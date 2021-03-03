High School Sports

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s NCHSAA state championship games on TV

Two of Saturday’s N.C. state basketball championships involving Charlotte-area teams will be shown live, over-the-air, on the CW (WCCB, Channel 18).

All six games involving area teams will be available via streaming Saturday.

The N.C. 3A final between Weddington and Northwood starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on the CW. The N.C. 4A final between Ardrey Kell and Millbrook High of Raleigh will also be seen on the CW. That game starts at 6 p.m.

Four other games, including those two, will stream live at wccbcharlotte.com:

Vance-Garner girls at 10:30 a.m., Shelby girls-Farmville Central at 1 p.m., Lincoln Charter-Wilson Prep at 3:30 and Carson-Asheboro girls at 6 p.m.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service