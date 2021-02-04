High School Sports

Latest NCHSAA conference proposal released. All Mecklenburg schools together

The N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association released its third proposal for conference realignment Thursday.

For Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, there was not much change.

West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg, dropping to the 3A class, will be placed in what’s now the I-MECK conference with Hopewell, Hough, Mallard Creek, North Meck and Vance.

Charlotte Catholic joins what is now the Southwestern 4A with Butler, East Meck, Garinger, Independence, Providence and Rocky River.

Providence leaves what is now the SoMECK.

The new SoMECK would be Ardrey Kell, Berry, Harding, Myers Park, Olympic and South Mecklenburg. Myers Park would leave the Southwestern 4A.

According to the NCHSAA timeline, schools can appeal this draft until Feb. 10. In March, the board will vote on the plan, which would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

