Talking Preps: Should NC allow more than 100 fans outside at games? POY candidates named.

A new Talking Preps debuts Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. It will replay immediately after.

Topics include:

▪ A visit from Union County mom, Meagan O’Connell, has started a petition, aimed at N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, to get the state to allow more than the currently allowed 100 fans at outdoor high school events. O’Connell will appear live on Monday’s show and talk about the petition -- and the movement -- with the Talking Preps hosts.

▪ As we get closer to the postseason, Randall and coach Rick will announce their player of the year watch lists for boys and girls.

▪ We break down some of the biggest boys games of the week: Independence at Rocky River Tuesday, West Mecklenburg at Harding Wednesday, and Vance at North Mecklenburg Thursday.

▪ We’ll also break down some of the week’s biggest girls games: Lake Norman at Vance, Tuesday, Olympic at Providence Wednesday and North Meck at Lake Norman Friday.

▪ Alex will talk about the Wake County conference races and championship pictures, and we’ll have “Alex’s 2 Cents,” “One’s Got To Go” and Myicha goes 1-on-1 with JM Robinson star Ella Hobbs.