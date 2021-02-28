Vote for the Charlotte Observer HS athlete of the week (3.5.21)

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers may vote as often as they like until Friday, March 5. The poll will close then and a winner will be named.

Meet this week’s candidates.

Lily Barger, Weddington Lacrosse: The Warriors’ senior defender helped Weddington outscore Parkwood and Sun Valley by a combined 42-2.

Weddington beat Sun Valley 21-2, Feb. 23.

The next day, the Warriors blanked Parkwood, 21-0.

Barger is “the leader of one of the top defenses in the state,” that is allowing five goals per game, according to Weddington girls’ lacrosse coach, Peter Case.

Cade Caggiano, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior attacker had 11 goals and five assists in wins over Independence and South Mecklenburg.

Caggiano had five goals and three assists in an 18-0 win over Independence Feb. 23.

The next day, he recorded six goals and two assists in a 22-12 victory over South Mecklenburg.

Caggiano, a Georgetown University commit, has 29 goals and 20 assists for Ardrey Kell (6-1).

Benjamin Flontek, Thomas Jefferson Academy: The Gryphons’ senior goalkeeper had a big week in the net leading Thomas Jefferson Academy to a win over Piedmont Charter and tie with Christ the King.

Flontek held Christ the King to one goal in a 1-1, double overtime tie on the road, the first time the Crusaders haven’t won a game in South Piedmont 1A conference play in the last two years. Flontek saved a penalty kick in the second half to propel his team to a tie, Feb. 22.

He followed that up with 3-0 shutout of Piedmont Charter, Feb. 25.

Flontek has four shutouts, allowing just four goals in nine games for Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-2-1, through Sunday).

Cavanaugh MacQuarrie, Charlotte Catholic Lacrosse: The Cougars’ had 10 goals in two games this week to lead Charlotte Catholic to wins over Marvin Ridge and Sun Valley and help his team remain unbeaten at 9-0.

MacQuarrie had seven goals to help Catholic to a 12-11, overtime win over at Marvin Ridge, Feb. 22.

Two days later, he had three goals in a 15-4 victory over Sun Valley.

MacQuarrie has 26 goals and 10 assists for Charlotte Catholic.

Jake Magnuson, Lake Norman Charter Lacrosse: The Knights’ sophomore had five goals in his first two games back on the soccer field after serving as the starting J.V. point guard for Lake Norman Charter’s basketball team.

Magnuson had a goal in the Knights’ 3-2 overtime win over North Lincoln, Feb. 22.

He added four goals in a 7-0 win at Maiden, Feb. 24.

Lake Norman Charter (4-5) won both games this week after losing their previous four contests.

Kaylee McGlamery, St. Stephens Lacrosse: The Indians’ junior has five goals, one assist and one draw control to lead St. Stephens to an 18-3 win over Watauga, Feb. 23.

McGlamery has 19 goals and three assists for St. Stephens (5-1, through Sunday).

Gaston Moise, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ senior forward has nine goals and three assists to lead Union Academy to two wins over Queens Grant and one victory over Apprentice Academy this week.

Moise had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Queens Grant, Feb. 22.

Two days later, Moise poured in four goals and had one more assists in 20 minutes of action in a 9-0 win over Apprentice Academy.

Moise finished off the week with two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win at Queens Grant.

Moise has 32 goals and seven assists to account for 39 of the 52 goals Union Academy (7-2) has scored through Sunday.

Dean Omirly, Charlotte Latin Wrestling: The Charlotte Latin senior finished his high school wrestling career with a pin to win the 220-pound, NCISAA individual state champion at Providence Day Feb. 27.

Omirly finished his senior year a perfect 9-0 and was 111-8 in his Latin career with three individual state titles.

The Charlotte Latin wrestling team made history winning its 10th straight, NCISAA state championship, the most consecutive state titles in any sport in state history (in the NCISAA).

The Charlotte Latin wrestling team is 60-0 in the last six years.

Cade Owens, Community School of Davidson Soccer: The Spartans’ senior forward had five goals and one assist to lead Community School of Davidson to wins over Bradford Prep and Mountain Island Charter.

Owens had two goals in a 6-0 win at Mountain Island Charter, Feb. 22.

Two days later, Owens had three goals and one assists in a 9-0 victory over Bradford Prep.

Owens has 14 goals and four assists for Community School of Davidson (9-1 through Sunday).

Drew Tenzer, Myers Park Lacrosse: The Mustangs’ junior long stick midfielder had three goals, nine groundballs and caused five turnovers to help Myers Park to a 16-3 win over South Mecklenburg, Feb. 25.

Myers Park also lost 9-6 at Nation Ford, Feb. 27.

Tenzer has seven goals, 40 groundballs and has caused 25 turnovers for Myers Park (3-4, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here