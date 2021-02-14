Time to vote for the Charlotte Observer basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer’s high school basketball player of the week.

Readers will determine Friday’s winner. Meet this week’s nominees and vote as often as you like.

Peyton Boggs, Hibriten Basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior had nine three-pointers to help the Panthers beat West Iredell 72-51 Feb. 13.

Boggs also had 15 points in a 58-46 loss at Fred T. Foard Feb. 11.

Hibriten is 5-7 through Sunday.

Tatum Bowen, Weddington Basketball: The 5-foot-7 sophomore averaged 18.5 points and eight rebounds game as Weddington split games with Charlotte Catholic and Marvin Ridge.

Bowen had 15 points and six rebounds in a 55-36 loss to Charlotte Catholic Feb. 9.

She followed that up with career-highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-48 victory over Marvin Ridge.

Bowen is averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game for Weddington (9-3).

Knoah Carver, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Ardrey Kell to a 55-47 win at Olympic (Feb. 10) to help the Knights stay unbeaten at 5-0 through Sunday.

Carver also had 20 points, three rebounds and six assists in a 76-59 victory over Berry Feb. 12.

Carver is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Ardrey Kell.

Danisha Hemphill, Freedom Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 24.3 points per game to lead Freedom to wins over Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga this week to remain a perfect 6-0 through Sunday.

Hemphill scored 30 points in a 53-43 win over South Caldwell, Feb. 9.

Two nights later, she had 19 points in a 53-32 victory over Watauga.

Hemphill finished off her week with 24 points to lead the Patriots to a 68-51 win over Alexander Central Feb. 12.

Hemphill is averaging 20 points and seven rebounds per game for Freedom this season.

Ella Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson Basketball: The 6-foot-4 freshman averaged a triple-double, including 18.8 points, 17 rebounds and 10.3 blocks, to lead the Bulldogs to wins over A.L. Brown and Central Cabarrus.

Hobbs had 17 points, 19 rebounds and nine blocks in a 65-40 win at Central Cabarrus Feb. 8.

The next day, she came back with 17 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks in a 57-29 victory over A.L. Brown.

Hobbs finished off her week with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 16 blocks in a 56-42 victory over Central Cabarrus Feb. 12.

Jay M. Robinson is 6-3 through Sunday.

Chris Hunter, Cox Mill Basketball: The 6-foot senior guard averaged 18 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals as the Chargers won four games in a five-day span.

Hunter had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 64-62 win at A.L. Brown Feb. 6.

Two nights later, he had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in an 81-38 win over Northwest Cabarrus.

Hunter had a career-high 26 points, to go with six rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 77-70 victory over A.L. Brown Feb. 10.

He finished off his week with 16 points, three assists and three steals to lead Cox Mill to a 47-32 victory at Northwest Cabarrus Feb. 11.

Hunter is averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Chargers (8-2, through Sunday).

Finley Lefevers, Hickory Basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 24 points per game to help Hickory to wins over Alexander Central and St. Stephens.

Lefevers had 26 points in a 60-53 victory at Alexander Central, Feb. 10.

The next day, Lefevers had 22 points in a 63-37 win over St. Stephens.

Lefevers, a Queens University signee, is averaging 21 points per game for Hickory (6-1, through Sunday).

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City Basketball: The 6-foot-2 sophomore exploded for a Gaston County record, 60 points, in a 91-62 win over Piedmont Charter Feb. 12.

Pettus also had seven steals, four assists and three assists in the same game.

Pettus also had 37 points, eight assists and six steals in a 76-71 loss to Christ the King Feb. 9.

Pettus is averaging 31 points, four assists and four steals per game.

Christian Reeves, Cannon School Basketball: The 7-foot junior averaged 12.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and five blocks per game as Cannon School split games with Charlotte Latin and beat Charlotte Country Day.

Reeves started his week with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in a 63-60 loss at Charlotte Latin Feb. 9.

He followed that up with eight points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in an 86-47 victory over Charlotte Country Day Feb. 11.

The next night, Reeves had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to help his team to a 67-42 win over Charlotte Latin to clinch their second consecutive CISAA (conference) title.

Reeves is averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks per game for Cannon School (23-5, through Sunday).

Jessica Timmons, Independence Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 30.5 points in wins over Butler and Garinger.

Timmons had 36 points, including 29 in the first half, in an 80-22 victory over Butler Feb. 9.

She came back with 25 points in an 83-16 win over Garinger, Feb. 12.

Timmons is two points from setting a new NCHSAA record for points in her career, established by Tiffani Johnson (2,159 points) 28 years ago.

Timmons, a N.C. State commit, is averaging 29.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.2 assists for the Patriots (4-1).

Marquis Williams, Mountain Island Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior had a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Raptors to a 77-55 win at Union Academy Feb. 12.

Williams also had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in an 88-49 win over Langtree Charter Feb. 10.

Williams is averaging 17.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for a Mountain Island Charter team (10-1, through Sunday) that has won seven straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 13.

