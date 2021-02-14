It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (2.19.21)

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like to determine Friday’s winner.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Jordyn Case, Weddington Lacrosse: The Warriors’ senior scored seven goals and had four assists in a 15-10 win over Charlotte Catholic Feb. 10.

Case, a Stanford University commit, has 21 goals and 17 assists for Weddington (4-0).

Carter Holt, Hickory Soccer: The Hickory senior had a goal and five assists to help the Red Tornadoes beat Alexander Central and South Caldwell to stay unbeaten at 5-0 through Sunday.

Holt had a goal in a 4-0 win over South Caldwell Feb. 8.

Two days later, Holt had five assists in a 6-1 victory at Alexander Central.

Holt has three goals and eight assists for Hickory through Sunday.

Emmett Houlihan, Marvin Ridge Lacrosse: The Mavericks’ senior midfielder had 10 goals and four assists in three games as Marvin Ridge beat Cuthbertson, Hough and Porter Ridge.

Houlihan had four goals and two assists in a 13-5 win over Cuthbertson Feb. 8.

He followed that up with one goal and one assist in a 19-2 victory over Porter Ridge Feb. 10.

The next day, Houlihan had five goals and one assist in a 13-8 win at Hough.

Houlihan, a University of Michigan commit, had 12 goals and 10 assists for Marvin Ridge (4-0, through Sunday).

Lauren McGraw, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior attacker scored six goals and had three assists to lead Ardrey Kell to wins over Porter Ridge and South Mecklenburg.

McGraw had a goal in a 17-5 victory over Porter Ridge Feb. 9.

The next day, she had five goals and three assists in a 17-7 victory over South Mecklenburg.

Ardrey Kell is 2-0 through Sunday.

Madeline Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Charlotte Catholic senior was named the 3A state championship meet’s most outstanding swimmer as she won the 3A state titles in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley to help lead the Cougars’ to their 4th straight state crown as a team.

Menkhaus, a Notre Dame commit, also helped the 200 medley relay to a 3A state title, and the 400 freestyle relay to a 3A state runner-up finish.

Gaston Moise, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ senior forward had six goals and one assist as Union Academy split games with Community School of Davidson and Mountain Island Charter this week.

Moise had five goals and one assists in a 6-3 win over Mountain Island Charter Feb. 8.

Two days later, Moise beat three defenders and the goalkeeper to score the lone goal for his team in a 4-1 loss at Community School of Davidson.

Moise had 19 goals and two assists for Union Academy (3-2, through Sunday).

Manny Smith, Olympic Soccer: The Trojans’ senior defender got offensive with two goals and one assists as Olympic tied East Mecklenburg and beat Mooresville.

Smith scored his team’s only goal in a 1-1 tie at East Mecklenburg Feb. 10.

He followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Mooresville Feb. 11.

Olympic is 1-0-1, through Sunday.

Micah Stechmiller, Lake Norman Charter Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior attacker had four goals and nine assists as Lake Norman Charter split games with Charlotte Catholic and Pine Lake Prep.

Stechmiller had three assists in an 8-4 loss to Charlotte Catholic Feb. 9.

Two days later, Stechmiller had four goals and six assists in a 13-7 win over Pine Lake Prep Feb. 11.

Stechmiller had 21 goals and 18 assists for Lake Norman Charter (4-1, through Sunday).

Leo Tutovani, Charlotte Latin Swimming: The Hawks’ junior won NCISAA Division I state championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle to help the Charlotte Latin boys’ to their 7th state title (team) in the last eight years.

Tutovani also helped the 200 medley relay (1:35.31 with Aidan Hill, Stephen Kim, Andy Dorsel) and 400 freestyle relay (3:10.60 with Kwame Thornhill, Ethan Bershad, Dorsel) to state titles in state and school record times in both events.

Drew Waller, West Cabarrus Soccer: The Wolverines’ freshman three goals and two assists to help West Cabarrus to victories over Hickory Ridge and Jay M. Robinson.

Waller had two goals, tying the game at one in regulation, while also scoring the game-winner in a 2-1 overtime win over Hickory Ridge Feb. 10.

The next day, Waller had one goal and two assists in a 4-3 win at Jay M. Robinson.

Waller has five goals and three assists for West Cabarrus (3-3, through Sunday).

Bailey Withers, Independence Lacrosse: The Patriots’ senior attacker/midfielder had seven goals and one assists to lead Independence to an 18-6 win over Mooresville in their season opener, Feb. 11.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 13.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here