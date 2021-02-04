HS Basketball Update: Charlotte Latin has big game at Charlotte Christian tonight

The high school basketball game of the night is at Charlotte Christian. That’s where the Knights will try to upset Sweet 16 No. 11 Charlotte Latin and turn around its season.

Latin, meanwhile, will try to stay on track to win a league title.

Latin (11-3, 3-0) has won three straight games under coach Chris Berger and has designs on a second straight N.C. 4A private schools state championship appearance.

Since a 1-2 start, Latin has been one of the most consistent teams in the area. With two games next week with No. 2 Cannon School (20-4, 5-0), the Hawks cannot afford a loss tonight.

Christian (8-6, 2-3) began the season 6-0, but has struggled of late, losing four of its last five. The Knights will look to avenge a 56-48 loss at Latin on Saturday.

We’ll have complete coverage tonight of this and other area games.

Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL GIRLS 69, WATAUGA 62

Watauga 13. 12. 14. 23. 62

Alexander Central 8. 24. 17 20. 69

Watauga 62. Chelsi Hodges 22, Brelyn Sturgill 14, Charlotte Torgerson 10, Ava Williamson 7, Brooke Scheffler 7, Katie Durham 2

Alexander Central 69. Chesney Stikeleather 18, Nikki Hagy 15, Gracie Harrington 13, Kirstyn Herman 8, Hallie Jarrett 8, Sydney Hayes 5, Kaley McDaniel 2

There were two double doubles in the games. Chelsi Hodges had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers while Nikki Hagy had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Alexander Central.

Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores

BOILING SPRING 44, NATION FORD 43

Nation Ford: 12, 8, 8, 15 -- 43

Boiling Springs: 4, 13, 13, 14 -- 44

Nation Ford 43 -- Chris Roberts 2, Vinny Orlandi 8, Landon Coleman 2, Jackson Burnham 22, Q Hand 3, Gus Sharpless 6

Boiling Springs 44 -- Cam Earls 7, Khalil Brown 7, Keeondre Keenon 6, Corey Johnson 12, Ketrone Adams 5, Jacob Webber 5, Quanye Nails 1, Julius Camp 3

Overall Record: Nation Ford 1--10

5A Region III: 0--3

MAIDEN 67 NORTH LINCOLN 64

MAIDEN 22 16 15 14 -67

North Lincoln 9 12 22 21 - 64

MAIDEN 67— Morgan 17, Culliver 16, McClough 14, Haynes 11, Roseman 9, James, Gibbs, Lowman, Robinson, Rhodes, Sigmon

North Lincoln 64— J. Carter 25, Seagle 23, Waggoner 6, D.Carter 4, Cason 2, Whitley 2, Terrill 2, Barker, Corter, Dedmon, Corter, Lykins

Records: Maiden 6-3, North Lincoln 6-2

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day (girls)

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Big South 3A

Forestview at Hunter Huss (girls)

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer (girls)

South Piedmont 3A boys

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont at Monroe (boys)

Weddington at Sun Valley

Rocky River 2A-3A

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant (girls)

Metrolina Athletic

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian (boys)

Foothills 2A

Draughn at West Caldwell (boys)

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

Patton at Hibriten

Southwestern 2A

Chase at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Starmount at Ashe County

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Ashe County at Starmount

Elkin at Alleghany

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Polk County

Madison County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County

PAC 1A

Queen’s Grant Charter at Langtree Charter (boys)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman (boys)

Montgomery Central at Albemarle (boys)

Moravian Prep at Freedom (boys)

Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius (boys)

Friday

CISAA

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Jack Britt

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Scotland County

Purnell Swett at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at South Caldwell (boys)

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Watauga at McDowell (girls)

Watauga at Freedom (boys)

Big South 3A

Crest at Ashbrook

Forestview at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at South Iredell

Statesville at Jesse Carson

West Rowan at North Iredell

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian (boys)

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

Foothills Athletic

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Hickory Christian at University Christian Southern Piedmont Athletic

North Hills Christian at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

West Stanly at Montgomery Central

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at North Davidson

Lexington at South Rowan

Oak Grove at Ledford

Salisbury at East Davidson

West Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Fred T. Foard (boys)

Patton at Draughn (girls)

West Caldwell at East Burke (boys)

West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at Bandys

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at Burns

R-S Central at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at Elkin

Ashe County at North Wilkes

East Wilkes at Starmount

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Starmount at East Wilkes

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Union Academy

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep

Queen’s Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

South Stanly at South Davidson

Nonconference

Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)

Combine Academy at New Life Christian (boys)

Greenville Hurricanes at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Phoenix Montessori at Covenant Classical

Porter Ridge at Mooresville

Stuart Cramer at South Point

United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Saturday

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (girls), noon

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day (girls), noon

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell (boys, 1)

McDowell at Freedom (boys, 1)

South Piedmont 3A boys

Concord at Central Cabarrus, 3

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 11:30 a.m.

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Hibriten (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls), 2

Nonconference

Asheville School at Charlotte Latin (boys), 2

Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (girls), 1:30

Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys), 5:30

Charlotte Elite Academy at HA Prep (boys), 2

Christ School at Charlotte Christian (boys), 1:30

Lake Norman Christian vs. Ypsi Prep (MICH), at Greenville, S.C. (boys)

National Christian at Liberty Heights (boys)

University Prep at Combine Academy (boys)

Victory Christian at Trinity Collegiate (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)

Woodlawn School at Sanford Grace Christian (boys), 2