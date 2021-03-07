Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (3.12.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want. The poll will close late morning Friday and a winner will be determined.

Here are the candidates.

JA Coffee, Forest Hills: In a 14-12 win over Union Pines, Coffee had a receiving touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown and a game-sealing interception.

Blane Fulbright, East Burke: 24 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-6 win over West Iredell. Logan Johnson had seven tackles and three passes defended on defense.

Vic Garrido, Pine Lake Prep: threw for a school-record 420 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a 46-7 win over Cherryville.

Nolan Hauser, Hough: freshman kicker made 3-out-4 field goal attempts of 19-, 22- and 40-yards in a 37-6 win over Mooresville. He was 4-for-4 on extra points.

Josh Iseah, Independence: in a 15-9 home win over East Meck, Iseah had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass deflection.

Davion Nelson, Butler: ran 25 carries for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Porter Ridge.

Kaden Robinson, Bunker Hill: three fumble recoveries in a 32-7 win over Fred T. Foard.

Timothy Ruff II, Crest: Charleston Southern recruit ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-24 win over Stuart Cramer. Crest coach Nick Eddins won his 100th career game.

Allen Shade, Newton-Conover: ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Bandys. In two weeks, Shade has run for 449 yards.

J’Don Sowell, Ashbrook: had a pair of interceptions in the Green Wave’s 9-7 win over Forestview Saturday.