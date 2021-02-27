Charlotte Latin uses depth to win NCISAA state wrestling championship

Charlotte Latin won its 10th straight wrestling state title Saturday

Charlotte Latin’s depth overcame Providence Day’s championships Saturday evening, and the Hawks captured the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state wrestling crown.

It was the Hawks’ 10th straight state title and 21st in school history.

The Hawks finished with 203 points, edging the host Chargers’ 187.

Cannon School (110.5), Ravenscroft (103) and Charlotte Christian (94) rounded out the top five.

It marked the 10th consecutive year that Charlotte Latin has won or shared the private schools’ state wrestling team title.

The Hawks won the crown outright from 2012-2019, then shared the title last year with Providence Day.

This time, Charlotte Latin won in part because it had more wrestlers finish in the top four.

The Hawks had only one champion, in Dean Omirly (220 pounds). But they had top-four finishers in 12 of the 13 weight classes.

Providence Day had four champions – Pearce Phillips (113), Caden Hagler (120), Aidan Larsson (138) and Nathaniel Insko (152). But the Chargers had only 10 wrestlers in the top four.

Here are the championship and consolation finals for each weight class:

Team scores

Charlotte Latin 203; Providence Day 187; Cannon School 110.5; Ravenscroft School 103; Charlotte Christian 94; Metrolina Christian 90; Rabun Gap School 79; Charlotte Country Day 68; Southlake Christian 56; North Raleigh Christian 34; Cary Academy 29.5; Cary Christian 13; Wesleyan Christian 0.

106 pounds

Championship: Henry Kopf (Ravenscroft) def. Ethan Randall (Latin) 6-2

Consolation: Colin Abraham (Providence Day) pinned Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian) 2:32

113 pounds

Championship: Pearce Phillips (Providence Day) pinned Kyler Chen (Cary Academy) 3:17

Consolation: Brock Alexander (Metrolina Christian) def. Mikey Leaf (Ravenscroft) 4-1.

120 pounds

Championship: Caden Hagler (Providence Day) def. Gunnar Betzold (Charlotte Christian) 13-4

Consolation: Clay Unruh (Rabun Gap) def. Alex Kim (Latin) 10-2

126 pounds

Championship: Fisher Benjnerowicz (Rabun Gap) def. Dillon Kercher (Charlotte Country Day) 8-3

Consolation: Alejandro Perez (Metrolina Christian) def. Major Hagler (Providence Day) 12-10

132 pounds

Championship: Will Kercher (Charlotte Country Day) def. Marshall Hanson (Latin) 7-0

Consolation: Chris Rivera (North Raleigh Christian) def. Chase Erdin (Cannon School) 7-2

138 pounds

Championship: Aidan Larsson (Providence Day) def. Justyn Black (Southlake Christian) 4-3

Consolation: Cale Lavelle (Latin) pinned Connor Phillips (Ravenscroft) 3:29

145 pounds

Championship: Josh Fahrenkrog (Metrolina Christian) pinned Zane Rutledge (Charlotte Christian) 3:34

Consolation: Jake Mermons (Latin) pinned Anderson Davis (Charlotte Christian) 1:40

152 pounds

Championship: Nathaniel Insko (Providecne Day) def. Kenlee Griffin (Cannon School) 16-0

Consolation: Dave Mosrie (Latin) pinned Eric Belcea (Ravenscroft) 4:29

160 pounds

Championship: Tre Wilfong (Charlotte Christian) pinned Declan Peters (Providence Day) 1:22

Consolation: Cole Phillips (Ravenscroft) pinned Thomas Hullinger (Latin) 3:47

170 pounds

Championship: Bryce McFerson (Metrolina Christian) pinned Sam House (Latin) 4:49

Consolation: Alex Lahlers (Cannon School) pinned Dalton Godwin (Providence Day) 2:26

182 pounds

Championship: Riley Venos (Cannon School) def. Kevin Sangmuah (Providence Day) 6-5

Consolation: Ryan Helms (Southlake Christian) def. James Van Nort (Latin) 8-2

195 pounds

Championship: Caleb Campos (Cannon School) pinned Andrew Cowan (Latin) 2:14

Consolation: Kyle Ormsby (Rabun Gap) pinned Brecken Krieger (North Raleigh Christian) 1:47

220 pounds

Championship: Dean Omirly (Latin) pinned Hunter Vogel (Southlake Christian) 0:35

Consolation: Fabrizzio Jimenez (Ravenscroft) def. C.J. Newton (Cannon School) 3-2

285 pounds

Championship: Hudson Jones (Charlotte Christian) pinned Derrick Baskrie (Charlotte Country Day) 1:17

Consolation: Bruno Lahass (Latin) pinned Carson Parker (Providence Day) 1:23