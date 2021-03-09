High School Sports
Two new teams bolt into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week
Two new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.
Fresh off a huge upset of Mallard Creek Friday, unbeaten Lake Norman is in at No. 12. Olympic’s Trojans are No. 15.
The top three teams -- No. 1 Vance, No. 2 Richmond Senior and No. 3 Weddington -- hold steady, and Butler jumps one spot to No. 5.
Charlotte Catholic, which lost 7-3 to Weddington Friday, fell just two spots to No. 5.
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Vance (4A)
|2-0
|1
|2.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Weddington (3A)
|2-0
|3
|4.
|Butler (4A)
|2-0
|5
|5.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|1-1
|3
|6.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|1-0
|6
|7.
|Crest (3A)
|2-0
|7
|8.
|Myers Park (4A)
|2-0
|11
|9.
|Hough (4A)
|2-0
|13
|10.
|Hickory Ridge (4A)
|2-0
|14
|11.
|AL Brown (3A)
|2-0
|8
|12.
|Lake Norman (4A)
|2-0
|NR
|13.
|Burns (2A)
|2-0
|9
|14.
|Hibriten (2A)
|2-0
|10
|15.
|Olympic (4A)
|2-0
|NR
|16.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|1-0
|16
Dropped Out: Mallard Creek (4A, 0-2); Salisbury (2A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration:
