Former UNC basketball star Jeff McInnis is a special guest on Talking Preps Monday

Former West Charlotte High, UNC and NBA point guard Jeff McInnis is a special guest on Talking Preps Monday night.

McInnis will discuss UNC-Duke, playing with LeBron James and Tuesday’s N.C. high school game of the year: McInnis’ Combine Academy will face Mikey Williams and Lake Norman Christian.

Also we talk the return of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School, a week of big games and take your calls and questions.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
