Vote for Charlotte Observer HS basketball player of the week (2.26.21)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball of the week.

Readers can vote as often as as they like until Friday, when a winner will be determined.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Chris Britt, Gaston Day Basketball: The 5-foot-9 junior had 29 points, including six three-pointers, to lead the Spartans to a 64-53 win at defending state champion Davidson Day in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Feb. 19.

Britt also had 15 points and five assists in an 81-37 victory over Hickory Christian in the opening round of the playoffs Feb. 16.

Britt is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for Gaston Day (10-9, through Sunday).

Cole Calloway, Pine Lake Prep Basketball: The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 20 points and eight rebounds as Pine Lake Prep beat Carolina International twice, and Mountain Island Charter to clinch the PAC 7 1A conference title.

Calloway started his week with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-45 win over Carolina International Feb. 16.

He followed that up with 22 points and seven rebounds in a 65-44 victory at Carolina International Feb. 18.

Calloway finished off the week with 18 points and six rebounds in a 48-42 win over Mountain Island Charter Feb. 20.

Calloway is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for a Pine Lake Prep team (14-1) that has won 10 straight games through Sunday.

Knoah Carver, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior guard had a near perfect shooting performance, scoring 23 points to lead Ardrey Kell to an 87-43 win over Providence Feb. 19.

Carver was 5-for-7 from the three-point line and 9-for-9 from the free throw line in the victory.

Carver, who averages 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season, is shooting 48 percent from the field, 46 percent from the three-point line and 96 percent (26-for-27) from the foul line.

Ardrey Kell finished the regular season a perfect 6-0.

Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior forward averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Mecklenburg beat Lake Norman, Mallard Creek and Vance to clinch their 7th straight, I-Meck 4A conference title.

Gregory had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Vikings to a 85-55 win at Mallard Creek Feb. 16.

He had 22 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-60 win over Vance Feb. 18.

The next night, Gregory had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 96-66 victory at Lake Norman Feb. 19.

North Mecklenburg finished the regular season unbeaten at 8-0.

Reece Johnston, South Mecklenburg Basketball: The 5-foot-1l junior had 11 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead South Mecklenburg to a 48-29 win over Berry Feb. 17.

Johnston is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals for South Mecklenburg (5-1, through Sunday).

Jordyn Latter, Providence Day Basketball: The 5-foot-6 sophomore had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Chargers to a 38-25 win over Covenant Day in the 2nd round of the NCISAA 4A state playoffs Feb. 18.

Latter followed that up with 15 points and seven boards in a 50-35, NCISAA 4A state quarterfinal win at Charlotte Country Day Feb. 20.

Latter leads Providence Day averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game for a Chargers’ team (19-6) that advanced to the NCISAA 4A state semifinals for the 20th consecutive season.

Olivia Miller, South Caldwell Basketball: The 5-foot-7 junior guard averaged 28 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as the Spartans split games with Alexander Central and St. Stephens.

Miller had 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 58-42 win over St. Stephens Feb. 16.

She had 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 55-51, double overtime loss at Alexander Central Feb. 19.

Miller is averaging 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game for South Caldwell (6-6).

Jessica Timmons, Independence Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior broke the all-time, NCHSAA Mecklenburg County scoring record, scoring 30 points in a 78-26 win at Rocky River Feb. 16.

Timmons broke the record, previously set by Tiffani Johnson 28 years ago, on an offensive rebound and put back 20 seconds into the game.

Timmons also had 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 45-43 loss to Myers Park Feb. 19.

Timmons, a N.C. State commit, is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists per game for Independence (5-2) this season.

Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior averaged a double-double, 19 points and 13.3 rebounds per game as Lake Norman beat Hopewell and North Mecklenburg and lost to Vance.

Wadkovsky started the week with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in a 55-53 loss at Vance Feb. 16.

The next day, she had 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, including the game-winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left to lead Lake Norman to a 48-47 win over Hopewell.

Wadkovsky had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 69-51 win over North Mecklenburg Feb. 19.

Wadkovsky is averaging 13.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for Lake Norman (9-1).

Ashlyn White, North Lincoln Basketball: The 5-foot-5 senior averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and six steals per game as North Lincoln split games with Bandys and Lincolnton.

White scored 23 points and had six assists and seven steals in a 36-35 win at Lincolnton Feb. 16.

She followed that up with 16 points, five assists and five steals in a 62-40 loss to Bandys Feb. 19.

White, a USC Aiken softball commit, is averaging 17 points, six steals and four assists per game for North Lincoln (3-11).

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 5-foot-6 junior averaged 33.5 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals as Kings Mountain split games with Crest and Forestview.

Wilson had 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 62-57 win over Forestview, Feb. 16.

She came back with 40 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 60-56 loss at Crest, Feb. 19.

Wilson is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals per game for Kings Mountain (10-4).

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 20.

