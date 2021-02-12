Friday’s Rewind: Concord Academy zone delivers upset of No. 3 Westminster Catawba

Concord Academy and Westminster Catawba didn’t meet in the regular-season. COVID-19 protocols forced both games to be canceled.

But the teams finally met Friday in the Metrolina Athletic Conference championship game at Concord Academy.

Concord Academy won 54-53, switching to a 1-3-1 in the final 4.6 seconds as Westminster Catawba had the ball and a chance to win. After Concord Academy’s Tyler Fearne made two free throws, Westminster’s Asil Hoyle dribbled the length of the floor and scored, but the horn expired before Hoyle released the ball.

Concord Academy has nine straight 20-win seasons and has won the conference tournament three straight years.

Friday’s Boys #BIG5 Top Performers

Trae Benham, Concord Academy: 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists in a 54-53 win over Sweet 16 No. 3 Westminster Catawba in the Metrolina Athletic Conference championship game. Benham made five 3-point shots.

Logan Blair, Harding: game-high 25 points in a 85-56 win over Providence. Blair is a 6-4 junior.

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian: 29 points, 16 rebounds in a 94-64 win over High Point Wesleyan.

Knoah Carver, Ardrey Kell: Scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the first half of the Knights’ 76-59 win over Berry. Ardrey Kell outscored Berry 27-8 in the third quarter. Ardrey Kell (5-0) clinched the No. 1 playoff seed from the SoMECK conference.

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City: Gaston County record 60 points, seven steals, four assists and three rebounds in a 91-62 win over Piedmont Charter. That is the fifth-most points ever scored by a public school N.C. player.

Friday’s Girls #BIG5 Top Performers

Gracie Breckenridge, Independence: had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in an 83-16 win over Garinger On Friday, Breckenridge received a scholarship offer to play basketball at Tusculum College, a Divison II school in Tennessee.

Chloe Hatzopoulos, Mountain Island Charter: 21 points, 11 rebounds, six steals in a 52-39 win over Union Academy.

Nyla McGill, Providence: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists in a 62-19 win over Harding.

Imelda McMenamin, Charlotte Catholic: game-high 24 points in a 61-24 win over Piedmont.

Madison Self, East Lincoln: 16 points, 12 rebounds, two steals in a 69-53 win over Maiden.

Friday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 1 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 94, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 64

CCS: 26 21 29 18 94

WCA: 16 17 17 14 64

CCS: Ben Burnham 29, Cade Tyson 13, Bean 9, Justin Taylor 12, Glenn Bynum 15, Arias 3, Krawczyk 4, Pisacano 8, Wilson 1

WCA: McLamb 10, Darr 15, Ray 9, McGee 6, Parker 2, Aycak 3, Grace 13, Swindell 6

CONCORD ACADEMY 54, NO. 3 WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 53

WC: 7 10 19 17 53

CA: 8 12 14 20 54

WC:MJ Collins 18, Black 9, Hoyle 7, Johson 3, Hamrick 16

CA: Javian Cannady 10 Tucker Johnson 7, Trae Benham 21, Tyler Fearne 6, Logan Threatt 8, LA Boyd 2.

Notable: Trae Benham 5 3’s, 7r, 3a, Tucker Johnson 7p, 9r, 3s 1b, Javian Cannady 10p 8r. Concord Academy wins it 20th game for 9th straight season and MAC Tournament for 3 straight seasons.

NO. 9 UNITED FAITH 86, NORTH HILLS 23

United Faith: 20 18 24 24 = 86

North Hills: 2 2 8 11 = 23

United Faith 86 = Lance Gill 24, Quinton Scheuermann 18, Xzavier Ivey 17, LJ Johnson 11, Jaden Quick 10, Zavien Dillingham 6

North Hills 23 = McInnis 12, Sloan 9, Moser 2

NO. 16 LINCOLN CHARTER 85, CHRIST THE KING 65

LCS 33 21 20 11 85

CTK 16 12 16 20 65

LCS-Barnett 16, Farley 19, Fulton 12, Cogan 18, Steitz 4, Crichton 4, Patel 8, Borden 5

CTK-Clapp 2, Lebeau 12, Sides 2, Hendershott 20, Lagueux 8, Pollo 2, Steed 3, Kocher 7, Stanley 9

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45, SOUTH CALDWELL 45

South Caldwell 6 7 11 11 - 35

Alexander 13 2 15 15 -- 45

SOUTH CALDWELL 35 -- Reese 8, Trey Ramsey 13, Smith 3, Kirby 7, Boyd 4

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 -- Herman 8, Lowrance 2, Hubbard 3, Avery Cook 16, Evan Presnell 12, G. Presnell 2, Sigmon 2

ARDREY KELL 76, BERRY 59

Ardrey Kell 14 15 27 20 — 76

Berry 17 13 8 21 — 59

Ardrey Kell— Knoah Carver 20, Elijah Gray 15, Peyton Gerald 15, Hanchard 7, Akenyelu 4, German 4, Wofford 3, Nelson 3, Hammonds 2, Smith 2, Holmes 1

Berry — Stevenson 25, Jackson 9

Notable: Knoah Carver scores 20 including 18 in the first half. Elijah Gray scored 15 in the third quarter. Ardrey Kell moves to 5-0 and faces Providence on Friday night.

BESSEMER CITY 91, PIEDMONT CHARTER 62

BC 17 26 22 26

PC 15 9 16 21

BESSEMER CITY 91 -- Randall Pettus 60, Keyshawn Adams 21, Holmes 8, Smith 4

EAST LINCOLN 76, MAIDEN 50

East Lincoln 14 20 23 19 76

Maiden 8 16 15 11 50

East Lincoln (9-3): Jeremiah Jones 12, Drew Bean 18, Logan Craig 14, Nyckolas Clarke 8, Landon Glezen 2, Markell Clark 10, Roman Hawk 6, Ethan Robb 3, Aidan Gust 3

Maiden (6-6): Jalen Robinson 2, Brennan James 10, Micah Haynes 3, Izaiah Morgan 7, Chris Culliver 6, Ben Gibbs 0, Jayden Roseman 9, Mason Lowman 4, Dru McClough 9

HARDING 85, PROVIDENCE 56

HARDING 85 – Blair 25, Grant 15, Bryson 14, Abraham 10, Davis 6, Crowder 5, Washington 2, Hamrick 2, Benjamin 2, Johnson 2

PROVIDENCE 56 – Howell 13, Gaither 11, Thillet 11, Magee 10, Cicco 6, Knafelz 2, Buckler 2, Adams 1

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 59, LINCOLNTON 48

LNC (8-4) – 14 13 15 17 59

Lincolnton- 12 11 9 16 48

LNC- Cal Reed 21, Oliver O’Brien 16, Jalen Rivens 12, Miles Bell 3, Alec Edens 2, Grant Howlett 2, Jeremy Newton 2, Bryson Lowe 1

Lincolnton- A. Finger 18, T. McClain 12, D. Smith 4, C. Williams 4, E. Dellinger 4, J. McGill 3, R. King 3

LNC gets the win on Senior Night, which makes it 3 in a row with 2 games left.

MYERS PARK 53, EAST MECK 40

Myers Park 9 21 7 16 -- 53

East Meck 6 12 12 10 -- 40

MYERS PARK 53 -- Elijah Story 14, Roberts 9, Wicks 9, Gardner 7, Walters 6, Turner 4, Mohamed 4

EAST MECK 40 -- Jordon Nevill 17, Johnson 7, Reynolds 7, Storey 4, Williams 3, Fowler 2

NORTH LINCOLN 60, NEWTON-CONOVER 47

North Lincoln 6 16 13 25 60

Newton-Conover 23 9 12 3 47

North Lincoln- Cole Seagle 16, Jack Carter 10, Dan Carter 10, Jake Dedmon 9, Jack Waggoner 5, Connor Carson 4, Seth Whitley 4, Samari Collins 2

Newton-Conover- Jackson Mullins 9, Maverick Davis 8, Zane Redmond 8, A’Quan Cauthen 6, Justice Craig 5, Quincey Spain 5, Javon Barber 3, Trey Simpson 3

North Lincoln 10-2 South Fork 2A

CLOVER 62, NATION FORD 31

Nation Ford: 7, 4, 10, 10 -- 31

Clover: 13, 11, 22, 15 -- 62

Nation Ford 47 -- Chris Roberts 2, Vinny Orlandi 6, Caden Giles 2, Ben Mills 1, Jackson Burnham 10, Q Hand 8, Gus Sharpless 2

Clover 61 -- Dylan Rupert 5, Connor Nighnor 2, Isaac Allen 6, Nicky Glenn 9, Garrett Ferguson 6, Shamajay Poole 7, Allen Roberts 3, Jackson McMullen 4, Vincent Alexander 8, Lawrence Bartee 11

DAVIE COUNTY 46, REAGAN 39

REAGAN -- (0-7, 0-6) Jalil Rogers 21, Hill 6, Corbin 4, O. Koivisto 3, Pennell 3, Joines 2,

DAVIE COUNTY (6-4, 5-4) ZaHaree Maddox 16, Luke Williams 14, Carney 7, Walser 3, Taylor 3, Tatum 3.

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

NO. 2 NEWTON-CONOVER 62, NORTH LINCOLN 20

Newton-Conover 14 14 19 15 = 62

North Lincoln 0 11 4 5 = 20

NEWTON-CONOVER 62 -- Cassidy Geddes 15, Emma Fox 15, Grace Loftin 14, Mia Powell 8, Jayla Woods 6, Hannah Watkins 4, Jaylen Barnes, Julie Krause, Monet Wilson, Nalace Duncan, Lizzy Duncan, Madison Reinhardt

NORTH LINCOLN 20 -- Ashlyn White 14, Ayanna Gaddy 3, Aubrie Cada 2, Addie Reid 1, Julia Frantz, L. Stump, M. Dynes, B. Broome, H. Klein, S. Hallman

Records: Newton-Conover 12 - 0; North Lincoln 2 - 10

NO. 3 FREEDOM 68, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 51

Alexander Central 14 11 14 12 - 51

Freedom 13 17 20 18 - 68

Alexander Central 51 - Nikki Hagy 21, Gracie Harrington 12, Pennel 5, Stikeleather 6, Hayes 3, Hermon 4, McDaniel, Jarrett.

Freedom 68 - Danisha Hemphill 24, Christena Rhone 21, Garrison 9, Ste. McGee 3, Walker 4, Kania 6, Wilkerson 1, Armentout, Ollis.

NO. 6 HICKORY RIDGE 76, BUTLER 45

Hickory Ridge 31 8 19 18

Butler 18 11 4 12

Hickory Ridge: Kennedy Calhoun 15, Alyssa Lewis 18, Gabeyel Cook 10, Walters 9, Collins 7, Byrd 4, Gidney 6, Cagel 5, Henry 2

Butler: Jessica Ralda 12, Jordan Durant 19, Black 9, Tate 5

ARDREY KELL 51, BERRY 16

ARDREY KELL10 13 16 12 -- 51

BERRY 2 4 7 3 -- 16

ARDREY KELL 51 -- Lucy Vanderbeck 15, Belcher 9, Hunter 5, Gueterman 5, Newman 4, Evans 4, Peck 4, Nelson 2, Switzer 2, T. Newman 1

BERRY 16 --Maleigha Jackson 10, Joseph 3, Johnson 3,

CABARRUS STALLIONS 65, UNITED FAITH 43

United Faith 12, 14 13, 4 -- 43

Stallions 23, 17, 9, 11 -- 65

UNITED FAITH - - Josie Hester 29, Madelyn Bronson 5, Ella Jordan 5, Sophie Sharp 2

STALLIONS - - ALUANA W 32, KANDUS K 18, MILEY B 6, MARIANNA C. 5

Notables: Aluana W. game high 32 points, Josie Hester 29, Sophie Sharp with 16 rebounds

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 61, PIEDMONT 24

Catholic 13 15 23 10 -- 61

Piedmont 5 3 3 13 -- 24

Catholic 61 -- Imelda McMenamin 24, Blanca Thomas 13, McArdle 8, Kacerosky 5, Fava 5, Green 4, Guella 2

Piedmont 24 -- Brooke Atwell 13, Evans 5, Saunders 3, McCain 3

Catholic 8-3, Piedmont 0-8

CHRIST THE KING 33, LINCOLN CHARTER 25

LCHS 08 08 04 05 -- 25

CVHS 05 10 10 08 -- 33

LCHS 25 -- Lauren Horton 15, Samantha Ayres 8, Tyler Beller 2

CTK 33 -- Megan Buchsbaum 13, Elle Gorman 8, Julia Longbo 7, Kathleen Mundy 3, Riley Milligan 2

Notable: Lauren Horton lead all scores with 15. Christ The King ends LCHS 7 game winning streak..

CONCORD ACADEMY 50, GASTON DAY 33

Gaston Day -10- 10- 5-8-33

Concord Academy - 15 - 4- 19- 12- 50

GASTON DAY 33 - Janiah Shular 16, Zaria Clark 13, Sophia Drury 2, Gabriella Drury 2Concord Academy - M. Taylor 15, R. Dickens 14, R. Lexander 9, Z. Benjamin 6, A. Sloane 4, Z.Ward 2,

CONCORD ACADEMY 50 -- Sloan 4, Benjamin 6, Raegan Dickens 14, Mckenzie Taylor 15, Lexander 9, Ward 2

EAST LINCOLN 69, MAIDEN 53

MHS: 13 14 12 14- 53

ELHS: 14 13 21 21- 69

MHS: Maggie Andrews 18, Lainie Hentschel 14, Kennedie Noble 10, M. Mingus 7, M. Boheimer 4

ELHS: Taliyah Thomas 19, Madison Self 16, Marlene Delgado 11, R. Ross 8, G. Overbay 6, A. Hege 3, K. campo 3, M. Bissinger 2, B. Eatmon 1

Noteables: Taliyah Thomas 19 pts. 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebs. Madison Self 16 pts 12 rebs, 2 steals. Marlene Delgado 11 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assists, 1 steals

MHS: (5-7) Next Game @ Newton Conover 2/16/21

ELHS: (9-3) Next Game @ West Lincoln 2/16/21

INDEPENDENCE 83, GARINGER 16

Indy 24 18 24 17 83

Garinger 3 8 4 1 16

Indy (4-1): Jessica Timmons 25, Kaylee Carson 16, Gracie Breckenridge 14, Chloe Moss 12, Braylyn Milton 10, Burgess 2, Todd 1

Garinger: Betsy Burnett 7, Long 4, Fulmore 5

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 52, UNION ACADEMY 39

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 52 -- Chloe Hatzopoulos 21 pts, 11 rebs, and 6 steals.Kay Decker added 19 pts, 7 steals, and 5 asst.

MICS improves to 7-2

MYERS PARK 66, EAST MECKLENBURG 18

East Meck - 05 01 09 03 18

Myers Park - 16 26 13 11 66

East Meck - McKenzie Morris 11, Worthy 2, Lisen 2, Dorent 3

Myers Park - Nia Nelson 11, Mia Xerras 11, Anna Gianopoulos, Reese Wilson 10, Thompson 8, Davis 2, Clamp 5, Paraison 5, Truesdale 2

Records: East Meck - 0-4 (0-4); Myers Park - 5-0 (5-0)

NORTH MECKLENBURG 83, WEST CHARLOTTE 17

N.Meck 28 24 14 17 --83

West Char 11 4 0 2 -- 17

N.Meck: Nevaeh Farmer 20, Henderson 9, Stallings 9, Dunn 8, Poole 8, Harris 8, Page 7, Hogg 5, Weston 4, Redfern 2, Vaughn 1

West Char.: Andrews 5, Henderson 4, Chaffin 4, Paul 2, McGail-Finley 2

Records: North Meck: 4-0; West Char: 0-3

N.Meck notable: Nevaeh Farmer 20pts, 5assists, 2 rebs; Skylar Stallings 9pts, 5rebs, 2assist, 1 steal; Zoe Henderson 9pts, 5rebs, 2steals, 2 assists, Jael Poole 8pts, 4steals, 3 assists, Alisha Harris 8pts, 6rebs, 2steals, 1 block

OLYMPIC 66, WEST MECKLENBURG 59 OT

Olympic 14 16 11 11 OT 14 - 66

West Meck 12 14 14 12 OT 7 - 59

OLYMPIC 66 - Jaamon Greene 17, Jemez Herd 15, Jalen Small 14, Isiah Golden 13, AJ Shaw 3, Kush Carter 2, Jalen Booker 2

WEST MECK 59 - Daeron Smith 23, Antonio Pruitt 9, Micah McQueen 8, Sam Walton 6, Immanuel Stanback 6, Quay Harris-Milton 5, Mickal Johnson 2

PROVIDENCE 62 HARDING 19

PROVIDENCE 15. 12. 21 14 = 62

HARDING - 5. 0 14 0 = 19

PHS: Nyla McGill 22, Eva Butler 6, Madison Skinner 6, Delanie Hill 12, Karsyn Jones 6, Jadyn Curtain 2, Olivia Jurney 2, Anna Wong 4, Kendall Webb 2,

HUHS: #1, 1, # 5, 4, # 11, 3, # 23, 4

Notable: Nyla McGill with an impressive triple double: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 5 assists

Records: Providence: 4-0

SOUTH CALDWELL 41, MCDOWELL 24

McDowell 5 7 8 4—24

South Caldwel 3 8 15 15—41

MCDOWELL 24— Koone 1, Laws, Rice 6, Madi Smith 10, McMahan, Baker, Boyce 7

SOUTH CALDWELL 41— Propst 3, Olivia Miller 14, Anderson 7, Jackson, Phillips 2, Syd Austin, Smith, Dorsey, Sam Austin, Wynn 9, Heavener 2, Curtis 4

Records: South Caldwell 5-5, 4-5

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 46, OLYMPIC 34

Olympic 8 5 11 10 -- 34

South Meck 10 10 12 14 -- 46

OLYMPIC 34 -- Aniyah Scales 12 pts 6 Reb, Cydney Harris 3 Pts 3 Stl 4 Reb, Amara Thomas 8 Pts 2 Ast, Azeria Thomas 4 Pts, Jaelin Register 5 Pts 2 Reb, Sydney Wells 2 Pts

SOUTH MECK 46 -- Anastasia Sinclair 14 pts, Maggie Houpt 2 pts, Reece Johnsten 10 pts, Katie Houpt 4 pts, Evie Miller 6 pts, Nyomi Ndangu 8 pts Camryn Williams 2 pts

Foothills Athletic All-Conference teams announced

A pair of Davidson Day players were named players of the year from the Foothills Athletic Conference.

Davidson Day senior Mallorie Haines, a Davidson recruit, is the girls player of the year. Haines is averaging 27 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals this season.

Davidson Day’s Blane St. Clair, an Army recruit, is the boys player of the year. St. Clair has helped Davidson Day to a 21-2 record and a 21-game win streak.

Foothills Athletic Conference Girls All-Conference

Mallorie Haines (Davidson Day School) Player of the Year

Brenna Rae Bentley (Statesville Christian School)

Sophie Deese (University Christian High School)

Juliana Park (Davidson Day School)

Lizzie Sain (University Christian High School)

Ashleigh Sherrill (Statesville Christian School)

Jessie Wiles (Davidson Day School)

Savannah Pope (Hickory Christian Academy)

Foothills Athletic Conference Boys All-Conference

Blane St. Clair (Davidson Day School) Player of the Year

Donovan Atwell (Davidson Day School)

Adam Cronce (Statesville Christian School)

Trey Horton (Davidson Day School)

Jay Sowers (University Christian High School)

Nyles Howard (Davidson Day School)

Kobe Williams (Statesville Christian School)

Andrew Maxy (Hickory Christian Academy)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 44, LINCOLNTON 34

LNC 9 15 7 13 -- 44

LHS 9 5 13 7 -- 34

LNC 44 – Jade Taylor 10, Kristy Seifert 9, Brooklin Leak 8, Kailyn Kilpatrick 7, Alese Kerr 5, Jillian Villanti 5

LHS 34 – Alexis Hough 12, Mackenzie Sand-Odom 11, Emma Rhyne 6, Moriah Ross 4, Elizabeth Eudy 25

Saturday’s Schedule

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian (girls, noon; boys, 2)

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School (girls, noon; boys, 2)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at McDowell (girls, 1)

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Weddington (boys)

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Foothills 2A

West Iredell at Hibriten (boys)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Polk County (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day (girls, 1)

Nonconference

Charlotte Elite Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Oak Hill Academy-Red at Elevation Prep, 3