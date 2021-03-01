Talking Preps: UNC QB Sam Howell drops by the show Monday

North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who played high school football at Sun Valley, is a special guest on Talking Preps this week.

The show airs live Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. with replays after.

The crew will also discuss the coaching situation at Garinger High School. The Wildcats head coach, Greg Fowler, stepped down hours before the team’s first game last week.

We introduce the latest Sweet 16 polls and break down a week of big games.