The 2021 Mecklenburg County high school football preview

The 2020 high school football season kicks off Friday, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the season back from August. Teams will play seven regular-season games instead of 11.

The state playoffs will also run one week shorter, running four weeks from April 16 to May 8.

Today, the Observer presents its annual preview for football teams in Mecklenburg County. Private schools played in the fall. Previews for other counties will appear during the week on charlotteobserver.com

Team Previews: Mecklenburg County

ARDREY KELL

Head Coach: Greg Jachym (2nd year as Ardrey Kell head coach).

2019 Record: 11-2 (6-0 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Steven Bauer, Sr., LB (6-0, 195); Joshua Johnson, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 195); Quentin McCall, Sr., WR/DB (6-4, 195); Brooks Stankavage, So., RB/DB (5-11, 180); Jamier Moten, Jr., RB/DB (5-9, 160); Justin Burturff, Sr., OL (6-3, 2235); Griffin O’Brien, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 220); Travis Collins, Sr., LB (5-11, 190);

Key Returnees: N/A.

Key Newcomers: Jack Curtis, Jr., QB (6-4, 195); Brevin Caldwell, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 180).

Outlook: Ardrey Kell enjoyed the best season in school history last year, going 11-2 in year one under Jachym, a long time assistant coach. To repeat that type success, the Knights need big years from seniors Joshua Johnson (953 total yards last year), Quentin McCall, and sophomore Brooks Stankavage (608 total yards, nine touchdowns as a freshman) on offense. Defensively, Ardrey Kell should be strong with senior linebackers Steven Bauer (led team in tackles last two years) and Travis Collins returning.

BERRY

Head Coach: Andrew Howard (5th year as Berry head coach).

2019 Record: 2-9 (1-5 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Antoine Bell, Jr., WR (6-3, 205); Tyree Copeland, Sr., Center (OL) (6-0, 235); Adreyan Kirkpatrick, Sr., WR (6-1, 185); Michael Dulin, Sr., DB (6-1, 185); Khaliq Ameer-Bey, Jr., LB (6-0, 215); Cam’ron Butts, Sr., DB (5-10, 170); K’lijah Jackson-Melton, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Hakim Roberts, Sr., DL (6-0, 255); Jeremiah Palmer, Jr., WR/DE (6-1, 205); Israel McCray, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Brandon Kauffna, Jr., K (5-10, 165); Kenly Hemingway, Jr., DB (5-10, 150).

Key Returnees: Christian McDonald, Jr., WR (6-2, 155); Kory Norwood, Jr., DL (6-1, 205); Will Ripley, Sr., OL (6-4, 260); Micah Dargins, Sr., WR (5-9, 145); Desmond Mack, Sr., RB (6-0, 160); Justin Summers, Sr., RB (5-11, 170).

Key Newcomers: Jalil Quick, Jr., QB (6-0, 150); Christian Haile, Jr., WR/DB (5-10, 145); Sequan Osborne, So., WR (6-1, 140); Tomar Bivens, So., WR/RB (5-11, 135).

Outlook: Berry has had four straight losing season, posting a 4-40 overall record. Can that change this year? The Cardinals return 15 starters, including senior receivers Khaliq Ameer-Bey and Adreyan Kirkpatrick and promising junior Antoine Bell. That trio hopes to help recharge an offense that averaged only 14 points per game last year. The Cardinals’ defense will be more experienced with senior defensive backs Cam’ron Butts, Michael Dulin and K’lijah Jackson-Melton leading the unit.

BUTLER

Head Coach: Brian Hales (11th year as Butler head coach).

2019 Record: 8-4 (6-1 in the Southwestern 4A).

Conference: Southwestern 4A/4AA.

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Lettermen: 18

Key Returning Starters: Parish Metzger, Sr., QB (6-0, 200); Bryce Dixon, Jr., DL (6-3, 275); Isaiah Lawson, Sr., DB/LB (6-1, 210); Garyn McDougald, Jr., DB (5-10, 180); Leo Arredondo, Sr., OL (6-1, 280); Chris Locklear, Sr., OL (6-4, 275); Ty Moore, Jr., ATH (5-10, 170); A.J. Starks, Sr., LB (5-10, 170).

Key Returnees: Korey Hunter, Sr., DB (5-11, 190); Darius Bobo, Jr., WR (6-1, 170); Elijah L

Key Newcomers: Isaiah Trent, Sr., WR (6-1, 200); Chris James, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 250); Jake Snapp, Sr., ATH (6-0, 185).

Outlook: Butler has averaged 11 wins per season in coach Brian Hales’ decade long tenure establishing themselves as the class of the Southwestern 4A conference and one of the most consistent winners in the state. Last season, the Bulldogs finished second to Myers Park in league play. Butler looks to get back on top with senior quarterback, Parish Metzger (1,089 yards passing last year), versatile playmakers like Jake Snapp (Providence transfer) and Ty Moore along with senior tackle Leo Arredondo. On defense, junior tackle Bryce Dixon (89 tackles, 16 tackles for loss last year) returns with senior linebackers Isaiah Lawson (59 tackles) and A.J. Starks (58 tackles, eight sacks) will be the core of a strong, Butler defense.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

Head Coach: Mike Brodowicz (7th year as Charlotte Catholic head coach).

2019 Record: 12-3 (6-1 in the Southern Carolinas’ Conference).

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference (3A).

Returning Starters: 9

Returning Lettermen: 32

Key Returning Starters: Paul Neel, Sr., RB (5-11, 185); Liam Barbee, Sr., LB (6-1, 215); Connor Dougherty, Sr., DE (6-4, 225); Kevin Dumser, Sr., FS (6-1, 175); Charlie Woeste, Sr., CB (6-1, 180); Ariel Rodriguez, Jr., DT (6-1, 285); Jimmy Brewer, Jr., RB (6-0, 215); Liam Fitzpatrick, Sr., OL (5-10, 175); Harriston Barnett, Jr., QB (6-3, 200).

Key Returnees: Will Dettmer, Sr., LB (6-1, 200); Austin Alexander, Sr., DT (6-2, 245); Jason Jeffers, Jr. (6-3, 185)

Key Newcomers: Jack Larson, Fr., TE (6-3, 210); Sean Boyles, So., QB (6-2, 180); Robert McKernon, Jr., TE (6-4, 235).

Outlook: Catholic has averaged 14 wins per season in the last six years. The three-time defending 3A state champions will ride its vaunted rushing attack with seniors Paul Neel (1,967 yards rushing last year) and Jimmy Brewer (985 yards rushing), carrying the load for the offense. Meanwhile, senior linebacker Liam Barbee (183 tackles, three interceptions), defensive end Connor Dougherty (109 tackles) and junior defensive tackle Ariel Rodriguez return to lead a suffocating defense. The players come and go, but the goal to win another state title (going for a four-peat) remains the same every year at Catholic.

CHRIST THE KING

Head Coach: Daniel Rhodes (2nd year as Christ the King head coach).

2019 Record: 0-10 (0-7 in the South Piedmont 1A Conference.

Conference: South Piedmont 1A Conference/1A.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Nicholas Wilson, Jr., QB (6-4, 180); Joshua Angell, Sr., WR/DB

(6-0, 175); Ryan Zimmerman, Jr., TB/FB/S (5-11, 190); Ben Pomerance, Sr., LB/DL/OL (6-0, 215); Noah Angell, Sr., C/NG (6-2, 250); Will Creter, So., OL/DL (6-5, 210); Jason Zelaya, Sr., G/DE (6-0, 225).

Key Returnees: Tommy Ellington, So., WR/DB (5-11, 165); Elijah Ford, So., LB (5-10, 165).

Key Newcomers: Nathan Pirolli, Jr., ATH (6-3, 215); Jimmy Dziadziaola, Sr., OT/DL (6-5, 255).

Outlook: Christ the King has struggled as a varsity program with only three wins in its first three seasons, including an 0-10 record last year in their first year as a member of the NCHSAA. This year, the Crusaders will look to improve an offense that scored 64 points last season. Junior QB Nicholas Wilson returns with several athletes like senior Joshua Angell and junior Ryan Zimmerman to try to turn things around.

EAST MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Spencer Shaw (Interim head coach for Robert Forshee).

2019 Record: 1-10 (0-7 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 11

Key Returning Starters: Cory Hoke, Sr., QB (6-0, 195); D.J. Austin, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 165); Khaliel Hoke, So., OL/DL (6-1, 275); Bruce Perry, Jr., RB/DL (6-0, 235); David Gibbs, Sr., OL/DL (5-9, 250); Brock Fowler, Jr., TE/DE (6-4, 240); Jackson Edwards, Sr., RB/LB (5-9, 180); Xzayvion Dorn, Sr., LB/TE (6-1, 185); Jared Townsend, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 175).

Key Returnees: Jackson Edwards, Sr., RB/LB (5-9, 175); Andrew Tobin, OL/DL (6-1, 220).

Key Newcomers: Trevion Reed, OL/DL/RB (5-10, 220); Cevyn Spivey-Brown, FILL, OL/DL (6-1, 260).

Outlook: East Mecklenburg is 2-19 in the last two years, going winless in Southwestern 4A conference play in the same span. This year, the Eagles return 10 starters. The East Mecklenburg offense should be more productive with seniors, including quarterback Corey Hoke and wide receiver D.J. Austin, who will the ball in their hands most often. The Eagles’ defense also has experience with senior linebacker Xzayvion Dorn (38 tackles) leading the unit.

GARINGER

Head Coach: Greg Fowler (1st year as Garinger head coach).

2019 Record: 1-10 (1-6 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 9 (4 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 23

Key Returning Starters: Xzavius Staten, Sr., Slot/DB (6-0, 185); Lavalton McRae, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 315); Elias Bethea, Sr., QB (5-10 180); Peter Guest, Jr., RB/LB/Slot (6-2, 210); William Smith, Jr., OL/DL (5-11, 250); Travon Tensley, Jr., RB/LB (5-9, 170); Kendaris Bethea, Jr., SS/WR (5-8, 170); Anthony Vargas, Sr., NT (5-11, 305).

Key Returnees: Cameron Black, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 225); Aubrey Collins, So., Slot/DB (5-9, 160); Anthony Simpkins, So., Slot/DB (6-0, 185); Roderick Davis, So., Slot/DB (5-9, 165).

Key Newcomers: Austin Gatewood, Jr., OG/DT (6-0, 255); Tiquez Mallett, So., QB/DB (5-11, 165); Jalen Alford-Bell, So., QB//LB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: Greg Fowler becomes the 10th Garinger head coach in the last 20 years, which makes it difficult to gain continuity. But Fowler believes he can help a program that is 5-39 in the last four years. The Wildcats will need seniors like quarterback Elias Bethea, running back/wide receiver Xzavius Staten, and offensive lineman Lavalton McRae to take on leadership roles and help bring a winning mindset to help Fowler’s efforts to turn things around.

HARDING

Head Coach: Van Smith (3rd year as Harding head coach).

2019 Record: 6-5 (3-3 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 4

Returning Lettermen: 8

Key Returning Starters: Kyree Faust, Jr., DB (6-1, 190); Josh Jones, Sr., DB (6-1, 170); Michee Muanza, Sr., LB (6-1, 180).

Key Newcomers: Jaylen Beckham, Sr., QB (6-3, 190); Nigel Harmon, Jr., WR (5-10, 170); Willie Ashmore, Sr., DB (5-7, 160).

Outlook: Harding was much improved in their first full season under Smith, going from 2-9 in 2018 to 6-5 in 2019. This season, the Rams will have a tough task at staying above .500 with just four starters returning. Harding needs senior quarterback Jaylen Beckham to keep the offense rolling. Meanwhile, the Rams’ secondary led by senior Josh Jones and junior Kyree Faust is the strength of the defense.

HOPEWELL

Head Coach: Jamelle Byrd (3rd year as Hopewell head coach).

2019 Record: 4-7 (2-5 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 17

Returning Lettermen: 21

Key Returning Starters: D.J. Maultsby, Sr., QB/WR (6-0, 195); Fred Bates, Sr., DB (5-11, 175); Jacob Polight, Sr., WR (6-3, 185); Jabari Brown, Sr., DB (5-10, 185); Micah Miles, Sr., LB (6-1, 190); Matt Flanders, Jr., TE/HB (6-3, 235).

Key Returnees: Damian West, Jr., WR (5-10, 175); Ahreon Wharton, Sr., DB (5-8, ,160); Domonic O’Brien, Sr., LB/DE (5-9, 170).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: After going 2-42 in the previous four years, Hopewell was 4-7 last year. This year, the Titans should be even better as they return 17 starters. The Titans’ offense will be led by senior D.J. Maultsby, who started at quarterback at East Gaston as a freshman and a sophomore. He’ll have two big targets in 6-foot-4 senior Jacob Polight (32 catches for 486 yards) and 6-foot-3 junior Matt Flanders (18 catches). The Titans’ defense has a wealth of experience and is led by senior defensive backs Fred Bates (76 tackles, three interceptions) and Jabari Brown (two interceptions) as well as senior linebacker Micah Miles (55 tackles). Hopewell’s last winning season came more a decade ago (2010). This year, the Titans could end that streak.

HOUGH

Head Coach: Matthew Jenkins (4th year as Hough head coach).

2019 Record: 8-5 (6-1 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 35

Key Returning Starters: Timmy Artis (Jr.), Sr., OL (6-4, 295); Tyler Hoff, Sr., WR (5-10, 185); Curtis Neal, Jr., DL (6-2, 287); Julian Rawlins, Sr., DE (6-2, 220); John Anderson, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Tyrin Taylor, Sr., DB (6-1, 178); Cole Maynard, Sr., K/P (6-0, 170); Isaiah Brown-Murray, Jr., DB (5-10, 175).

Key Returnees: John Stanula, Sr., LB (6-3, 220); Darryl Taylor (Jr.), Jr. WR (5-10, 165); Prestin Hawkins, Jr., OL (6-6, 305); Jason Chambers, Jr., DB (6-0, 185); Ethan Johnson, Jr., DB (6-0, 180); Tad Hudson, So., QB (6-3, 210).

Key Newcomers: Jesiah Davis, Sr., WR (6-3, 185) (Providence Day transfer); Jacquon Gibson, Sr., WR (6-0, 190); Cayden Bell-McKethan, Sr., RB (6-0, 215); Elijah McWilliams, Sr., RB (5-8, 190) (Hickory Ridge transfer); Ziair Parker, Sr., OL (6-6, 285).

Outlook: Hough is 30-12 in the last three years, playing in the state’s toughest conference, with a trip to the 4AA state semifinals (2017) and quarterfinals (2018) in that span. This year, sophomore quarterback Tad Hudson takes over an offense with plenty of weapons including senior receivers Tyler Hoff, Jesiah Davis (Providence Day transfer/Virginia commit) and running back Elijah McWilliams (Hickory Ridge transfer). Up front, 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle Timmy Artis, Jr. is the key lineman. The Hough defense should also be stout with senior Julian Rawlins and junior Curtis Neal up front and senior John Anderson and junior Isaiah Brown-Murray returning in the secondary. Senior kicker Cole Maynard also gives them a rare special teams’ weapons in the kicking and punting game.

INDEPENDENCE

Head Coach: Mike Natoli (4th year as Independence head coach).

2019 Record: 6-6 (4-3 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 6

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Jeremy Phillips, Sr., LB (5-10, 180); Kenan Silas, Sr., WR (6-4, 195); Ronnell Garrett, Sr., LB (5-10, 205); Arnold Taylor, Sr., QB (6-1, 210); Tedrick Spicer, Sr., DB (5-9, 160); Elijah Puranda, Sr., DB (5-8, 165).

Key Returnees: Khalil Morrison, Jr., WR/DB (5-10, 160); Taylor Russ, Jr., LB (6-0, 205); Moshey Saw, Jr., DB (6-0, 190); Josh Iseah, Jr., DE (6-1, 220).

Key Newcomers: Dewayne Gissendannder, Jr., DB (5-10, 170) (Providence transfer); Terrence Hicks, Jr., TE/WR (6-3, 210); Jahari Burnside, Jr., DL (5-11, 275).

Outlook: Independence has struggled of late with 14 wins in the last three years. But the Patriots’ 6-6 record last year was encouraging. Independence returns only six starters, but has some key players back in the lineup like quarterback Arnold Taylor (1,394 yards passing, 12 touchdowns). The Patriots’ defense will be led by seniors ilinebackers Ronnell Garrett (48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and Jeremy Phillips (59 tackles) along with defensive back Elijah Puranda (42 tackles).

MALLARD CREEK

Head Coach: Kennedy Tinsley (1st year head coach).

2019 Record: 10-1 (7-0 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 4

Returning Lettermen: 28

Key Returning Starters: P.J. Hinton, Sr., RB (5-9, 180); Damonte Furman, Sr., WR (5-9, 170); Kaleb Washington, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 190); Braylen Dixon, Sr., OL/DL/TE (6-1, 250).

Key Returnees: Jared Crawl-bey, Sr., OL/DL (6-5, 240); Jonathan Slaughter, Sr., DL/LB (6-0, 230); Bryce Boyd, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 330); Xavion Brower, Jr., QB (6-0, 194).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: A new era begins at Mallard Creek with head coach Kennedy Tinsley (former Southeast Guilford head coach) taking over for Mike Palmieri, who averaged 13 wins per season over the last decade. The Mavericks return only four starters, but still have high expectations with playmakers like wide receivers, Damonte Furman, Kaleb Washington and running back P.J. Hinton on the roster.

MYERS PARK

Head Coach: Mark Harman (Interim head coach/former Myers Park assistant).

2019 Record: 12-1 (7-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 6 (3 offense; 3 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 30

Key Returning Starters: Jacob Newman, Jr., RB/WR (5-11, 175); KaDeron Redfearn, Sr., RB (5-10, 185); Andrew Bookman, Sr., DL (5-11, 265); Jimmy Simpson, Sr., DL (6-2, 290); Jordan Tinsley, Jr., DL (6-0, 290);

Key Returnees: Keyaan Abdul Rahim, So., LB (6-0, 200).

Key Newcomers: Omari Phillyaw, Jr., DB (5-10, 170) (Mountain Island Charter transfer).

Outlook: Myers Park has established itself as one of the top programs in the state, going 48-7 in the last four years. But the Mustangs, who return six starters, have been hard hit by graduation and transfers, losing seven probable starters and head coach Scott Chadwick since the fall. The Myers Park offense will run more than pass, as it did with Drake Maye the past two seasons. Junior Jacob Newman and senior KaDeron Redfearn will have the ball often. The Myers Park defense, which allowed 10 points per game a year ago, should be their strength, especially up front, where defensive linemen, Andrew Bookman, Jimmy Simpson and Jordan Tinsley are back to lead the unit. Mountain Island Charter transfer, junior safety, Omari Phillyaw (who has offers from Charlotte and Florida) should also have an immediate impact.

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Damon McKee (1st year as North Mecklenburg head coach).

2019 Record: 1-10 (0-7 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 25

Key Returning Starters: Makhi Bailey, Sr., SS/WR (6-1, 180); Jae’wan McRae, Sr., DT (5-10, 245); John Geter, IV, Jr., QB (5-11, 160); Evan Brock, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 230); Torrence Woodard, Sr., DE (6-1, 220); Clark Brown, Jr., LB (6-0, 195); Daniel Ojade, Sr., OL (6-0, 245).

Key Returnees: Jayden Eaddy, Jr., LB (5-11, 195); Rykin Maxwell, So., WR/QB/ATH (6-1, 170); Davion Cunningham, Jr., WR/FS/ATH (6-1, 165); Jahlani Biddersingh, Jr., WR/FS (6-2, 185); Michael Stanley, Jr., OL/DT (6-2, 308).

Key Newcomers: Xavier Turner-Knox, Jr., DB/RB (5-10, 175); Tevin Waters, So., DT (6-0, 255); Elijah Mack, DB/SS (5-10, 175); Andrew McCormick, WR/DB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: North Mecklenburg won one game in the 2019 season and averaged only 15 points per game. Former Vikings assistant Damon McKee takes over as head coach and will lean on junior QB John Geter and senior wideout Makhi Bailey to help improve the offense. The Vikings’ defense will be led by senior defensive tackle Jae’wan McRae, defensive end Torrence Woodard and junior linebacker Clark Brown.

OLYMPIC

Head Coach: Brandon Thompson (2nd year as head coach).

2019 Record: 8-4 (5-1 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Lettermen: 24

Key Returning Starters: Cameron Smith, Sr., RB (5-10, 185); Sean Bowles, Jr., QB (5-9, 210); Kai Russell, Sr., DE (6-1, 245); Camren Kennedy, Jr., WR (5-11, 180); Albert Fleming, IV, Jr., WR (6-1, 170).

Key Newcomers: Kwaoko Appiah, LB; Dylon Smoot, DE; Kesean Watson WR/DB; Riely Benton, TE; Jadin Blackwell, WR; Jermiah Burch, OL; Abdul Muhammad, DB; Evan Hill, LB.

Outlook: The Trojans were much improved in year one of coach Brandon Thompson going 8-4, their first winning season since 2013. Olympic returns 11 starters led by senior running back and reigning SoMeck7 conference player of the year Cameron Smith (1,952 yards, nine touchdowns). Also back is junior quarterback Sean Bowles (1,309 yards passing, 428 yards rushing). Senior defensive end Kai Russell (51 tackles, seven sacks) will anchor a defense on a team ready to challenge for the SoMeck7 conference title.

PROVIDENCE

Head Coach: Wes Ward (2nd year as Providence head coach).

2019 Record: 3-8 (2-4 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 14 (8 offense; 6 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 21

Key Returning Starters: Eddie Czaplicki, Sr., K/P (6-1, 170); Darren Rice, Sr., RB/LB (6-1, 210); Jalen Brooks, Sr., OL/DL (6-5, 290); Holland Stallings, Sr, QB (6-2, 200); Mason Adkins, Sr., DE/TE (6-4, 240); Connor Drake, So., OL/DL (6-6, 280);

Key Returnees: Trevor Reams, Sr., DL/LB (6-0, 220); Nathan Haijdo, Jr., DB/LB (6-0, 180).

Key Newcomers: Terrence Hicks, Jr., TE/WR/DE (6-4, 215).

Outlook: Providence is 21-26 in the last four years. This year, 14 starters return, including senior QB Holland Stallings, running back Jamar Price (8.8 yards per carry last year) and 6-foot-5 290-pound tackle Jalen Brooks. The Panthers’ defense also has multiple playmakers led by senior defensive end Mason Adkins (13 sacks) and senior defensive back Darren Rice (120 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions). Providence also has the luxury of boasting one of the nation’s best kicker in Eddie Czaplicki (Arizona State commit), who can change a game with his leg.

ROCKY RIVER

Head Coach: Orlando Gray (4th year as Rocky River head coach).

2019 Record: 2-8 (2-5 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 16

Key Returning Starters: Jevon McIver, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 175); Antjuan Collins, Sr., WR (5-9, 160); Kalib Jennings, Sr., RB/SS (5-10, 190); Gabriel Palacios, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 297); Zyier McCall, Sr., TE/DE (6-4, 260); Goodness Oboemena, Jr., MLB (6-1, 217).

Key Returnees: Khalil Archie, Jr., QB (5-11, 165); Christian Rudisell, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Kendall Stanley, Jr., OL (6-6, 330).

Key Newcomers: Xavier Rogers, Sr., OLB/TE (6-2, 220) (East Chapel Hill transfer).

Outlook: Rocky River has just eight wins the last three years combined. This season, 12 starters return, led by a massive offensive line featuring 6-foot-6, 330-pound, Kendall Stanley and 6-foot-3, 297-pound Gabriel Palacios. Running behind them will be running back Kalib Jennings (852 yards rushing). Receiver Antjuan Collins (582 yards receiving, five touchdowns) also returns. The Rocky River defense features senior all-conference DB Jevon McIver and junior middle linebacker Goodness Oboemena (57 tackles)

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Joe Evans (2nd year as South Mecklenburg head coach).

2019 Record: 0-11 (0-6 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Lettermen: 30

Key Returning Starters: Bryson Nesbit, Sr., TE (6-6, 240); Matthew Reddick, Jr., MLB (6-3, 220); Landon Eagler, Jr., OL (6-4, 275); Te’Khi Moss, Jr., DB (6-0, 180); Panos Burlos, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 190); Taron Williams, Jr., OL (6-8, 300); Kewan Braziel, Sr., QB (6-0, 185); Josh Streu, Jr., DL (6-3, 220); Rob Defenbaugh, Sr., OL (6-4, 270); Jack Phillips, Jr., OL (6-0, 2225); Jalen Alexander, Jr., DL (6-5, 240); Slade Roy, Sr., LS/TE (6-0, 200); Elijah Moye, So., WR (6-0, 175); Miller McMurray, Sr., WR (6-2 185).

Key Newcomers: Michael Nesbit, So., WR (6-4, 185); Bishop Boswell, Fr., WR (6-4, 185); Crispin Flemings, Jr., LB (5-11, 190).

Outlook: South Mecklenburg has five wins in last three seasons, including a 0-11 record last year, where they tallied only 95 points. But coach Joe Evans returns 15 starters and begins his second season. Returnees include senior TE and UNC recruit Bryson Nesbit, junior running back Panos Burlos, and all-conference lineman Landon Eagler. The defense returns all-conference juniors in middle linebacker Matthew Reddick and defensive back Te’Khi Moss

VANCE

Head Coach: Glenwood Ferebee (2nd year as Vance head coach).

2019 Record: 13-2 (5-2 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference/4AA.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Austin Grier, Sr., QB (6-1, 200); Joseph Morris, Sr., RB (5-9, 170); Jonathan Cannon, Sr., OL/DL (6-5, 280); Daylan Smothers, Sr., RB (5-10, 185); Kevin Concepcion, So., WR (6-0, 175); Nathaniel Spindle, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Jalen Andrews, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 205); James Pearce, Jr., DE/WR (6-5, 230); Alvin Davies, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 260).

Key Newcomers: Justin Blue, Sr., OL/DL (6-5, 315); Songa Yates, Sr., WR (5-10, 170) (North Mecklenburg transfer); Avarion Cole, Sr., DB (6-1, 200); Lee Campbell, Sr., DB/WR (6-1, 185); Kaleb Baucom, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 270); Asani Allen, Sr., DB/WR (5-11).

Outlook: Vance has been one of the most consistent winners in the state over the last four years going 51-10. But last year, the Cougars made a magical playoff run winning five straight road games to earn the 4AA state championship. Vance returns 12 starters returning, including senior quarterback Austin Grier (3,435 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, 721 yards rushing), senior RB Joseph Morris (978 yards rushing, nine touchdowns) and sophomore RB Daylan Smothers, Senior Jonathan Cannon anchors the line. The Vance defense, which allowed only nine points per game last year, lost all-state linebacker Power Echols (now at University of North Carolina), but returns senior LB Jalen Andrews, senior DB Nathan Spindle and junior defensive end James Pearce.

WEST CHARLOTTE

Head Coach: Samuel Greiner (1st year as West Charlotte head coach).

2019 Record: 4-7 (1-6 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 7

Returning Lettermen: N/A.

Key Returning Starters: Chancelor Morrow, Jr., WR/DB (6-5, 185); Daniel Davis, Jr., WR (5-8, 160); Angelo McLaurin, Jr., DT (6-4, 330); Demija Dubose, Sr., DT (6-2, 275); Tony Harris, Jr., DB (5-10, 170); Elijah Simmons, Jr., DT (5-10, 210); Sheandel Shade, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 175).

Key Returnees: Jeffrey Brown, Sr., DB (5-10, 175); Josiah Dow, Sr., LT (6-6, 240); Sanchez Cherry, Sr., LB (5-10, 185).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: West Charlotte has struggled in recent years, with only 20 wins in the last five years. New head coach Samuel Greiner (former Harding, Hickory Ridge head coach) has a history of rebuilding programs quickly and looks to do the same thing for the Lions. West Charlotte will be young with only seven starters back. The Lions’ defense will be one of their strengths with senior linebacker Sheandel Shade (9.5 sacks last year), junior defensive back Tony Harris (two interceptions) returning.The West Charlotte offense will need younger players like all-conference wide receiver Chancelor Morrow to produce quickly.

WEST MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Beady Waddell (1st year as West Mecklenburg head coach).

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-2 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 17

Key Returning Players: Zaire Kennedy, Sr., QB (5-10, 190); Joshua McGill, Sr., LB (6-0, 210); Kanias Thomas, Sr., DB (5-11, 170); Aah’Quorea May, Jr., WR (6-1, 175); Samier Murphy, Jr., WR (5-8, 160); Caleb Barringer, So., WR (5-8, 165); Jahsiah Lacan, Jr., DB (6-2, 190); KaRon Commander, Sr., DB (5-11, 160); Michael Catlin, Jr., LB (5-11, 190); Neko Brown, So., WR (5-10, 170); Amir Murray, Sr., DE (5-11, 210); Daisean Hall, So., DB/WR (5-10, 170); D’Maru Hill, Jr., OL (6-2, 275); Da’Marco McClure, So., DE/TE (6-4, 230); Dylan Finandis, So., DB (6-2, 190); Terrell Howze, So., OL (6-5, 340); Robert Lipscomb, Jr., ATH (5-11, 165).

Key Newcomers: Beady Waddell, IV, Fr., LB (5-11, 205); Tariq Monroe, So., OL (6-6, 350); Amare Harris, Sr., WR (6-3, 195); Sean McCray, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 280); Dajon Hubert, Jr., DB (5-8, 175); Michael Leviston, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 305); Malik Cunningham, Sr., DE/FB (5-10, 210); Jaitonn McDonald, Sr., LB (6-3, 235); Darwin Aguilar, Jr., RB/RET (5-8, 180); C’Andre Hinson, Sr., RB/RET (5-7, 170).

Outlook: West Mecklenburg has been consistent averaging eight wins per season in the last four years. This year, the Hawks have a challenge with only eight starters returning under first-year coach, Beady Waddell. The West Mecklenburg offense will look to senior quarterback Zaire Kenney (1,524 yards, 16 touchdowns last year), and wide receivers Aah’Quorea May and sophomore, Neko Brown to move the ball. The Hawks’ defense is led by linebackers Joshua McGill (78 tackles), and junior Michael Catlin (63 tackles). West Mecklenburg hopes to post a 5th straight winning season.

NOTE: Did not receive preseason information from Community School of Davidson and Lake Norman Charter does not have a varsity football team this season.

Mecklenburg County Public Schools’ Conference Predictions

I-Meck 4A Conference

Vance; 2. Hough; 3. Mallard Creek; 4. Lake Norman; 5. Mooresville; 6. Hopewell; 7. North Mecklenburg; 8. West Charlotte.

SoMeck7 Conference

Ardrey Kell; 2. Olympic; 3. Providence; 4. South Mecklenburg; 5. Harding; 6. Berry; 7. West Mecklenburg.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference

Weddington; 2. Charlotte Catholic; 3. Marvin Ridge; 4. Monroe; 5. Cuthbertson; 6. Sun Valley; 7. Parkwood; 8. Piedmont.

South Piedmont 1A Conference

1. Mountain Island Charter; 2. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 3. Pine Lake Prep; 4. Bessemer City; 5. Community School of Davidson; 6. Union Academy; 7. Cherryville; 8. Highland Tech; 9. Christ the King.

Southwestern 4A Conference

Butler; 2. Myers Park; 3. Hickory Ridge; 4. Independence; 5. Porter Ridge; 6. Rocky River; 7. East Mecklenburg; 8. Garinger.

Preseason all-county team

Offense

QB – Austin Grier, Vance, 6-1, 200, Sr.

RB – Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic, 5-10, 185, Sr.

RB – Jacob Newman, Myers Park, 5-11, 175, Jr.

RB – Cameron Smith, Olympic, 5-10, 185, Sr.

WR – Kevin Concepcion, Vance, 6-0, 175, So.

WR – Jesiah Davis, Hough, 6-3, 185, Sr.

WR – Damonte Furman, Mallard Creek, 5-9, 170, Sr.

TE – Bryson Nesbit, South Mecklenburg, 6-6, 240, Sr.

OL – Leo Arredondo, Butler, 6-1, 280, Sr.

OL – Timmy Artis, Jr., Hough, 6-4, 295, Sr.

OL – Jonathan Cannon, Vance, 6-5, 240, Sr.

OL – Jalen Brooks, Providence, 6-5, 290, Sr.

OL – Landon Eagler, South Mecklenburg, 6-4, 275, Jr.

ATH – Arnold Taylor, Independence, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Specialists

ATH – Jake Snapp, Butler, 6-0, 185, Sr.

K – Eddie Czaplicki, Providence, 6-1, 190, Sr.

P – Cole Maynard, Hough, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Defense

DL – Mason Adkins, Providence, 6-4, 240, Sr.

DL – Bryce Dixon, Butler, 6-3, 275, Jr.

DL – Connor Dougherty, Charlotte Catholic, 6-3, 220, Sr.

DL – Curtis Neal, Hough, 6-2, 287, Jr.

DL – Kai Russell, Olympic, 6-1, 245, Sr.

LB – Jalen Andrews, Vance, 5-11, 205, Sr.

LB – Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic, 6-1, 215, Sr.

LB – Steven Bauer, Ardrey Kell, 6-0, 195, Sr.

LB – Sheandel Shade, West Charlotte, 5-10, 175, Sr.

DB – Fred Bates, Hopewell, 5-11, 175, Sr.

DB – Isaiah Lawson, Butler, 6-1, 210, Sr.

DB – Jevon McIver, Rocky River, 6-2, 175, Sr.

DB – Darren Rice, Providence, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Grier, Vance, Sr., QB.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic, Sr., LB.