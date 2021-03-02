Sweet 16: No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, No. 4 Weddington heading for a Friday showdown

Weddington players celebrate their win over Charlotte Catholic on Friday night . Special to the Observer

The top five teams remain the same in the first regular-season Sweet 16 poll.

But there could changes this week after No. 3 Charlotte Catholic hosts No. 4 Weddington Friday.

And there some big movers this week: Butler jumped four spots to No. 6 and Kings Mountain jumped four spots to No. 7 after opening week wins.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16

Rk. Team (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 1-0 1 2. Richmond Sr. (4A) 0-0 2 3. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-0 3 4. Weddington (3A) 1-0 4 5. Shelby (2A) 1-0 5 6. Butler (4A) 1-0 10 7. Kings Mountain (4A) 1-0 11 8. Crest (3A) 1-0 8 9. AL Brown (3A) 1-0 9 10. Burns (3A) 1-0 12 11. Hibriten (2A) 1-0 13 12. Myers Park (4A) 1-0 14 13. Salisbury (2A) 1-0 16 14. Hough (4A) 1-0 6 15. Hickory Ridge (4A) 1-0 15 16. Mallard Creek (4A) 0-1 7

Dropped Out: None. On the bubble: Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-0); Olympic (4A, 1-0); Lake Norman (4A, 1-0); Porter Ridge (4A, 1-0)