Thursday’s Charlotte-area prep football previews and area schedule

Berry Academy at Ashbrook, 6:30 p.m. – Berry Academy gets to test what could be a strong defense, led by junior LB Khaliq Ameer-Bey, against a rebuilding Ashbrook team featuring senior RB Trevon Crank.

Garinger at Myers Park, 7 p.m. – QB Drake Maye is gone. Head coach Scott Chadwick is gone. Only six starters return. So what does powerhouse Myers Park have left? This Southwestern 4A game has interim head coach Mark Harmon leading the rebuilt Mustangs against a Garinger program with five victories in the last four years.

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson, 6:30 p.m. – The host Spartans, with few returnees from 2019, open Southern Piedmont 1A play against a perennial playoff contender from Cleveland County.

Outside Mecklenburg

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus, 6 p.m. – Northwest Cabarrus drubbed the Wonders 38-7 in their 2019 meeting, but the two teams would appear to be more evenly matched in this South Piedmont 3A opener.

Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 7 p.m. – The Foothills 2A Conference title could wind up being decided on opening night. Hibriten is the preseason pick to win the conference, with Bunker Hill picked second. Both teams have a host of returnees in key positions.

Burns at South Point, 7 p.m. – South Point is coming off an uncharacteristic losing season (6-7) but has an experienced roster, including RB Will Rhinehart. Burns was 12-3 in 2019, and with returning QB Cam’ron Sweezy (1,891 passing yards, 25 TD’s in 2019), the Bulldogs will be a tough opening test for South Point.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Southwestern 4A

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Pinecrest, 6

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus, 6

West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson, 6

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 7

Patton at Fred T. Foard, 7

South Fork 2A

Maiden at Bandys, 7

West Lincoln at North Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

Burns at South Point, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Starmount at Elkin, 6

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes, 6

Southern Piedmont 1A

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan at North Moore, 7

South Davidson at South Stanly, 6:30

Nonconference

Alexander Central at South Iredell, 6:30

Asheville Christian at Avery County, 7:30

Berry Academy at Ashbrook, 6:30

Central Davidson at Forest Hills, 7

Chase at Cherryville, 7

Jesse Carson at South Rowan, 6:30

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hough at Hopewell, 7

Lake Norman vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville, 7

Vance at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at Olympic, 7

Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Sandhills 4A

Seventy-First at Jack Britt, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at St. Stephens, 7:30

McDowell at Hickory, 7:30

Watauga at South Caldwell, 7

Big South 3A

Forestview at Crest, 7

North Gaston at Hunter Huss, 7:30

Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe, 7

Cuthbertson at Parkwood, 7

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Sun Valley, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at West Davidson, 7

Foothills 2A

West Caldwell at East Burke, 7

West Iredell at Draughn, 7

South Fork 2A

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Shelby, 7

R-S Central at East Rutherford, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Alleghany, 6:30

North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 6:30

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep, 6:30

Christ the King at Union Academy, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Chatham Central, 6:30

Nonconference

Clinton at Anson County, 6

East Lincoln at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30

East Surry at North Davidson, 7

Grimsley at Cox Mill, 7:30

North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7:30

North Stanly at West Stanly, 6:30

Statesville at Mitchell County, 7:30

West Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30

Postponed/Canceled

Scotland County at Richmond Senior

Saturday

Nonconference

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers at Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 3

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant, noon