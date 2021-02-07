It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (2.12.21)

Who will be this week’s Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week?

Readers can vote, as often as they want, to help decide Friday’s winner.

Meet this week’s candidates.

Davis Adcock, South Point Swimming: The Red Raiders’ sophomore won the 200 medley title at the 1A/2A West Regionals at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center Feb. 5.

Adcock was also the 1A/2A West Regional runner-up in the 100 backstroke.

He also helped South Point’s 200 medley relay to a fourth place regional finish.

David Franquiz Rojas, Hibriten Soccer: The Panthers’ junior had six goals and four assists to help Hibriten to wins over Bunker Hill and Patton.

Franquiz Rojas had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Patton Feb. 1.

Two days later, he came back with three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Bunker Hill.

Franquiz Rojas had 10 goals and eight assists for Hibriten (4-0).

Alec Hubbard, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Cougars’ senior won the 3A West Regional diving championship, scoring a 3A state record of 540.65 points in the victory at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center Feb. 5.

Hubbard is Texas Christian University commit.

Austin McConnell, Mountain Island Charter Lacrosse: The Mountain Island Charter junior has three straight hat tricks to open this season.

McConnell had three goals in a 17-4 loss at Lake Norman Charter Feb. 2.

He posted three goals and one assists in a 7-4 loss to the Gaston Patriots, Jan. 29, and a three goals and four assists in an 11-10 loss to Mooresville, Jan. 22.

McConnell had nine goals and five assists for Mountain Island Charter (0-3).

Abby McMahan, Lake Norman Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ senior had seven goals and five assists as Lake Norman beat Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge.

McMahan scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, to go with two assists as Lake Norman beat Marvin Ridge, 9-8, in extra time Feb. 2.

The next day, McMahan poured in five more goals and three more assists to help the Wildcats to a 17-5 victory over Cuthbertson.

McMahan has 15 goals and five assists for Lake Norman (3-1, through Sunday).

McMahan also currently plays for the Lake Norman girls’ basketball team.

Leah Sandock, Union Academy Swimming: The Cardinals’ junior won the 1A/2A Central Regional title in the 100 butterfly, while finishing third in the 100 backstroke at the same meet at Greensboro Aquatic Center Feb. 6.

Sandock also led the 200 freestyle relay to a 1A/2A Central Regional championship.

Sandock accomplished this after just competing in three meets in the regular season.

Gavin Scott, Weddington Soccer: The Warriors’ junior scored four goals and had one assist as Weddington stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with wins over Charlotte Catholic and Sun Valley.

Scott started his week with two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Sun Valley Feb. 2.

Scott had two more goals in a 3-0 win at Charlotte Catholic Feb. 4.

Scott, who has at least two goals in each game this year, has nine goals and five assists for Weddington through Sunday.

Jaxon Smith, Draughn Swimming: The Wildcats’ senior won the 1A/2A West Regional titles in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center Feb. 5.

Smith set new school record in both regional wins, swimming a 48.24 in the 100 freestyle, and a 53.53 in the 100 backstroke.

Jackson Thrap, East Lincoln Soccer: The Mustangs’ sophomore had three goals to help East Lincoln stay a perfect 4-0 through Sunday.

Thrap had a goal in East Lincoln’s 3-0 win over North Lincoln Feb. 1.

He scored two more goals in a 4-0 win at Bandys Feb. 3.

Thrap has three goals and one assist for East Lincoln this season.

Catherine Walsh, Christ the King Swimming: The Crusaders’ sophomore won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley at the 1A/2A West Regional championships at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center Feb. 5.

Walsh also helped Christ the King’s 200 medley relay to a runner-up finish and the 400 freestyle relay to a 4th-place finish at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 6.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.