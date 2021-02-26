WATCH: Vance vs Mallard Creek high school football game

Vance vs. Mallard Creek is the OrthoCarolina Game of the Week. The Charlotte Observer

Friday night, in the rain, Mallard Creek plays Vance in a monster high school football season opener.

In the past seven state championship games in the state’s toughest class, N.C. 4AA, Vance and Mallard Creek have won four state championships.

Mallard Creek won three in a row from 2013-15. Vance won the most recent title game in 2019.

The teams have played in two other state finals.

