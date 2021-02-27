It’s a repeat! Cannon School beats Carmel Christian for NCISAA 4A state title

In each of the past two seasons, Cannon School has had to play state championship games in the home gym of its opponent.

It didn’t matter a year ago, and it didn’t matter Saturday.

After winning last season’s state crown at Charlotte Latin, Cannon School repeated as state champion Saturday, running out to a big lead against Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian and holding off a late rally to win, 94-85.

Cannon School snapped Carmel’s 18-game win streak and spoiled its first trip to the 4A state final. Carmel (24-2) had won state championships in the 2A and 3A classes in two of the past three seasons.

Cannon led by 15 to 20 points for much of the game. In the fourth quarter, Carmel ramped up its full-court pressure and trimmed the lead to eight, at 81-73, with 2:43 left. The Cougars got within six twice in the final minute, but Carmel’s comeback attempt ran out of time.

Cannon (27-5), No. 3 in the Sweet 16, won its sixth straight game and became the first Charlotte-area team to repeat as state champions in the state’s largest class since Charlotte Latin won in 2003 and ‘04.

After the ‘04 season, the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association decided to no longer allow student-athletes to repeat a year after starting ninth grade. The move was made in part to encourage regular-season games against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS, however, did not relax regulations about playing standard non-conference games against private schools, but did allow those meetings in neutral site tournament environments.

But because no other N.C. private school conferences had similar rules, the no reclass policy put the Charlotte-area privates at a deficit. No CISAA boys basketball team won the state title after Charlotte Latin’s final one until Providence Day in 2016.

Now, Cannon has won back-to-back — and returns much of its team intact next season.