Carolinas Classic high school basketball all-star rosters announced
This year’s Carolina Classic All-Star basketball game won’t be played, but event organizers from the N.C. Coaches Association and S.C. Athletic Coaches Association announced the rosters Wednesday.
“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively. “In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”
North Carolina Boys’ Roster
Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School
Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School
Terquavion Smith – Farmville Central High School
Lucas Taylor – Heritage High School
Dontrez Styles – Kinston High School
Breon Pass – Reidsville high School
Bobby Pettiford – South Granville High School
Terrance Harcum – Granville Central High School
Eric Vanderheijden – Millbrook High School
D’Marco Dunn – Westover High School
Chris Ford – North Mecklenburg High School
Daylen Berry – Panther Creek High School
North Carolina Girls’ Roster
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School
Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School
Saniya Rivers – Ashley High School
Braylyn Milton – Independence High School
Jessica Timmons – Independence High School
Nia Nelson – Myers Park High School
Teonni Key – Cary High School
Keanna Rembert – Millbrook High School
Reiven Douglas – Millbrook High School
Mariah Frazier – Dudley High School
Shakira Baskerville – West Forsyth High School
TJ Eichelberger – St. Pauls High School
South Carolina Boys’ Roster
Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School
Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School
Jalen Breazeale – Dorman High School
Robert McCray – A. C. Flora High School
James Lovorn – T. L. Hanna High School
Marshall Myers – Cheraw High School
Chase McDuffie – Gray Collegiate Academy
DaVeon Thomas – Ridge View High School
Tyler Rice – Ridge View High School
Russell Felton – Aiken High School
Ian Thomson – Southside Christian School
John Butler – Christ Church Episcopal School
South Carolina Girls’ Roster
Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School
Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School
Aylesha Wade – Clover High School
Janiyah Hagood – J. L. Mann High School
Laila Acox – Ridge View High School
Vanessa Blake – Ashley Ridge High School
Mallory Bruce – Travelers Rest High School
Trinity Adams – South Pointe High School
Layken Cox – Sumter High School
Jenlea Nichols – Mullins High School
Trinity Franklin – Greenville High School
Sincere Hicks – Daniel High School
