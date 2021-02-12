Carrboro sweeps NCHSAA 1A/2A titles. Charlotte-area stars take most outstanding swimmers

Carrboro’s girls won the NC 1A/2A state swim title Friday

Carrboro swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles Friday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A-2A swimming and diving championships.

Meanwhile, a pair of Charlotte-area swimmers won the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards.

Carrboro easily won its third consecutive girls’ team championship, piling up a 97-68 margin over runner-up Elkin. The Jaguars won two relays and an individual event.

Carrboro’s boys survived a tight three-team battle for the 1A-2A championship, finishing with 76 points. Community School of Davidson (70) and Lake Norman Charter (64) were close behind.

The Knorr twins, seniors Emily and Katie, each won a pair of events for Salisbury. And Emily Knorr, a West Virginia commit, was named Most Outstanding Swimmer in her meet.

She broke 1A-2A meet records with her times of one minute 49.11 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:49.04 in the 500 freestyle. The old meet record in the 200 freestyle was 1:49.31, set in 2014 by Lincoln Charter’s Christina Lappin. The old record in the 500 freestyle was 4:49.2, set in 2010 by West Davidson’s Kelly Ann Baird.

Most Outstanding Swimmer for the boys was Community School of Davidson’s Baylor Nelson, who won a pair of events in record times.

His time of 1:46.07 in the 200 individual medley was a record for any of the three size classifications (1A-2A, 3A and 4A). He broke his own record of 1:47.17 set a year ago.

Nelson’s time of 48.15 seconds in the 100 butterfly was the fastest ever in the 1A-2A state meet. The old mark of 48.26 was set in 2016 by Carrboro’s Will Macmillan.

Boys’ meet

Nelson wasn’t the only big winner Friday.

Bradford Prep’s Reid Miller set a record in winning the 50 freestyle. His time of 20.42 bested the mark of 20.46 set in 2012 by Raleigh Charter’s Joe Bonk.

Carrboro won the state title largely behind the efforts of its relay teams.

The Jaguars won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Jackson Lee swam the anchor leg in the 200 medley, and Will Thompson anchored the 400 freestyle. Thompson, Andrew Commins and Brandon Miller swam on both teams.

Boys’ event winners:

200-yard medley relay: Carrboro (Will Thompson, Brandon Miller, Andrew Commins, Jackson Lee)

200 freestyle: Harrison Powe (Lake Norman Charter)

200 individual medley: Baylor Nelson (Community School of Davidson)

50 freestyle: Reid Miller (Bradford Prep)

1-meter diving: Campbell Worsley (Community School of Davidson)

100 butterfly: Baylor Nelson (Community School of Davidson)

100 freestyle: Will Barker (Croatan)

500 freestyle: Lance Norris (Nash Central)

200 freestyle relay: Pine Lake Prep (Nathan Adams, Jackson Long, Owen Sypolt, Avijit Das)

100 backstroke: Will Barker (Croatan)

100 breaststroke: Harrison Powe (Lake Norman Charter)

400 freestyle relay: Carrboro (Andrew Commins, Brandon Miller, Kieran DeWalt, Will Thompson)

Girls’ meet

In addition to Emily Knorr, two other meet records were set. Langtree Charter’s Joslyn Oakley broke the mark in 1-meter diving, with a score of 492.50 for her 11 dives. The old mark of 490.60 was set in 2018 by Kyndal Knight of East Gaston.

And Jordan-Matthews’ Jennah Fadely captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.11, bettering the 1A-2A state meet mark of 1:02.14 set a year ago by Emme Nelson of Community School of Davidson.

Carrboro won with depth, as it took the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Lindy Bilden was the Jaguars’ standout, as she swam anchor leg in the 200 freestyle relay, was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team, and won the 50 freestyle. Bilden, a senior, is a North Carolina commit.

And Chase senior Jenna Bridges, an LSU commit, completed her high school domination of the 100 butterfly by winning the state championship in the event for the third straight year.

200-yard medley relay: Elkin

200 freestyle: Emily Knorr (Salisbury)

200 individual medley: Katie Knorr (Salisbury)

50 freestyle: Lindy Bilden (Carrboro)

1-meter diving: Joslyn Oakley (Langtree Charter)

100 butterfly: Jenna Bridges (Chase)

100 freestyle: Ede Kosik (Voyager Academy)

500 freestyle: Emily Knorr (Salisbury)

200 freestyle relay: Carrboro (Kate Hegland, Emily Carpenter, Maya Lambert, Lindy Bilden)

100 backstroke: Katie Knorr (Salisbury)

100 breaststroke: Jennah Fadely (Jordan-Matthews)

400 freestyle relay: Carrboro (Emily Carpenter, Lindy Bilden, Eliot Hunsberger, Kate Hegland)

Complete results

Full team standings and results of each event: https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/1a2a%20state%20-%20results_2.pdf

