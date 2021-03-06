Weddington boys

High School Sports

Weddington High’s boys won the N.C. 3A state championship Saturday, beating Northwood 56-47.

Both teams were going for their first state championship.

Weddington led by five points with 3 minutes to go. Weddington burned more than one minute off the clock before Chase Lowe, a 6-5 junior, drove to the rim and was fouled.

Lowe hit one of two free throws to grow the lead to 46-40. Northwood turned the ball over with a travel on its next possession, but got a 3 with 81 seconds left to close to 48-43. But Weddington made its free throws and got to celebrate.

Weddington (18-0) won after losing to Freedom in the 2020 regional final, just one win away from the final.

Most of the Warriors will return next season.

