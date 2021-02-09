Seven new teams join Observer Sweet 16. CMS is one week away from a potential return

Seven new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return to play.

CMS schools have been off for three weeks due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. CMS was the only district to stop playing in North Carolina and the Observer decided to remove CMS teams from the polls until they returned to action.

CMS teams will be eligible for inclusion next week.

Boys Rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 19-1 1 2. Cannon School (IND) 21-4 2 3. Westminster Catawba (IND) 12-1 3 4. Davidson Day (IND) 20-2 4 5. Weddington (3A) 7-0 5 6. Charlotte Latin (IND) 13-3 11 7. Victory Christian (IND) 18-7 8 8. Shelby (2A) 9-1 7 9. United Faith (IND) 13-3 14 10. Northside Christian (IND) 17-7 9 11. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 8-1 13 12. West Rowan (3A) 9-1 10 13. R-S Central (3A) 9-1 NR 14. Central Cabarrus (3A) 9-0 NR 15. North Iredell (3A) 8-1 NR 16. Lincoln Charter (1A) 10-0 16

Dropped Out: Cox Mill (3A, 6-2); Concord Academy (IND, 17-7); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Crest (3A, 9-1); Hickory (3A, 6-1); West Stanly (2A, 9-0); Hunter Huss (3A, 6-2); Forest Hills (2A, 5-1); Patton (2A, 3-0)

Girls Rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Shelby (2A) 10-0 1 2. Newton-Conover (2A) 10-0 2 3. Freedom (3A) 3-0 3 4. Cuthbertson (3A) 9-1 4 5. Carson (3A) 10-0 5 6. Hickory Ridge (4A) 8-0 6 7. Salisbury (2A) 9-1 7 8. Hickory (3A) 4-1 8 9. Ashbrook (3A) 7-0 9 10. Bunker Hill (2A) 8-0 11 11. Cannon School (IND) 13-5 12 12. Lake Norman (4A) 4-0 15 13. Kings Mountain (3A) 9-1 NR 14. Alexander Central (3A) 7-1 NR 15. Forest Hills (2A) 8-1 NR 16. Charlotte Country Day (IND) 8-3 NR

Dropped Out: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 8-2); Providence Day (IND, 16-6); Concord Academy (IND, 13-2); Victory Christian (IND, 10-5). Also receiving consideration: North Rowan (1A, 6-1); Community School of Davidson (1A, 8-0); Weddington (3A, 8-2)





