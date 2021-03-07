Vote for the final Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week l 3.12.21

Meet the candidates for the final Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week award of the season.

The poll will remain open until Friday after which a winner will be announced.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Mari Adams, Crest Basketball: The 6-foot junior led the Chargers with 16 points in a 81-57 loss at Weddington in the 3A West Regional finals (state semifinals), March 2.

Adams averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals per game for Crest (16-2) this season.

Leah Barringer, Vance Basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior came up big when her team needed it most with 32 points, including five three-pointers to earn most valuable player (MVP) honors as Vance beat Garner, 74-38, to win the 4A state championship at Wheatmore High, March 6.

Barringer also had 11 points and six rebounds in a 57-41, 4A West Regional final victory over Providence, March 2.

Barringer averaged 14 points and four rebounds per game for Vance (12-0) this season.

Knoah Carver, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 22 points per game as Ardrey Kell beat North Mecklenburg in the 4A West Regional finals, before losing a heartbreaker to Millbrook in the 4A state championship game.

Carver had 23 points to lead the Knights to a 65-62 victory over previously unbeaten, North Mecklenburg, March 2.

He followed up with 21 points in a 67-65 overtime loss to undefeated, Millbrook (19-0) at Wheatmore High in Trinity (NC), March 6.

Carver averaged 16 points, three rebounds and three assists per game for Ardrey Kell (10-1) this season.

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 18.5 points per game as Lincoln Charter beat Mount Airy, before losing to Wilson Prep in the 1A state championship game.

Cogan had 22 points in a 64-54 win over Mount Airy in the 1A West Regional final, March 2.

He followed that up with 15 points in a 65-58 loss to Wilson Prep in the 1A state championship game at Wheatmore High in Trinity (NC), March 6.

Cogan averaged 20 points per game for Lincoln Charter (16-3).

Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior forward had 25 points and 18 rebounds in a 65-62, 4A West Regional championship (state semifinals) loss at Ardrey Kell, March 2.

North Mecklenburg finished the season with an 11-1 record.

Chase Lowe, Weddington Basketball: The 6-foot-5 junior point guard averaged 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in wins over Crest and Northwood to help Weddington finish off a perfect 18-0 season with a 3A state championship.

Lowe had 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals to the Warriors to an 81-57 win over Crest in the 3A West Regional final (3A state semifinals), March 2.

He followed that up with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 56-47 win over Northwood in the 3A state championship game at Providence Grove High, March 6.

Nyla McGill, Providence Basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in her final high school a 57-41, 4A West Regional final loss at Vance, March 2.

McGill, a Yale University commit, averaged 18.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, five assists and 5.2 steals per game for Providence (9-1) this season.

Maraja Pass, Shelby Basketball: The 5-foot-4 sophomore guard poured in 31 points to earn MVP honors while leading the Shelby girls’ basketball team to a 77-62 win over Farmville Central to claim the 2A state championship at Providence Grove High, March 6.

Pass, who has numerous Division I scholarship offers, also has 12 points in a 49-44, 2A West Regional final victory over West Stokes, March 2.

Shelby finished a perfect 19-0 this season, earning the Golden Lions’ girls’ first state title ever.

Carleigh Perry, Carson Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to lead Carson to a perfect 19-0 record and the 3A state championship in the process this week.

Perry had 19 points and nine rebounds, earning MVP honors, as Carson beat Asheboro, 51-40, to win the 3A state title at Providence Grove, March 6,

Perry also had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 62-45 win over Hickory in the 3A West Regional finals, March 2.

Perry averaged nine points and nine rebounds per game for Carson this season.

Cole Seagle, North Lincoln Basketball: The 6-foot senior guard had 21 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 75-59 loss to Hendersonville in the 2A West Regional finals, March 2.

Seagle averaged 25 points per contest in four playoff games.

Seagle averaged 22.8 points and 3.3 assists per game for North Lincoln (15-3) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 6.

