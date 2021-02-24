High School Sports

Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson, Cary’s Teonni Key named McDonald’s All-Americans

Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson and Cary High’s Teonni Key are McDonald’s All-Americans.

The duo were among three N.C. girls players named to the nation’s premier high school all-star game. Joining that pair was Wilmington Ashley’s Saniya Rivers, a 6-0 guard who will play at South Carolina.

No N.C. boys made this year’s McDonald’s roster, though two Duke recruits made the game: Paolo Banchero, a 6-9 center from O’Deal (WA) High and 6-7 small forward A.J. Griffin from Archbishop Stepinac (NY).

The boys and girls all-star games will not be played this year due to COVID-19.

Key, a 6-3 wing, will play at North Carolina. She is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 9 in the nation by ESPN. Rivers is ranked No 2 nationally.

Richardson, ranked No. 34 nationally by ESPN, is a four-star recruit signed to Georgia. She is averaging 27.2 points, 10. 4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

She’s led Cannon School to Saturday’s N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship game. Cannon will play North Raleigh Christian at home.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service