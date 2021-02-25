High School Sports
Thursday’s HS football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s preview
How The Sweet 16 Fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Record
|This week
|Next Week
|1
|Vance (4A)
|0-0
|at Mallard Creek, Fri
|at Hopewell
|2
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|0-0
|Off
|at Pinecrest
|3.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|0-0
|at Monroe, Fri
|Weddington
|4.
|Weddington (3A)
|0-0
|at Sun Valley, Fri
|at Charlotte Catholic
|5.
|Shelby (2A)
|0-0
|East Gaston, Fri
|at R-S Central
|6.
|Hough (4A)
|0-0
|at Hopewell, Fri
|Mooresville
|7.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|0-0
|Vance, Fri
|at West Charlotte
|8.
|Crest (3A)
|0-0
|Forestview, Fri
|at Stuart Cramer
|9.
|AL Brown (3A)
|1-0
|d. Northwest Cabarrus 51-19
|at Central Cabarrus
|10.
|Butler (4A)
|0-0
|at Porter Ridge, Fri
|Myers Park
|11.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|0-0
|Stuart Cramer, Sat
|at North Gaston
|12.
|Burns (3A)
|1-0
|d. South Point 28-27
|at Chase
|13.
|Hibriten (2A)
|1-0
|d. Bunker Hill 50-13
|West Caldwell
|14.
|Myers Park (4A)
|1-0
|d. Garinger 49-0
|at Butler
|15.
|Hickory Ridge (4A)
|1-0
|d. Independence 27-0
|at Garinger
|16.
|Salisbury (2A)
|1-0
|d. West Rowan 36-0
|Oak Grove
Thursday’s Scores
AL Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19
Apex Friendship 13, Middle Creek 10
Burns 28, South Point 27
Cardinal Gibbons 21, Leesville 8
Central Davidson 26, Forest Hills 6
Chase 56, Cherryville 9
Cleveland 39, South View 29
Clinton 33, Anson 27
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
Halifax 50, Southhampton 24
Hibriten 50, Bunker Hill 13
Hickory 27, RS Central 6
Hickory Ridge 27, Independence 0
Louisburg 32, Bunn 6
Midway 53, Hobbton 13
Myers Park 49, Garinger 0
Olympic 49, Harding 0
Overhills 13, Cape Fear 0
Pinecrest 22, Hoke County 20
Porter Ridge 41, East Meck 7
Red Springs 41, Fairmont 0
Rose 54, New Bern 7
Salisbury 36, West Rowan 0
Union Pines 47, Cummings 20
Wake Forest 36, Garner 7
West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21
West Johnston 21, Harnett Central 15
Friday’s Previews/Schedule
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7 p.m. – This is South Meck coach Joe Evans’ second year at the helm, and he has 16 returning starters, so the Sabres should be a lot better than in 2019. But Ardrey Kell has several key pieces, especially on defense, returning from an 11-2 team.
Butler at Rocky River, 7 p.m. – Butler’s experienced defense will get a test in this Southwestern 4A game from Rocky River’s huge offensive line and RB Kalib Jennings.
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe, 7 p.m. – The host Redhawks hope five-star junior WR Shaleak Knotts and a big offensive line can help them contend with the Cougars, led by RB Paul Neel (1,967 rushing yards in 2019).
Christ the King at Union Academy, 7 p.m. – Christ the King is coming off a 0-10 season but hopes experience at the skill positions can help in this Southern Piedmont 1A contest. Union Academy is led by RB Isaac King, who rushed for 1,766 yards in 2019.
Hough at Hopewell, 7 p.m. – Sophomore QB Tad Hudson was very sharp in limited appearances last year, and his Huskie WR’s are Division 1-level. But I-Meck 4A opponent Hopewell has 17 starters back, led by QB D.J. Maultsby.
Independence at Hickory Ridge, 7 p.m. – Independence QB Arnold Taylor played well in 2019 before an injury sidelined him. Hickory Ridge sophomore WR Christian Hamilton is an all-state candidate.
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville, 7 p.m. – New head coach Damon McKee has 14 returning starters at North Mecklenburg. In contrast, its I-Meck 4A opponent Mooresville has six.
Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7 p.m. – This SoMeck 7 4A contest features a pair of excellent offensive players in Panther RB Jamar Price and Hawks’ QB Zaire Kenney.
Vance at Mallard Creek, 7 p.m. – Defending 4AA state champion Vance opens with its I-Meck 4A rival. QB Austin Grier leads the Cougars. Mallard Creek new head coach Kennedy Tinsley has only four returning starters.
West Charlotte vs. Lake Norman, at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Sam Greiner, who worked magic a few years ago as head coach at Harding, takes over the reins at West Charlotte. The Lions’ I-Meck 4A opponent, Lake Norman, features a veteran offensive line and QB Anthony Limon.
Outside Mecklenburg
Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain, 6 p.m. Saturday – The visiting Storm typically has a solid defense, and it will need it in this Big South 3A game. Kings Mountain has 15 starters back from a team that lost a seven-overtime game to Charlotte Catholic in the 2019 playoff semifinals.
Weddington at Sun Valley, 7 p.m. – Weddington, the two-time 3A state champion, begins life without Will Shipley, now at Clemson. But QB Dante Casciola (1,571 passing yards in 2019) and a veteran offensive line should provide a huge test for Sun Valley, which doesn’t have a single returning starter.
-- Steve Lyttle
This week’s schedule
Friday
I-Meck 4A
Hough at Hopewell, 7
Lake Norman vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville, 7
Vance at Mallard Creek, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Rocky River, 7
Independence at Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Sandhills 4A
Seventy-First at Jack Britt, 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Hickory, 7:30
Big South 3A
Forestview at Crest, 7
North Gaston at Hunter Huss, 7:30
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe, 7
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont, 7
Weddington at Sun Valley, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at West Davidson, 7
South Fork 2A
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at Shelby, 7
R-S Central at East Rutherford, 7
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 6:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep, 6:30
Christ the King at Union Academy, 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Chatham Central, 6:30
Nonconference
Clinton at Anson County, 6
East Lincoln at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30
East Surry at North Davidson, 7
Grimsley at Cox Mill, 7:30
North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7:30
North Stanly at West Stanly, 6:30
Statesville at Mitchell County, 7:30
Postponed/Canceled
Scotland County at Richmond Senior
Watauga at South Caldwell
SATURDAY
Big South 3A
Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain, 6
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus vs. Concord, at West Cabarrus High, 3
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson vs. Parkwood, at Monroe High, 1
Foothills 2A
West Caldwell at East Burke, 2
Nonconference
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers at Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 3
East Rowan vs. Mount Pleasant, at Central Cabarrus High, noon
Comments