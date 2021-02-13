Hough girls, Green Hope win NCHSAA 4A swim championships

The 2021 4A West NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Regional Championships Feb 6-7 2021.

Traditional powers Hough and Green Hope captured team championships Saturday, and swimmers from Cardinal Gibbons, Ardrey Kell and South Mecklenburg made news of their own in the 4A Swimming and Diving Championships.

Hough, which won three consecutive 4A girls’ championships from 2016-18, returned to the top by outswimming the rest of the field at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Meanwhile, Green Hope won its fourth consecutive boys’ 4A championship and the sixth in school history. The Falcons beat runner-up South Mecklenburg by 19 points.

Individually, Cardinal Gibbons junior Claire Curzan had the day’s outstanding effort.

Curzan, a junior who is considered a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic squad this summer in the butterfly, won that event for the third straight year Saturday. Her time of 50.35 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly matched her state meet record. That mark is the fastest ever recorded in the National Federation of State High School Associations record book.

Curzan also won the 100 backstroke.

But she wasn’t alone in setting records.

Ardrey Kell’s Teresa Ivan shattered a pair of records and was named Most Outstanding Swimmer in her meet.

And South Mecklenburg’s Garrett Boone set a pair of 4A meet records and was named Most Outstanding Swimmer in his competition.

4A boys

Junior Michael Cotter won a pair of events and swam on two victorious teams, leading Green Hope to the team title. Cotter anchored the victorious 400-freestyle relay squad.

South Mecklenburg’s Boone, an N.C. State commit, set meet records in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

His time of 20.32 seconds in the freestyle broke the mark of 20.33 set in 2019 by Reagan’s Max Edwards. And Boone swam the backstroke in 48.28, shattering the mark of 48.44 set in 2019 by Athens Drive’s David Wahlen.

Green Hope finished with 83 points, followed by South Mecklenburg (64), Cardinal Gibbons (55), Athens Drive (53.5) and Myers Park (38).

Event winners:

200 medley relay: Green Hope (Landon Floyd, Michael Cotter, Jackson Pollard, Ben Prucha)

200 freestyle: Michael Cotter (Green Hope)

200 individual medley: Ryan Silver (Athens Drive)

50 freestyle: Garrett Boone (South Mecklenburg)

1-meter diving: Whit Andrus (R.J. Reynolds)

100 butterfly: Tate Bacon (West Forsyth)

100 freestyle: Diggory Dillingham (Ardrey Kell)

500 freestyle: Michael Cotter (Green Hope)

200 freestyle relay: Cardinal Gibbons (Joshua Moore, Mason Taylor, Patrick Drake, David Greeley)

100 backstroke: Garrett Boone (South Mecklenburg)

100 breaststroke: John Reese Taylor (Broughton)

400 freestyle relay: Green Hope (Jackson Pollard, John Prucha, Colin Whelehan, Michael Cotter)

4A girls

Ardrey Kell senior Teresa Ivan, an Ohio State commit, won the 50 and 100 freestyle events in record time.

Her time of 22.46 seconds in the 50 freestyle broke the mark of 22.54 set in 2018 by Leesville Road’s Grace Countie. And her time of 49.25 in the 100 freestyle eclipsed the mark of 49.68 set in 2014 by Emily Allen of Hough. Both of Ivan’s times were the fastest in a state meet in any North Carolina size classification.

Hough also had a record-setting winner. Sophomore Grace Rainey’s time of 1:01.05 in the 100 breaststroke snapped the mark of 1:01.26 -- a record she set last year.

Hough finished with 100 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Broughton (70). Rounding out the top five were Myers Park (65), defending 4A boys’ champ Green Hope (49) and Apex Friendship (37).

Event winners:

200 medley relay: Hough (Amaya Harley, Grace Rainey, Elizabeth Sowards, Kyra Tonsil)

200 freestyle: Morgan Razewski (Hough)

200 individual medley: Brooke Zettel (Apex Friendship)

50 freestyle: Teresa Ivan (Ardrey Kell)

1-meter diving: Andra Buchan (Hough)

100 butterfly: Claire Curzan (Cardinal Gibbons)

100 freestyle: Teresa Ivan (Ardrey Kell)

500 freestyle: Keelan Cotter (Green Hope)

200 freestyle relay: Broughton (Elena Dry, Taylor Morris, Lily Welch, Olivia Gschwind)

100 backstroke: Claire Curzan (Cardinal Gibbons)

100 breaststroke: Grace Rainey (Hough)

400 freestyle relay: Broughton (Elena Dry, Taylor Morris, Lily Welsh, Olivia Gschwind)

Complete team scoring and results: https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/4a%20state%20-%20results_2.pdf

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle