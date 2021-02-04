High School Sports
HS Basketball Update: Charlotte Latin has big game at Charlotte Christian tonight
The high school basketball game of the night is at Charlotte Christian. That’s where the Knights will try to upset Sweet 16 No. 11 Charlotte Latin and turn around its season.
Latin, meanwhile, will try to stay on track to win a league title.
Latin (11-3, 3-0) has won three straight games under coach Chris Berger and has designs on a second straight N.C. 4A private schools state championship appearance.
Since a 1-2 start, Latin has been one of the most consistent teams in the area. With two games next week with No. 2 Cannon School (20-4, 5-0), the Hawks cannot afford a loss tonight.
Christian (8-6, 2-3) began the season 6-0, but has struggled of late, losing four of its last five. The Knights will look to avenge a 56-48 loss at Latin on Saturday.
We’ll have complete coverage tonight of this and other area games.
Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores
ALEXANDER CENTRAL GIRLS 69, WATAUGA 62
Watauga 13. 12. 14. 23. 62
Alexander Central 8. 24. 17 20. 69
Watauga 62. Chelsi Hodges 22, Brelyn Sturgill 14, Charlotte Torgerson 10, Ava Williamson 7, Brooke Scheffler 7, Katie Durham 2
Alexander Central 69. Chesney Stikeleather 18, Nikki Hagy 15, Gracie Harrington 13, Kirstyn Herman 8, Hallie Jarrett 8, Sydney Hayes 5, Kaley McDaniel 2
There were two double doubles in the games. Chelsi Hodges had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers while Nikki Hagy had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Alexander Central.
Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores
BOILING SPRING 44, NATION FORD 43
Nation Ford: 12, 8, 8, 15 -- 43
Boiling Springs: 4, 13, 13, 14 -- 44
Nation Ford 43 -- Chris Roberts 2, Vinny Orlandi 8, Landon Coleman 2, Jackson Burnham 22, Q Hand 3, Gus Sharpless 6
Boiling Springs 44 -- Cam Earls 7, Khalil Brown 7, Keeondre Keenon 6, Corey Johnson 12, Ketrone Adams 5, Jacob Webber 5, Quanye Nails 1, Julius Camp 3
Overall Record: Nation Ford 1--10
5A Region III: 0--3
MAIDEN 67 NORTH LINCOLN 64
MAIDEN 22 16 15 14 -67
North Lincoln 9 12 22 21 - 64
MAIDEN 67— Morgan 17, Culliver 16, McClough 14, Haynes 11, Roseman 9, James, Gibbs, Lowman, Robinson, Rhodes, Sigmon
North Lincoln 64— J. Carter 25, Seagle 23, Waggoner 6, D.Carter 4, Cason 2, Whitley 2, Terrill 2, Barker, Corter, Dedmon, Corter, Lykins
Records: Maiden 6-3, North Lincoln 6-2
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day (girls)
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Big South 3A
Forestview at Hunter Huss (girls)
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer (girls)
South Piedmont 3A boys
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont at Monroe (boys)
Weddington at Sun Valley
Rocky River 2A-3A
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant (girls)
Metrolina Athletic
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian (boys)
Foothills 2A
Draughn at West Caldwell (boys)
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
Patton at Hibriten
Southwestern 2A
Chase at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Starmount at Ashe County
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
Ashe County at Starmount
Elkin at Alleghany
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Polk County
Madison County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County
PAC 1A
Queen’s Grant Charter at Langtree Charter (boys)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Nonconference
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori
Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman (boys)
Montgomery Central at Albemarle (boys)
Moravian Prep at Freedom (boys)
Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day
South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius (boys)
Friday
CISAA
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Jack Britt
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Scotland County
Purnell Swett at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at South Caldwell (boys)
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Watauga at McDowell (girls)
Watauga at Freedom (boys)
Big South 3A
Crest at Ashbrook
Forestview at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at South Iredell
Statesville at Jesse Carson
West Rowan at North Iredell
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian (boys)
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
Foothills Athletic
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian
Hickory Christian at University Christian Southern Piedmont Athletic
North Hills Christian at Lake Norman Christian (boys)
Rocky River 2A-3A
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
West Stanly at Montgomery Central
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at North Davidson
Lexington at South Rowan
Oak Grove at Ledford
Salisbury at East Davidson
West Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Fred T. Foard (boys)
Patton at Draughn (girls)
West Caldwell at East Burke (boys)
West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)
South Fork 2A
Lincolnton at Bandys
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Southwestern 2A
East Rutherford at Burns
R-S Central at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Alleghany at Elkin
Ashe County at North Wilkes
East Wilkes at Starmount
Wilkes Central at West Wilkes
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Starmount at East Wilkes
West Wilkes at Wilkes Central
PAC 1A
Carolina International at Union Academy
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep
Queen’s Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
North Moore at Chatham Central
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
South Stanly at South Davidson
Nonconference
Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)
Combine Academy at New Life Christian (boys)
Greenville Hurricanes at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Phoenix Montessori at Covenant Classical
Porter Ridge at Mooresville
Stuart Cramer at South Point
United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
Saturday
CISAA
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (girls), noon
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day (girls), noon
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at South Caldwell (boys, 1)
McDowell at Freedom (boys, 1)
South Piedmont 3A boys
Concord at Central Cabarrus, 3
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 11:30 a.m.
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Hibriten (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls), 2
Nonconference
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin (boys), 2
Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (girls), 1:30
Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys), 5:30
Charlotte Elite Academy at HA Prep (boys), 2
Christ School at Charlotte Christian (boys), 1:30
Lake Norman Christian vs. Ypsi Prep (MICH), at Greenville, S.C. (boys)
National Christian at Liberty Heights (boys)
University Prep at Combine Academy (boys)
Victory Christian at Trinity Collegiate (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)
Woodlawn School at Sanford Grace Christian (boys), 2
