side, Carmel Christian, Cannon School and Westminster Catawba held on to the top three spots but there was plenty of movement below them, including one new team — United Faith’s Falcons — checking at No. 14.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are not included in the poll while they are on an athletic pause mandated by the school district. CMS teams are set to return to play Feb. 8.

Boys Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Carmel Christian (IND)19-11
2.Cannon School (IND)19-42
3.Westminster Catawba (IND)10-13
4.Davidson Day (IND)16-28
5.Weddingon (3A)6-05
6.Cox Mill (3A)4-06
7.Shelby (2A)8-07
8.Victory Christian (IND)16-74
9.Northside Christian (IND)16-510
10.West Rowan (3A)8-011
11.Charlotte Latin (IND)11-314
12.Concord Academy (IND)16-69
13.Charlotte Catholic (3A)6-113
14.United Faith (IND)13-3NR
15.Kings Mountain (IND)7-112
16.Lincoln Charter (1A)8-016

Dropped Out: Charlotte Christian (IND, 8-5). Also receiving consideration: Crest (3A, 7-1); North Iredell (3A, 6-1); Hickory (3A, 5-1); West Stanly (2A, 7-0); R-S Central (2A, 7-1)

Girls Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Shelby (2A)8-02
2.Newton-Conover (2A)8-04
3.Freedom (3A)3-05
4.Cuthbertson (3A)7-11
5.Carson (3A)8-06
6.Hickory Ridge (4A)7-07
7.Salisbury (2A)7-18
8.Hickory (3A)3-19
9.Ashbrook (3A)6-010
10.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)7-011
11.Bunker Hill (2A)6-012
12.Cannon School (IND)11-5NR
13.Providence Day (IND)15-43
14.Concord Academy (IND)13-1NR
15.Lake Norman (4A)4-0NR
16.Victory Christian (IND)9-4NR

Dropped Out: Alexander Central (3A, 5-1); East Rutherford (2A, 4-2); North Rowan (1A, 6-1); Marvin Ridge (3A, 5-2). Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 5-1); Forest Hills (2A, 6-1); Foard (2A, 5-1); Community School of Davidson (1A, 4-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 5-1)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
