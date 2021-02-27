High School Sports

Cannon School wins NCISAA girls basketball championship

CONCORD

Cannon School beat North Raleigh Christian Saturday to win the N.C. Independent Schools 4A girls basketball championship.

Cannon won 53-39, thanks to a big third quarter push that helped turn around a halftime deficit.

Cannon McDonald’s All-American Reigan Richardson scored more than half of her team’s points and helped offset a strong performance by North Raleigh Christian 6-4 junior Imani Lester.

Cannon senior Sydney Wood scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers. She made two in the final minute to put the game away.

North Raleigh (19-2) only lost to Cannon School -- 44-33 in the regular-season and in the finals Saturday. Cannon ends the season at 20-5.

This story will be updated.

