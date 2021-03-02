High School Sports

Sweet 16: No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, No. 4 Weddington heading for a Friday showdown

Weddington players celebrate their win over Charlotte Catholic on Friday night .
Weddington players celebrate their win over Charlotte Catholic on Friday night . Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

The top five teams remain the same in the first regular-season Sweet 16 poll.

But there could changes this week after No. 3 Charlotte Catholic hosts No. 4 Weddington Friday.

And there some big movers this week: Butler jumped four spots to No. 6 and Kings Mountain jumped four spots to No. 7 after opening week wins.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16

Rk.Team (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Vance (4A)1-01
2.Richmond Sr. (4A)0-02
3.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-03
4.Weddington (3A)1-04
5.Shelby (2A)1-05
6.Butler (4A)1-010
7.Kings Mountain (4A)1-011
8.Crest (3A)1-08
9.AL Brown (3A)1-09
10.Burns (3A)1-012
11.Hibriten (2A)1-013
12.Myers Park (4A)1-014
13.Salisbury (2A)1-016
14.Hough (4A)1-06
15.Hickory Ridge (4A)1-015
16.Mallard Creek (4A)0-17

Dropped Out: None. On the bubble: Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-0); Olympic (4A, 1-0); Lake Norman (4A, 1-0); Porter Ridge (4A, 1-0)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service