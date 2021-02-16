Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return to the Sweet 16. Poll gets a shakeup, 9 new teams.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teams return to the Sweet 16 basketball polls this week.

CMS teams were removed from the polls, when the district decided to put teams on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CMS teams returned to action last week and were eligible to return to the poll this week.

Unlike most instances, where unranked teams would have to work their way up the poll, sometimes past ranked teams they had beaten, the CMS teams were eligible to return to positions based on strength of schedule, strength of class and performance. The fact that this is the final regular-season poll was also considered.

That means that North Mecklenburg, a nationally ranked team, returned to the same No. 2 spot it held in the boys poll before the pause. Ditto the Vance girls, who return to No. 1, where they were unanimously selected in preseason.

Boys Rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 21-1 1 2. North Mecklenburg (4A) 5-0 NR 3. Cannon School (IND) 23-5 2 4. Davidson Day (IND) 21-2 4 5. Weddington (3A) 10-0 5 6. Ardrey Kell (4A) 5-0 NR 7. Victory Christian (IND) 18-7 7 8. Westminster Catawba (IND) 14-2 3 9. Independence (4A) 5-0 NR 10. Rocky River (4A) 5-0 NR 11. Charlotte Latin (IND) 15-4 6 12. United Faith (IND) 16-3 9 13. R-S Central (2A) 10-1 13 14. Central Cabarrus (3A) 10-0 14 15. North Iredell (2A) 11-1 8 16T. West Rowan (3A) 11-1 12 16T. Shelby (2A) 11-1 8

Dropped Out: Charlotte Catholic (3A, 9-2); Northside Christian (IND, 18-8); Lincoln Charter (1A, 10-1). Also receiving consideration: Cox Mill (3A, 6-2); Concord Academy (IND, 20-7); Crest (3A, 11-1); Hickory (3A, 8-1); West Stanly (2A, 10-0); Forest Hills (2A, 8-1); Patton (2A, 7-0); Vance (4A, 3-1); Harding (4A, 3-1).

Girls Rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 5-0 NR 2. Shelby (2A) 12-0 1 3. Newton-Conover (2A) 12-0 2 4. Freedom (3A) 6-0 3 5. Myers Park (4A) 5-0 NR 6. Cuthbertson (3A) 11-1 4 7. Providence (4A) 4-0 NR 8. Salisbury (2A) 11-1 7 9. Hickory (3A) 6-1 8 10. North Mecklenburg (4A) 4-0 NR 11. Hickory Ridge (4A) 9-1 6 12. Ashbrook (3A) 10-1 9 13. Bunker Hill (2A) 10-0 10 14. Cannon School (IND) 16-5 11 15. Lake Norman (4A) 7-0 12 16. Independence (4A) 4-1 NR

Dropped Out: Kings Mountain (3A, 9-3); Alexander Central (3A, 8-3); Forest Hills (2A, 10-1); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 9-5). Also receiving consideration: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 9-2); Providence Day (IND, 18-6); Concord Academy (IND, 15-2); Victory Christian (IND, 10-5); North Rowan (1A, 6-1); Community School of Davidson (1A, 9-0); South Mecklenburg (4A, 4-1); Davidson Day (IND, 14-5)

Note: records through Sunday