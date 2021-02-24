Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson, Cary’s Teonni Key named McDonald’s All-Americans

Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson and Cary High’s Teonni Key are McDonald’s All-Americans.

The duo were among three N.C. girls players named to the nation’s premier high school all-star game. Joining that pair was Wilmington Ashley’s Saniya Rivers, a 6-0 guard who will play at South Carolina.

No N.C. boys made this year’s McDonald’s roster, though two Duke recruits made the game: Paolo Banchero, a 6-9 center from O’Deal (WA) High and 6-7 small forward A.J. Griffin from Archbishop Stepinac (NY).

The boys and girls all-star games will not be played this year due to COVID-19.

Key, a 6-3 wing, will play at North Carolina. She is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 9 in the nation by ESPN. Rivers is ranked No 2 nationally.

Richardson, ranked No. 34 nationally by ESPN, is a four-star recruit signed to Georgia. She is averaging 27.2 points, 10. 4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

She’s led Cannon School to Saturday’s N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship game. Cannon will play North Raleigh Christian at home.