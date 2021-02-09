High School Sports

Seven new teams join Observer Sweet 16. CMS is one week away from a potential return

Seven new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return to play.

CMS schools have been off for three weeks due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. CMS was the only district to stop playing in North Carolina and the Observer decided to remove CMS teams from the polls until they returned to action.

CMS teams will be eligible for inclusion next week.

Boys Rankings

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Carmel Christian (IND)19-11
2.Cannon School (IND)21-42
3.Westminster Catawba (IND)12-13
4.Davidson Day (IND)20-24
5.Weddington (3A)7-05
6.Charlotte Latin (IND)13-311
7.Victory Christian (IND)18-78
8.Shelby (2A)9-17
9.United Faith (IND)13-314
10.Northside Christian (IND)17-79
11.Charlotte Catholic (3A)8-113
12.West Rowan (3A)9-110
13.R-S Central (3A)9-1NR
14.Central Cabarrus (3A)9-0NR
15.North Iredell (3A)8-1NR
16.Lincoln Charter (1A)10-016

Dropped Out: Cox Mill (3A, 6-2); Concord Academy (IND, 17-7); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Crest (3A, 9-1); Hickory (3A, 6-1); West Stanly (2A, 9-0); Hunter Huss (3A, 6-2); Forest Hills (2A, 5-1); Patton (2A, 3-0)

Girls Rankings

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Shelby (2A)10-01
2.Newton-Conover (2A)10-02
3.Freedom (3A)3-03
4.Cuthbertson (3A)9-14
5.Carson (3A)10-05
6.Hickory Ridge (4A)8-06
7.Salisbury (2A)9-17
8.Hickory (3A)4-18
9.Ashbrook (3A)7-09
10.Bunker Hill (2A)8-011
11.Cannon School (IND)13-512
12.Lake Norman (4A)4-015
13.Kings Mountain (3A)9-1NR
14.Alexander Central (3A)7-1NR
15.Forest Hills (2A)8-1NR
16.Charlotte Country Day (IND)8-3NR

Dropped Out: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 8-2); Providence Day (IND, 16-6); Concord Academy (IND, 13-2); Victory Christian (IND, 10-5). Also receiving consideration: North Rowan (1A, 6-1); Community School of Davidson (1A, 8-0); Weddington (3A, 8-2)



