Thursday’s HS football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s preview

How The Sweet 16 Fared

Rk. School (Cl) Record This week Next Week 1 Vance (4A) 0-0 at Mallard Creek, Fri at Hopewell 2 Richmond Sr. (4A) 0-0 Off at Pinecrest 3. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 0-0 at Monroe, Fri Weddington 4. Weddington (3A) 0-0 at Sun Valley, Fri at Charlotte Catholic 5. Shelby (2A) 0-0 East Gaston, Fri at R-S Central 6. Hough (4A) 0-0 at Hopewell, Fri Mooresville 7. Mallard Creek (4A) 0-0 Vance, Fri at West Charlotte 8. Crest (3A) 0-0 Forestview, Fri at Stuart Cramer 9. AL Brown (3A) 1-0 d. Northwest Cabarrus 51-19 at Central Cabarrus 10. Butler (4A) 0-0 at Porter Ridge, Fri Myers Park 11. Kings Mountain (3A) 0-0 Stuart Cramer, Sat at North Gaston 12. Burns (3A) 1-0 d. South Point 28-27 at Chase 13. Hibriten (2A) 1-0 d. Bunker Hill 50-13 West Caldwell 14. Myers Park (4A) 1-0 d. Garinger 49-0 at Butler 15. Hickory Ridge (4A) 1-0 d. Independence 27-0 at Garinger 16. Salisbury (2A) 1-0 d. West Rowan 36-0 Oak Grove

Thursday’s Scores

AL Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Apex Friendship 13, Middle Creek 10

Burns 28, South Point 27

Cardinal Gibbons 21, Leesville 8

Central Davidson 26, Forest Hills 6

Chase 56, Cherryville 9

Cleveland 39, South View 29

Clinton 33, Anson 27

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

Halifax 50, Southhampton 24

Hibriten 50, Bunker Hill 13

Hickory 27, RS Central 6

Hickory Ridge 27, Independence 0

Louisburg 32, Bunn 6

Midway 53, Hobbton 13

Myers Park 49, Garinger 0

Olympic 49, Harding 0

Overhills 13, Cape Fear 0

Pinecrest 22, Hoke County 20

Porter Ridge 41, East Meck 7

Red Springs 41, Fairmont 0

Rose 54, New Bern 7

Salisbury 36, West Rowan 0

Union Pines 47, Cummings 20

Wake Forest 36, Garner 7

West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21

West Johnston 21, Harnett Central 15

Friday’s Previews/Schedule

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7 p.m. – This is South Meck coach Joe Evans’ second year at the helm, and he has 16 returning starters, so the Sabres should be a lot better than in 2019. But Ardrey Kell has several key pieces, especially on defense, returning from an 11-2 team.

Butler at Rocky River, 7 p.m. – Butler’s experienced defense will get a test in this Southwestern 4A game from Rocky River’s huge offensive line and RB Kalib Jennings.

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe, 7 p.m. – The host Redhawks hope five-star junior WR Shaleak Knotts and a big offensive line can help them contend with the Cougars, led by RB Paul Neel (1,967 rushing yards in 2019).

Christ the King at Union Academy, 7 p.m. – Christ the King is coming off a 0-10 season but hopes experience at the skill positions can help in this Southern Piedmont 1A contest. Union Academy is led by RB Isaac King, who rushed for 1,766 yards in 2019.

Hough at Hopewell, 7 p.m. – Sophomore QB Tad Hudson was very sharp in limited appearances last year, and his Huskie WR’s are Division 1-level. But I-Meck 4A opponent Hopewell has 17 starters back, led by QB D.J. Maultsby.

Independence at Hickory Ridge, 7 p.m. – Independence QB Arnold Taylor played well in 2019 before an injury sidelined him. Hickory Ridge sophomore WR Christian Hamilton is an all-state candidate.

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville, 7 p.m. – New head coach Damon McKee has 14 returning starters at North Mecklenburg. In contrast, its I-Meck 4A opponent Mooresville has six.

Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7 p.m. – This SoMeck 7 4A contest features a pair of excellent offensive players in Panther RB Jamar Price and Hawks’ QB Zaire Kenney.

Vance at Mallard Creek, 7 p.m. – Defending 4AA state champion Vance opens with its I-Meck 4A rival. QB Austin Grier leads the Cougars. Mallard Creek new head coach Kennedy Tinsley has only four returning starters.

West Charlotte vs. Lake Norman, at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Sam Greiner, who worked magic a few years ago as head coach at Harding, takes over the reins at West Charlotte. The Lions’ I-Meck 4A opponent, Lake Norman, features a veteran offensive line and QB Anthony Limon.

Outside Mecklenburg

Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain, 6 p.m. Saturday – The visiting Storm typically has a solid defense, and it will need it in this Big South 3A game. Kings Mountain has 15 starters back from a team that lost a seven-overtime game to Charlotte Catholic in the 2019 playoff semifinals.

Weddington at Sun Valley, 7 p.m. – Weddington, the two-time 3A state champion, begins life without Will Shipley, now at Clemson. But QB Dante Casciola (1,571 passing yards in 2019) and a veteran offensive line should provide a huge test for Sun Valley, which doesn’t have a single returning starter.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hough at Hopewell, 7

Lake Norman vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville, 7

Vance at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Sandhills 4A

Seventy-First at Jack Britt, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Hickory, 7:30

Big South 3A

Forestview at Crest, 7

North Gaston at Hunter Huss, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe, 7

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Sun Valley, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at West Davidson, 7

South Fork 2A

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Shelby, 7

R-S Central at East Rutherford, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 6:30

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep, 6:30

Christ the King at Union Academy, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Chatham Central, 6:30

Nonconference

Clinton at Anson County, 6

East Lincoln at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30

East Surry at North Davidson, 7

Grimsley at Cox Mill, 7:30

North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7:30

North Stanly at West Stanly, 6:30

Statesville at Mitchell County, 7:30

Postponed/Canceled

Scotland County at Richmond Senior

Watauga at South Caldwell

SATURDAY

Big South 3A

Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain, 6

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus vs. Concord, at West Cabarrus High, 3

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson vs. Parkwood, at Monroe High, 1

Foothills 2A

West Caldwell at East Burke, 2

Nonconference

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers at Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 3

East Rowan vs. Mount Pleasant, at Central Cabarrus High, noon