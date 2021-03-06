Ardrey Kell vs. Millbrook in the NC 4A boys basketball state championship game

Ardrey Kell couldn’t hit its free throws and Millbrook took away a state championship the Knights looked like they might win.

Silas Demary stole the ball and laid it up with 4 seconds left. His basket gave Millbrook a 67-65 win and the first state championship in school history.

Ardrey Kell missed four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime that opened the door to the rally.

Millbrook had to play the overtime without Louisville commit Eric van der Heijden.

Ardrey Kell had a 63-61 lead and the ball with 1:20 to play. Elijah Gray had a chance for a dunk but the ball slipped out of his hands as he was going up. Ardrey Kell got the ball back but turned it over.

After Silas Demary missed, Brandon Nelson got a runout and Millbrook, down 65-61 missed a 3. The Knights had a chance to expand the lead but missed two free throws.

Silas Demary made two free throws with 17.2 seconds left to trim the lead to 65-63. Ardrey Kell missed two more free throws.

Demary went back to the line with 10 seconds left. He tied the game at 65. Then he stole the ball. Ardrey Kell missed a runner to tie at the buzzer.

Ardrey Kell trailed by seven points at halftime, mainly because 6-8 junior Elijah Gray got into foul trouble. Millbrook went on a big run when Gray went to the bench with two fouls in the second quarter.

With Gray back in the lineup to start the third quarter, Ardrey Kell went on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of third quarter to take 33-31 lead. Ardrey Kell outscored Millbrook 25-14 in the third quarter to take a four-point lead and set up a frenetic finish.

Ardrey Kell trailed 54-51 with 96 seconds left. Louisville recruit Eric van der Heijden made two free throws for a 56-51 lead before Ardrey Kell’s Peyton Gerald dunked and was fouled nine seconds later. His 3-point play cut the lead to 56-54.

Millbrook turned the ball over against the Ardrey Kell press on its next possession, and Gray made a left-handed layup while being fouled. His free throw gave the Knights a 57-56 lead with 1:10 left.

With 21 seconds left, Redford Dunton made a layup for a 58-57 Millbrook lead. Ardrey Kell’s Evan Smith scored to give his team the lead right back, and then Millbrook’s Silas Demary was fouled with 5.3 seconds left. He made 1-of-2 shots to tie the game.

Brandon Nelson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.