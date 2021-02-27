Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (03.05.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want. The poll will close Friday, when the winner will be announced.

Aaron Carey, Hickory Ridge: ran 21 times for 110 yards in a 7-6 win over Independence.

Brevin Caldwell, Ardrey Kell: senior receiver had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 4-yard scoring catch in a 30-14 win over South Mecklenburg.

Noah Caulder, Hunter Huss: in a 23-0 win over North Gaston, Caulder caught three touchdown passes from QB Cory Adams. Caulder had a 50-yard scoring catch and added two more from 13 and 14 yards.

Trace Dlugolenski, North Lincoln: 13 tackles in a 10-6 win over West Lincoln.

Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park: the transfer from California threw three touchdowns in the first half to three different receivers in a 49-0 wi over Garinger. Lenhoff completed 12-of-18 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Davion Nelson, Butler: 6-0, 210-pound senior ran 18 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Rocky River.

Omar Phillips, Shelby: in a 46-6 win over East Gaston in a driving rain, Phillips ran 10 times for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Rooks, East Burke: Four sacks in Saturday’s 18-13 win over West Caldwell.

Austin Shaw, Pine Lake Prep: Senior receiver/cornerback had a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open a 52-8 win over Bessemer City. He also had a 33-yard fumble return for a score.

Daylan Smothers, Vance: 21 carries, 162 yards and two scores for the sophomore in a 27-7 win over Mallard Creek.

