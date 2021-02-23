Two area high school teams move season-opening games up one day to Thursday. Here’s why

Two Charlotte-area high schools plan to kick off the long-awaited 2021 high school football season one day early.

Due to heavy rain forecasted for Friday, the Alexander Central at South Iredell football game has been moved to Thursday. The teams will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

The junior varsity game, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled. School officials said it could be rescheduled.

Despite sunny weather and high temperatures into the 60s from Tuesday to Thursday, Friday’s forecast in the Charlotte-area calls for a 70 percent chance of rain with nighttime temperatures in the high 30s.