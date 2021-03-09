Two new teams bolt into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week

Two new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.

Fresh off a huge upset of Mallard Creek Friday, unbeaten Lake Norman is in at No. 12. Olympic’s Trojans are No. 15.

The top three teams -- No. 1 Vance, No. 2 Richmond Senior and No. 3 Weddington -- hold steady, and Butler jumps one spot to No. 5.

Charlotte Catholic, which lost 7-3 to Weddington Friday, fell just two spots to No. 5.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 2-0 1 2. Richmond Senior (4A) 1-0 2 3. Weddington (3A) 2-0 3 4. Butler (4A) 2-0 5 5. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-1 3 6. Kings Mountain (3A) 1-0 6 7. Crest (3A) 2-0 7 8. Myers Park (4A) 2-0 11 9. Hough (4A) 2-0 13 10. Hickory Ridge (4A) 2-0 14 11. AL Brown (3A) 2-0 8 12. Lake Norman (4A) 2-0 NR 13. Burns (2A) 2-0 9 14. Hibriten (2A) 2-0 10 15. Olympic (4A) 2-0 NR 16. Ardrey Kell (4A) 1-0 16

Dropped Out: Mallard Creek (4A, 0-2); Salisbury (2A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: