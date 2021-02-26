High School Sports

No. 6 Hough avoids upset, holds off I-MECK 4A rival Hopewell

Tad Hudson
Tad Hudson 247Sports

Hough High School, No. 6 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, did just enough to hold off I-MECK 4A rival Hopewell Friday night.

Playing in a heavy rain, Hough won 7-0 and had to stop Hopewell late to earn the win.

Hough QB Tad Hudson had the only score of the game, a 35-yard touchdown pass with 2:32 left in the second quarter. Hough threatened to score again in the quarter, but Hopewell defensive back Major Weathers interception a Hudson pass in the end zone.

Hopewell got another chance in the fourth quarter when Jabari Brown intercepted Hudson with 8:14 to play.

But after stopping Hopewell, Hough’s Elijah McWilliams had some key runs and caught some screen passes in the second half that extended drives and helped preserve the win.

