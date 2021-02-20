High School Sports

Talking Preps Hoops, moves to Sunday. State title coaches join. What’s the 2nd Sweet 16?

Talking Preps, the basketball version, moves to Sunday for the remainder of the season. The Talking Preps football show will debut Monday.

Sunday night at 7, Myers Park girls basketball coach Barbara Nelson and North Mecklenburg boys coach Duane Lewis join the Talking Preps crew to talk about the NCHSAA playoffs. Randall and coach Rick break down the private school playoffs and update their player of the year watchlists.

Also, Chris Hughes joins us to break down the second Sweet 16 football poll: teams 32-17. The official Sweet 16 preseason football poll will be revealed on Monday’s show, live at 7.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
