Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week (3.5.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Raegan Dickens, Concord Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior forward had 12 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, five blocks and two steals to help lead Concord Academy to the NCISAA 3A state championship in 58-57 overtime win at Asheville Christian, Feb. 27.

Dickens also had nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 65-58, NCISAA 3A state semifinal win at High Point Christian, Feb. 23.

Dickens averaged 10.4 points and 12 rebounds per game for Concord Academy (18-2) this season.

Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-1 sophomore led Combine Academy to the Big Shots’ National Championship in Rock Hill, averaging 13.3 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals per game in three victories.

Dillingham had his best game of the week, with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 77-45 win over Crestwood Prep (NY), Feb. 24.

Combine Academy also beat iSchool of Lewisville (TX) 73-50 win, Feb. 25, and won 74-38 over Moravian Prep, Feb. 26.

Dillingham, who was offered by University of North Carolina this year, is averaging 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and four assists per game for Combine Academy (25-3) this season.

Joseph Ferrante, South Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 17 points and 10.7 rebounds per game the No. 15-seed, South Mecklenburg beat Hough and Independence before losing to North Mecklenburg in the 4A state quarterfinals this week.

Ferrante had 20 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in a 62-45 win at Independence, Feb. 23.

He also had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 49-46 win at Hough, Feb. 25.

Ferrante had 11 points and eight rebounds in a 71-57 loss to North Mecklenburg in the 4A state quarterfinals, Feb. 27.

Ferrante is averaging 18.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game for South Mecklenburg (6-3).

Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds in three playoff victories over Jordan, Panther Creek and South Mecklenburg.

Ford started the week with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-47 win over Jordan, Feb. 23.

Two nights later, Ford had 23 points and eight boards in a 76-70 win over Panther Creek.

Ford finished off the week with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help North Mecklenburg to a 71-57 win over South Mecklenburg in the 4A state quarterfinals, Feb. 27.

North Mecklenburg is a perfect 11-0 this season, heading into Tuesday’s state semifinal with Ardrey Kell.

Elijah Gray, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds in three playoff wins over Green Hope, Hillside and R.J. Reynolds.

Gray scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 48-46 win over Green Hope, Feb. 23.

He had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 79-54 win over Hillside, Feb. 25.

Gray finished off the week with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 84-53 win over R.J. Reynolds in the 4A state quarterfinals, Feb. 27.

Gray is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game for Ardrey Kell (9-0, through Sunday).

Chase Lowe, Weddington Basketball: The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 21 points, six rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game in three playoff wins over Central Cabarrus, Hunter Huss and Mount Tabor.

Lowe had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 82-51 win over Hunter Huss, Feb. 23.

He followed that up with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 77-60 win over Central Cabarrus, Feb. 25.

Lowe had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in a 61-48 win over Mount Tabor in the 3A state quarterfinals, Feb. 27.

Lowe is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals per game for Weddington (16-0) this season.

Nyla McGill, Providence Basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 18.3 points, 11 rebounds, 7.7 assists and five steals per game to lead Providence to playoff wins over Athens Drive, Panther Creek and South Caldwell.

McGill, a Yale University commit, started her week with a triple-double, scoring 10 points to go with 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in a 57-30 win over Athens Drive, Feb. 23.

She followed that up with 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 61-42 victory over Panther Creek, Feb. 25.

McGill finished the week off with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and seven steals to lead Providence to a 48-42, 4A state quarterfinal win over South Caldwell, Feb. 27.

Elijah Ormiston, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-8 senior scored 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks to help Cannon School win their second straight, NCISAA 4A state championship with a 94-85 victory at Carmel Christian, Feb. 27.

Ormiston also had 22 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 82-78 win at Greensboro Day in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals, Feb. 23.

Ormiston, a Concordia University, St. Paul (MN) commit, averaged 13.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for Cannon School (27-5) this season.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot senior scored 24 points, despite dealing with foul trouble, to lead the Cannon School girls’ basketball team to their first, NCISAA 4A state ever with 53-39 win over North Raleigh Christian, Feb. 27.

Richardson also had 30 points (including the 2,000th points of her career), 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals in a 58-40 win over Greensboro Day in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals, Feb. 23.

Richardson, a University of Georgia commit and McDonald’s All-American, averaged 27 points, 10 rebound, five assists and four steals per game this season.

Kamaria Sheriff, Cuthbertson Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior had four points, four rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes of action to help Cuthbertson to a 63-22 win over Crest in third round of the 3A state playoffs.

She also had two points, four rebounds and four assists in a 48-40 loss at Carson in the 3A state quarterfinals, Feb. 25.

Sheriff, a St. Leo University commit, averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Cuthbertson (14-2).

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-7 junior forward scored 32 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 87-54, NCISAA 4A state semifinal win over Ravenscroft, Feb. 23.

Tyson also had 28 points and four rebounds in a 94-85 loss to Cannon School in the NCISAA 4A state championship game, Feb. 27.

Tyson is averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Carmel Christian (24-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

