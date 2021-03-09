High School Sports

Two new teams bolt into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week

Fresh off a huge upset of Mallard Creek Friday, unbeaten Lake Norman is in at No. 12. Olympic’s Trojans are No. 15.

The top three teams -- No. 1 Vance, No. 2 Richmond Senior and No. 3 Weddington -- hold steady, and Butler jumps one spot to No. 5.

Charlotte Catholic, which lost 7-3 to Weddington Friday, fell just two spots to No. 5.

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Vance (4A)2-01
2.Richmond Senior (4A)1-02
3.Weddington (3A)2-03
4.Butler (4A)2-05
5.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-13
6.Kings Mountain (3A)1-06
7.Crest (3A)2-07
8.Myers Park (4A)2-011
9.Hough (4A)2-013
10.Hickory Ridge (4A)2-014
11.AL Brown (3A)2-08
12.Lake Norman (4A)2-0NR
13.Burns (2A)2-09
14.Hibriten (2A)2-010
15.Olympic (4A)2-0NR
16.Ardrey Kell (4A)1-016

Dropped Out: Mallard Creek (4A, 0-2); Salisbury (2A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration:

