Cannon School wins NCISAA girls basketball championship

Cannon School beat North Raleigh Christian Saturday to win the N.C. Independent Schools 4A girls basketball championship.

Cannon won 53-39, thanks to a big third quarter push that helped turn around a halftime deficit.

Cannon McDonald’s All-American Reigan Richardson scored more than half of her team’s points and helped offset a strong performance by North Raleigh Christian 6-4 junior Imani Lester.

Cannon senior Sydney Wood scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers. She made two in the final minute to put the game away.

North Raleigh (19-2) only lost to Cannon School -- 44-33 in the regular-season and in the finals Saturday. Cannon ends the season at 20-5.

