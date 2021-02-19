Friday’s Rewind: Vance, Myers Park girls, Ardrey Kell boys clinch outright championships

The Vance High girls, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, avoided an upset Friday, beating Hough 49-43 to win the outright I-MECK 4A league championship.

Vance led 32-18 at halftime but only scored five points in the third quarter as Hough made a run. But Leah Barringer (16) points and Amhyia Moreland (14) kept the Cougars safe down the stretch.

▪ In the SoMECK, Ardrey Kell beat Providence 87-43 behind 23 points from Knoah Carver, to win the outright championship. It was the fourth straight year that Ardrey Kell has won the regular-season or tournament title.

▪ In the Southwestern 4A, Myers Park (5-2) beat Independence (6-1), denying the Patriots a chance at an outright league title. With Rocky River (6-1) beating Garinger, Rocky River and Independence share the league title. Independence will get the top seed by virtue of a head-to-head win over Rocky River. Myers Park will hope for an at-large bid when playoff seeds are released Sunday.

▪ In the Southwestern 4A girls championship game, Myers Park remained unbeaten with a 45-43 win and denied Independence a share of the league title.

Friday’s #BIG5 Boys Top Performers

Chris Britt, Gaston Day: game-high 29 points as the Spartans upset reigning 2A state champion Davidson Day 64-53. Gaston Day coach Trent McCallister won his 100th game.

MJ Collins, Westminster Catawba: 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists in a 91-56 win over Salem Baptist.

Davion Cunningham, North Mecklenburg: 19 points, seven steals, six assists in a 96-66 win over Lake Norman. North’s McDonald’s All-American candidate, Chris Ford, had 22 points, 12 rebounds; Jeremy Gregory had 16 points, 12 rebounds; and Jordan Crawford had 14 points and three steals.

Dallas Gardner, Myers Park: sophomore had a team-high 17 points in an upset of Sweet 16 No. 9 Independence.

Kayne Johnson, Jordon Nevill, East Mecklenburg: combined for 31 points in a 52-50 win over Butler in overtime.

Friday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers

Logan Dutka, Bandys: game-high 24 points in a 62-40 win over North Lincoln.

Bethel Ekperigha, Victory Christian: 5-foot-6 junior guard scored 10 of her game-high 29 points in the second quarter of Victory’s 64-17 win over United Faith in the NCISAA playoffs.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: McDonald’s All-American nominee had 25 points, five steals and two rebounds in a 77-23 win over University Christian.

Chloe Hatzopoulos, Mountain Island Charter: 23 points, 20 rebounds in a 58-44 win over Pine Lake Prep.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain: 40 points, four rebounds, three steals in a 60-56 loss to Crest.

Friday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 96, LAKE NORMAN 66

Lake Norman 12 11 22 21 -- 66

North Meck 21 23 24 28 -- 99

LAKE NORMAN 66 -- Weatherford 3, Taylor 8, J. Gruber 2, Kepley 7, Mekhi Goree 11, Wagner 7, Gruber 2, Seth Aeschliman 26

NORTH MECK 99 -- Cunningham 19, Crawford 14, Waters 2, Coles 5, Ford 22, Ravenel 6, Bracey 5, McLary 7, Gregory 16

GASTON DAY SCHOOL 64. NO. 4 DAVIDSON DAY SCHOOL 53

DDS- 11 13 12 17= 53

GDS- 13 19 22 10= 64

DDS: Atwell 12, Howard 6, Watson 4, St. Clair 8, Eley 8, Horton 15

GDS: Crump 2, Clark 4, Hunter 9, Fayed 6, Britt 29, Richard 14

RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 21-3, Gaston Day: 10-9

Game Stats: 5th seeded Gaston Day defeated 4th seeded Davidson Day in a 2nd round NCISAA Class 2A State playoff game. Trey Horton had 15 points and 6 rebounds for the Patriots. Davidson Day the defending Class 2A champions end their season with a 21-3 record.

NO. 5 WEDDINGTON 77, PARKWOOD 39

Weddington – 21/21/21/14 -- 77

Parkwood –7/11/11/10 -- 39

WEDDINGTON 77 -- Evan Morton – 17, Chase Lowe – 16, Brock Bowen – 15, AJ Cook – 14, Bates – 6, Wetherbee – 5, Frazier – 4

PARKWOOD 39 -- Dylan Houston – 21, Helms – 6, Horne – 4, Jarvis – 2, McKenney – 2, Hansley – 2, Vinson – 1, Mobley - 1

Notable: Weddington (13-0) had 4 players in double figures, led by Sophomore Guard Evan Morton with 17 points.

NO. 6 ARDREY KELL 87, PROVIDENCE 43

Ardrey Kell 19 26 29 13 — 87

Providence 12 28 36 —43

Ardrey Kell— Knoah Carver 23, Evan Smith 13, Peyton Gerald 12, Elijah Gray 11, Brock Rose 10, Akenyelu 6, Holmes 3, Hammonds 3,

Providence — McGee 12, Gaither 8

Notable: Ardrey Kell finishes the regular season at 5-0 and wins the SoMeck 7 conference regular season title. Knoah Carver had 23 (4 threes), Evan Smith had 13 points, 5 assists. Elijah Gray had 11 and 8, Brock Rose 10 points (career high), Peyton Gerald had 12 and 6. AK 6-0. It is the fourth straight year AK has won either regular season or conference tournament (3 years conference tournament and this year regular season.

NO. 8 WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 91, SALEM BAPTIST 56

Westminster: 19 - 24 - 21 - 27 - 91

Salem Baptist: 16 - 16 - 9 - 15 - 56

Westminster Catawba: K. Addie 6, M.J. Collins 24, Richard Black III 22, R. Petiote 6, Lucas Heckaman 14, D. Johnson 2, A.J. Hamrick 17

Salem Baptist: Eli Arnold 22, J. Hancock 1, Shad Thomas 10, E. Pegran 7, Pharrell Davis 14, N. Walters 2

Note: Westminster Catawba, 15-2 will travel to Northside Christian on Monday, February 22 for the 3rd Round of the NCISAA State Playoffs.

MYERS PARK 54, NO. 9 INDEPENDENCE 54

Myers Park 12 13 12 17 -- 54

INDY 7 16 9 16 -- 48

MYERS PARK 54 -- Gardner 17, Strong 10, Roberts 6, Wicks 7, Ryan 2, S Mohammad 9, Walters 5.

INDEPENDENCE 48 -- Jalen Hinton 12, Landon King 21, Allah 8, Thomas 2, Miller 1, Johnson 4.

Myers Park 5-2 Indy 6-1

Notable: Rocky River (6-1) beat Garinger 80-34 and ties Independence for the league title. Independence gets the No. 1 seed by virtue of a head-to-head win.

NO. 10 ROCKY RIVER 80, GARINGER 34

RR 26 9 24 21 -- 80

GHS 0 17 11 6 -- 34

RR 80 -- Hargrove 6, T. Forte 20, Rudisell 11, Thomas 16, Green 4, Richards 11, Alston 8, Ratchford 2, Stewert 2, Cambell 3, Demonte 5

GHS 34 -- Gibson 8, Robinson 2, Jernigan 11, Hampton 5, Moore 4, Mevoti 4

NO. 12 UNITED FAITH 94, GRACE CHRISTIAN 60

United Faith -- 31 20 30 13 = 94

Grace Christian -- 11 24 7 18 = 60

United Faith 94 -- Xavier McKelvy 20, Lance Gill 13, Adriel De La Rosa 11, Jaden Quick 10, Bryson Cokley 8, Xzavier Ivey 8, LJ Johnson 8, Quinton Scheuermann 8, Charlie Hester 5, Zavien Dillingham 3

Grace Christian 60 -- Ma’Kye Butler 28, Miles Matson 9, Jesse Mitchell 8, Rayquan Simmons 6, Rahmeen Harris 3, Jonah Garris 2, William Rush 2, Landon Wester 2

CONCORD 80, WEST CABARRUS 67

Concord -- 17 22 21 20 -- 80

West Cabarrus -- 15 10 24 18 -- 67

CONCORD 80 -- J. Franklin 21, B. Blue 13, C. Cooke 10, M. Swinger 9, J. Smith 8, J. Torrence 6, E. Parker 5, K.J. Rogers 5, J. Toe 3

WEST CABARRUS 67 -- J. Sierra 21, J. Jackson 16, S. Akins 13, R. Minard 12, J. Munson 3, J. Harris 2

Notables: Concord finishes off the regular season at 6-7. West Cabarrus drops to 6-7 in the Wolverines finale.

EAST LINCOLN 70, NEWTON-CONOVER 64

East Lincoln 19 7 13 31 70

Newton-Conover 21 16 15 12 64

East Lincoln (11-3): Jeremiah Jones 11, Drew Bean 20, Logan Craig 13, Nyckolas Clarke 7, Landon Glezen 3, Markell Clark 6, Tyler Mizzell 10, Roman Hawk 0

Newton-Conover (6-8): Maverick Davis 7, Jackson Mullins 16, Zane Redmond 24, Javon Barber 0, Aquan Cauthen 0, Quincey Spain 5, Trey Stinson 5, Justice Craig 7

Of Note: East Lincoln has won 5 out of their last 6 games and qualifies for the playoffs for the 17th straight year.

FREEDOM 80, WATAUGA 66

Freedom: 23 19 14 24 = 80

Watauga: 14 16 17 19 = 66

Freedom: Daylin Pritchard 26, Harris 7, Costello 2, Zaydin Pritchard 10, Pitman 6, Que Rice 24, Hall 5

Watauga: Hale 3, Greene 5, Bennett Ricker 23, Everett 3, Turbett 3, Leon 6, Ward 7, Warren 2, Shirley 1

Freedom 4-4 (4-3)

HICKORY RIDGE 66, PORTER RIDGE 58

Porter Ridge 21 14 9 14--58

Hickory Ridge 15 19 12 20--66

Porter Ridge—Isaiah Williams 21, Jason Hertz 2, Greg Wenger 10, CJ Anthony 7, Aaron Hough 12, Jack Fazilat 4, Justin Shumaker 2—58

Hickory Ridge—Frederick 21, Marsh 21, Jefferson 1, Woods 8, Beard 2, Harris 2. Gunter 4, Brigman 6—66

HOUGH 51, VANCE 46

Hough 20 3 13 15 -- 51

Vance 8 12 10 16 -- 46

Hough -- Graham Worland 12, Cal Reihl 12, Shryock 9, Viruso 5, Schoolfield 5, Stiff 5

Vance -- Daniel Sanford 18, Gatewood 9, Moore 9, Hanson 5, Dorn 3,Pearce 2

Records: H - 6-2 (5-2); V - 4-3

LINCOLN CHARTER 75, PIEDMONT CHARTER 29

Lincoln Charter 19 22 27 7

Piedmont Charter 10 4 7 8

Lincoln Charter: Sam Cogan 21, Elijah Burnett 13, Avery Bolden 12, Farley 8, Fulton 8, Seitz 6, Baich 2, Cooke 2, Patel 2, Crichton 2, Flowers 1

Lincoln Charter 12-2 Overall 11-1 Conference

8th Straight Conference Title

NORTH LINCOLN 66, BANDYS 46

North Lincoln- 17 16 22 11 66

Bandys-6 15 4 21 46

North Lincoln- Jack Carter 22, Cole Seagle 13, Jack Waggoner 13, Jake Dedmon 5, Samari Collins 5, Braedan Barker 3, Daniel Carter 2, Jake Terrill 2, Ben Corter 1

Bandys- B. DelGuercio 16, EJ Habschied 6, C. Spencer 6, K. Henrickson 5, D. Thompson 4, J. Cockman 3, D. Reed 3, G. Parham 2, T. Touchberry 1

North Lincoln 12-2. South Fork 2A Champions

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

NO. 1 VANCE 49, HOUGH 43

Vance: 15, 17, 5, 12: 49

Hough: 5, 13, 14, 11: 43

VANCE 49 -- Leah Barringer 16, Amhyia Moreland 14

NO. 3 NEWTON-CONOVER 51, EAST LINCOLN 45

Newton-Conover 14 14 10 13 = 51

East Lincoln 7 14 5 19 = 45

NEWTON-CONOVER 51 -- Grace Loftin 18, 12 rebounds, Emma Fox 16, Cassidy Geddes 9, Nalace Duncan 4, Hannah Watkins 4, Jayla Woods, Mia Powell, T. Thompson 20, G. Overbay 11, M. Self 7, A. Hege 3, K. Campo 3, R. Ross

ELHS 45 -- Taliyah Thomas 20, Ginny Overbay 11, M. Self 7, A. Hege 3, K. Campo 3, M. Delgado 1

Records: Newton-Conover 14 - 0; East Lincoln 10 - 4

East Lincoln notables: Noteables: Taliyah Thomas 20 pts, 4 steals. Ginny Overbay 11 Pts, 10 rebs, 5 steals, 1 asst, 1 block. Madison Self 7 pts, 13 rebs

NO. 4 FREEDOM 67, MCDOWELL 53

Freedom. 14. 16. 17. 20 - 67

McDowell. 9. 15. 13. 16 - 53

Freedom 67 - Danisha Hemphill 24, Christena Rhone 17, Adair Garrison 10, Ste. McGee 9, Walker 1, Kania 6, Ollis, Armentrout, Wilkerson.

Notable: Freedom secures 6th straight Conference Championship going 9-0

NO. 7 PROVIDENCE 66, ARDREY KELL 49

PROVIDENCE 11 19 27 9 = 66

ARDREY KELL - 7 13 12 17 = 49

PHS: Nyla McGill 21, Eva Butler 4, Madison Skinner 14, Delanie Hill 12, Lindsey Nolan 12, Anna Wong 2, Kendall Webb 1

AKHS: Nelson 8, Hunter 11, Belcher 3, Gueterman 5, Evans 5, Vanderbeck 9, Newman 4, Montgomery 3

Notable: Nyla McGill also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 7 steals. Delanie Hill with 5 assists and 4 steals. Providence wins it’s 3rd straight Regular Season Conference Championship!

Records: Providence: 6-0 (5-0 Conference)

NO. 11 HICKORY RIDGE 70, PORTER RIDGE 47





East Meck 9 11 11 16 -- 47

Hickory Ridge 17 17 20 16 --70

Porter Ridge 47. Saiton 16, Brandon 10, Oliver 8, Firms 5, Burke 5, Varner 3

Hickory Ridge 58 -- Calhoun 22, Cook 11, Gidney 11, Walters 7, Henry 6, Collins 6, Byrd 4, Lewis 2, Hall 1

NO. 15 LAKE NORMAN 69, NO. 10 NORTH MECKLENBURG 51

Lake Norman: 24 18 14 13---69

North Meck: 6 13 22 10---51

Lake Norman: Madison Saunders 19, Kirsten Lewis 14, Ally, Wadkowsky 14, Jasmine Lowe 10, Harwood 4, Marks 4, Robinson 2, Reilly 2

N.Meck: Nevaeh Farmer 16, Jael Poole 9, Dunn 7, Page 7, Harris 6, Weston 2, Redfern 2, Vaughn 2

N.Meck: Nevaeh Farmer 16pts, 6rebs, 3 ast, 4 stls; Jael Poole 9pts, Taylor Dunn 7pts, 5rebs, 1 ast, 2 tls, 1blk, Dearia Page 7pts, 9rebs, 1ast, 2stls, 1 blk Alisha Harris 6pts, 6rebs, 2ast, 3blks

Lady Vikings Record: 5-2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 55, SOUTH CALDWELL 51. 2 OT

South Caldwell 14 7 9 11 4 6 -- 51

Alexander 11 6 14 10 4 10 -- 55

SOUTH CALDWELL 51 -- Wynn 9, Propst 2, Olivia Miller 26, Anderson 4, Jackson 6, Curtis 4

ALEXANDER 55 -- Hallie Jarrett 10, Nikki Hagy 11, Harrington 9, Chesney Stikeleather 11, Sydney Hayes 11, Herman 3

Notable: South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller had 26 points, nine rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting. Alexander outrebounded South Caldwell 60-38.

BANDYS 62, NORTH LINCOLN 40

BHS - 21 15 10 16 = 62

NLHS - 10 14 8 8 = 40

BHS: Logan Dutka 24, Cailyn Huggins 18, Olivia Little 6, Macy Rummage 5, Hope Clements 4, Caroline McIntosh 3, Whitney Drummond 2

NLHS: A. White 15, H. Klein 10, L. Stump 6, A. Reid 4, B. Broome 3, S. Hallman 2

Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Conf. 8 - 6.

CREST 60, KINGS MOUNTAIN 56

KM 16. 12. 16. 12. -- 56

CHS 14. 13. 12. 19. -- 60

KINGS MOUNTAIN 56 -- Saniya Wilson 40 pts, 4 reb, 3 steals, Kennedy Barnes 11 pts, 6 reb, Austyn Dixon 2 pts, 5 reb, Andrea Melton 1 pt, 3 steals, Alayna Patrick 1 pt, 2 steals, Aaliyah Byers 1 pt, 3 reb, Tyasya Bell 5 reb

CREST 60 -- V Petty 16 pts, A Marshall 15 pts, N. Williams 13 pts, S. Warlick 7 pts, K. Lee 4 pts, M. Surratt 2 pts, Z. Hamrick 2 pts, #13 1 pt

Note: KM falls to 10-4 (9-3 Big South) in our last regular season game. If Crest (8-3 Big South) wins tomorrow (Saturday) against Forestview they will be the 2 seed by virtue of a coin flip. KM will either be looking for a wildcard bid if Crest wins tomorrow, or will be the 2 seed with a FV win.

DAVIDSON DAY 77, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 23

Davidson Day 27 14 22 14 -- 77

University Christian 7 6 0 10 -- 23

Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 25, Ashley Fowler 19, Juliana Park 11, Jessie Wiles 8, Hannah Higbea 6, Sky Moore 6, Callie Pestana 2

University Christian -- Deese 8, Sain 4, Cannon 4, Blair 3, Congo 2, Wilson 2

Davidson Day notable: Mallorie Haines led the Patriots in scoring with 25 points, she also grabbed 5 steals and 2 rebounds. Ashley Fowler scored 19 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Juliana Park had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Jessie Wiles added in 8 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Hannah Higbea contributed 6 points, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds.

EAST MECKLENBURG 52, BUTLER 50 OT

Butler 8 15 12 8 OT 7 -- 50

East Meck 15 10 8 11 OT 9 -- 52

Butler - Jesse Taylor 24, Moses Payne 10, Black 8, McDuffie 6, Fisher - Davis 3, Heath 2

East Meck - Kanye Johnson 16, Jordon Nevill 15, Wolfe 8, Reynolds 5, Williams 4, Storey 2,

Fowler 2

HOPEWELL 72, WEST CHARLOTTE 35

WC: 8 11 7 9 - 35

Hopewell: 21 21 18 12 - 72

WC: Alexis 2, Henderson 6, Andrews 10, Bowman 2, Chaffin 11, Martin 4

Hopewell: Wall 5, McManus 4, Parkin 5, Qualls 8, Caldwell 26, Gibson-Blackwell 6, Rochinski 9, Craig 3, Moore 4, Harris 2

MALLARD CREEK 47, MOORESVILLE 28

Mallard Creek 10. 13. 7. 17. 47

Mooresville. 7 7 5. 9. 28

MALLARD CREEK 47 -- Bynum 7. Booker. 6. Digsby 9. Engle 2. Johnson 4. Javelyn Lewis 14

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 58, PINE LAKE PREP 44

Notable: Mountain Island was led by Chloe Hatzopoulos with 23 pts and 20 rebs. Kay Decker added 16 pts, 5 rebs, and 8 steals. As a team Mountain Island finished the game with 76 rebounds.

PIEDMONT COMMUNITY CHARTER 53, LINCOLN CHARTER 41

LCHS 10 04 11 16 -- 41

PCC 12 10 15 16 -- 53

LCHS 41 -- Lauren Horton 20, Haleigh Henson 6, Maddie Wootton 6, Tyler Beller 4, Kenzie Ross 3, Makayla Futrell 2

PCC 53 -- Kaylee Nolen 18, Jaydeen East 13, Taylor Prioleau 8, Lauren French 8, Grace East 3, Emily Bartlett 3

Notable: Lauren Horton of Lincoln Charter HS lead all scores with 20 points. And with those 20 points Lauren surpasses the 1,000 points scored mark, and she has done it in her Junior year!!!

ROCKY RIVER 51, GARINGER 39

Garinger notable: Betsey Burnett: 20 pts 4 rebs 4 assists 3 stls

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 64, UNITED FAITH 17

UNITED FAITH 2--8--3--4 -- 17

VICTORY 26--17--16--5 -- 64

United Faith: Josie Hester 11, Ella Jordan 2, Sophie Sharp 2, Madelyn Bronson 2

Victory: Bethel E. 29, B. Lydia B 14, Valena B. 6, Zana G. 5, Alecandra C. 5, Harmony W. 5

Bethel E. game high 29 points and a dominant 10 point 2nd quarter

WEST LINCOLN 70, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 58

LNC 10 15 22 11 -- 58

WLHS 15 10 18 27 -- 70

LNC 58 – Kristy Seifert 23, Kailyn Kilpatrick 14, Jillian Villanti 12, Brooklin Leak 4, Alese Kerr 3, Caroline Donaldson 2

WLHS 70 – Chloe Norman 31, Morgan Chapman 21, Carolina Robinson 8





