Sweet 16: No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, No. 4 Weddington heading for a Friday showdown
The top five teams remain the same in the first regular-season Sweet 16 poll.
But there could changes this week after No. 3 Charlotte Catholic hosts No. 4 Weddington Friday.
And there some big movers this week: Butler jumped four spots to No. 6 and Kings Mountain jumped four spots to No. 7 after opening week wins.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16
|Rk.
|Team (Cl)
|Rec
|Prvs.
|1.
|Vance (4A)
|1-0
|1
|2.
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|0-0
|2
|3.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|1-0
|3
|4.
|Weddington (3A)
|1-0
|4
|5.
|Shelby (2A)
|1-0
|5
|6.
|Butler (4A)
|1-0
|10
|7.
|Kings Mountain (4A)
|1-0
|11
|8.
|Crest (3A)
|1-0
|8
|9.
|AL Brown (3A)
|1-0
|9
|10.
|Burns (3A)
|1-0
|12
|11.
|Hibriten (2A)
|1-0
|13
|12.
|Myers Park (4A)
|1-0
|14
|13.
|Salisbury (2A)
|1-0
|16
|14.
|Hough (4A)
|1-0
|6
|15.
|Hickory Ridge (4A)
|1-0
|15
|16.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|0-1
|7
Dropped Out: None. On the bubble: Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-0); Olympic (4A, 1-0); Lake Norman (4A, 1-0); Porter Ridge (4A, 1-0)
