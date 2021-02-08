Former UNC basketball star Jeff McInnis is a special guest on Talking Preps Monday

Former West Charlotte High, UNC and NBA point guard Jeff McInnis is a special guest on Talking Preps Monday night.

McInnis will discuss UNC-Duke, playing with LeBron James and Tuesday’s N.C. high school game of the year: McInnis’ Combine Academy will face Mikey Williams and Lake Norman Christian.

Also we talk the return of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School, a week of big games and take your calls and questions.